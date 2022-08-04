Competition: Win a fabulous Norwegian Cruise Line 2023 European cruise for two worth £6,000!
Looking for a great escape? An incredible 2023 European cruise for two worth £6,000 could be yours!
What could be better than winning a Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) 2023 holiday for two, sailing to some of Europe’s finest destinations?
We’ve joined forces with NCL to offer one lucky winner an amazing seven-day to 12-day European cruise of their choice (subject to availability) from mid April to the end of May 2023, or between September and November 2023.
If you win this fantastic competition, you and your guest will share a balcony stateroom aboard one of six fabulous ships – Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Jade or Norwegian Star.
What’s more, you will both receive a Premium Beverage and Speciality Dining package, entitling you to unlimited premium drinks, and dinner at two of the ship’s amazing speciality restaurants.
NCL is one of the world’s leading cruise companies, with nine hugely popular ships sailing European waters in the summer months.
On board you’ll find a wide selection of dining options and cuisines, as well as award-winning entertainment including hit Broadway shows such as Million Dollar Quartet, Burn the Floor and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, plus lots to do for all the family at the Mandara Spa, Galaxy Pavilion, race track and infinity pools.
And with NCL’s ‘Free at Sea’ package, when guests upgrade (from £149pp) they can enjoy the following perks on their European cruise (competition winners receive the first two as part of the prize):
• Premium Beverages – enjoy unlimited drinks, including cocktails and premium spirits, in every bar and restaurant throughout the cruise
• Speciality Dining – enjoy speciality dining. Take your pick from French cuisine at its finest, Japanese teppanyaki, Italian classics, tender cuts at Cagney’s Steakhouse and more – and that’s in addition to the ship’s amazing complimentary restaurants
• Internet package – keep in touch with 150 minutes’ wi-fi per person
• Shore excursion credit – worth up to $300 on a typical seven-day cruise
• Extra guests – bring the whole gang, as third and fourth guests in your stateroom pay applicable taxes only on select sailings.
NCL ships are also renowned for their friendly staff and easy onboard vibe, with no timetables, stipulations or dress code – which means you’ll enjoy a happy and relaxed cruise that you’ll remember for a long time.
Dining and Destinations to dream of
DESTINATION HEAVEN
NCL is one of the most popular cruise lines in Europe, offering guests more than 170 itineraries and visiting well over 100 destinations in northern Europe, the Greek isles, the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands.
On these port-rich cruises you’ll get to visit some of Europe’s most popular destinations, including Barcelona, Rome, Lisbon and Venice. In fact you’ll have the chance to visit a different iconic city nearly every day, with the convenience of unpacking just once.
If you win this amazing prize, you’ll be able to choose a cruise that visits a place you love – or maybe somewhere completely new. NCL offers an incredibly wide choice of destinations – but here are three possible cruises we think you might like...
Nine-day ‘Italy, France & Spain’ cruise
Sailing aboard Norwegian Epic, round-trip from beautiful Barcelona with eight ports of call, you’ll get to explore a new European port every day of your cruise, including Livorno (for excursions to Florence and Pisa), Cannes, Naples, Palma (Mallorca) and Ibiza.
Seven-day 'Greek Isles: Santorini, Mykonos & Istanbul’ cruise
On this sun-kissed Mediterranean voyage, sailing round-trip from Athens (Pireaus) aboard Norwegian Jade, you’ll enjoy all the delights of Greece and the Greek isles, with port stops in Mykonos, Santorini, Volos and Rhodes.
10-day ‘Italy, France & Spain’ cruise
Treat yourself to the very best of the Mediterranean on this nine-port cruise aboard Norwegian Epic. This fabulous journey takes you on a round trip from Rome via Naples and Livorno (for Florence and Pisa), then to Palma (Mallorca), Ibiza and Barcelona in Spain, and finally to sun-dappled Marseille, Provence and Cannes in France.
WHAT YOU COULD WIN
• A 7-day to 12-day European cruise (subject to availability) for two people sharing a Balcony cabin.
• A Premium Beverages package entitling the winner and their guest to enjoy unlimited drinks, including cocktails and premium spirits, in every bar and restaurant throughout the cruise.
