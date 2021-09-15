The best cruise lines in the world for 2021 have been unveiled - perfect for holidaymakers working out who to sail with. These are the top river cruise lines.

River cruises are hugely popular but, with so many cruise lines to choose from, it can be tricky to work out which company is best for you.

Luckily, new awards have made the job easy and highlighted the crème de la crème of the river cruising industry.

Top 10 River Cruise Lines have been unveiled by Travel & Lesiure.

The number one cruise line proved a stand-out success among the magazine's readers who voted this year.