• A two-night Speciality Dining package entitling the winner and guest to dine at two speciality restaurants, in addition to complimentary meals at the ship’s main restaurants.
• All port charges and government taxes.
Terms and Conditions
Conditions of entry
• This prize draw (the "Promotion") is only open to UK residents, excluding employees and agents of (a) the Promoter or (b) any company connected with the production or distribution of this Promotion, as well as their relatives or members of their family or household.
• Entrants must be aged 18 years or over at the time of entry. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request. By entering the Promotion you are deemed to accept and be bound by these terms and conditions.
• The Promotion is free to enter and entrants can enter online at www.worldofcruising.co.uk. Only one entry will be accepted per person or email address.
• The winner must comply with all travel guidelines and restrictions as should be prevalent at the time of travel and must comply with Norwegian Cruise Line's booking conditions.
• The closing time/date for the Promotion is 23:59 GMT on September 15, 2022. The closing date of the promotion cannot be extended.
• There will be one winner who will be selected in a random draw by an independent judge from all eligible entries. The winner will be notified by the Promoter by email and required to further discuss the prize by telephone or email within one week of the closing date and will be given details of how to accept their prize. Failure by the winner to accept the prize in the manner specified within 14 days of the Promoter's email will make any claim invalid and the Promoter will then select another winner (again selected randomly in a draw) from all remaining eligible entries who will be contacted as above.
• The prize is a seven-day to 12-day European cruise (subject to availability) for two people sharing a Balcony cabin and will include the following:
- A Premium Beverages package entitling the winner and their guest
to enjoy unlimited drinks, including cocktails and premium spirits, in
every bar and restaurant throughout the cruise.
- A two-night Speciality Dining package entitling the winner and guest to
dine at two speciality restaurants, in addition to complimentary meals
at the ship’s main restaurants.
- All port charges and government taxes.
- The prize winner winner and companion will be responsible for their own transportation to and from the London airport and all associated costs. Travel insurance is not included. Any other expenses incurred in connection with the prize will be the sole responsibility of the prize winner and their companion. The holiday must be taken on the dates stated above. Validity of the prize cannot be extended.
• The prize winner will be responsible for supplying valid passports and, where necessary, for obtaining appropriate vaccinations and inoculations. It is strongly recommended that travellers take out adequate travel insurance.
• Norwegian Cruise Line cannot be responsible for unforeseen cancellations or changes in dates or times of flights or cancellation of the holiday due to circumstances beyond its reasonable control.
• The holiday is ABTA and ATOL protected.
• Norwegian Cruise Line cannot be responsible for entries that are lost, damaged or incomplete.
• Gifts, prizes and other promotional items are not transferable, may not be re-sold and are subject to availability. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to substitute any such gift, prize or item with a gift, prize or item of equal value.
• The name and county of the prize winner will be available after the closing date by submitting a written request to the Promoter.
General
The determination and decision of the Promoter on all matters shall be final and no promotional correspondence or discussion will be entered into. The Promoter reserves the right in its reasonable discretion: (a) to disqualify any claimant, competitor or nominee whose conduct is contrary to the spirit of the rules or the intention of the promotion and to declare as void any or all of their claims or entries based on such conduct; (b) to declare as void any claims or entries resulting from any printing, production and/or distribution errors (including but not limited to any error(s) on any website, any game cards and/or other printed materials) or where there has been error(s) in any aspect of the preparation for or conduct of the promotion materially affecting the result of the promotion or the number of claimants or the value of claims; (c) to add to or to waive any rules on reasonable notice; and/or (d) to cancel the promotion or any part of it at any stage in the event of circumstances beyond the Promoter's reasonable control.
• No entries will be accepted in bulk, from agents or third parties. One entry will be submitted into the draw per entrant.
• The Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, suspend or cancel the Promotion should virus, bugs, tampering, fraud or other causes beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter corrupt or hinder the administration, security or proper play of the Promotion.
• The Promotion and these terms and conditions, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law and any applicable provisions of mandatory local law.
Promoter
• The Promoter is Norwegian Cruise Line , who is responsible for all elements of prize fulfilment
• World of Cruising is the administrator of the promotion.