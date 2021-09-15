Best river cruise lines in the world for 2021 from Viking to Crystal
The best cruise lines in the world for 2021 have been unveiled - perfect for holidaymakers working out who to sail with. These are the top river cruise lines.
River cruises are hugely popular but, with so many cruise lines to choose from, it can be tricky to work out which company is best for you.
Luckily, new awards have made the job easy and highlighted the crème de la crème of the river cruising industry.
Top 10 River Cruise Lines have been unveiled by Travel & Lesiure.
The number one cruise line proved a stand-out success among the magazine's readers who voted this year.
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises was named the best river cruise line for 2021.
The company has 19 ships and sails European rivers as well as those in Cambodia, Egypt, India, Peru and Vietnam.
Uniworld was praised for its impeccable service, creative itineraries, impressive design and excellent food.
"My experience exceeded all expectations... Staff consistently went above and beyond to ensure a pampered vacation," said one traveller.
"The best experience I have ever had on any ship," another added.
Tauck came in second place - up two places from the last awards.
The line is a super-premium brand offering small, intimate, all-inclusive sailings on the waterways of Europe on the likes of the Danube, Rhine and Rhone.
Viking Cruises was awarded third-best river cruise line.
Viking is the largest river cruise line operator in the world, with a fleet of 76 ships running sailings across four continents.
The line offers facilities such as sundeck swimming pools, relaxing Aquavit terraces and well-stocked libraries.
Aqua Expeditions was in fourth position in the top 10 awards.
The luxury small-ship brand sails the Peruvian Amazon, Mekong, and the seas of East Indonesia.
In fifth place was American Queen Steamboat Company. The US line sails on the Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, Illinois Columbia and Snake rivers.
The remaining top 10 river cruise lines were Belmond, Avalon Waterways, Scenic Cruises, AmaWaterways and Crystal Cruises.
Top 10 River Cruise Lines
1. Uniworld Boutique River Cruises
2. Tauck
3. Viking Cruises
4. Aqua Expeditions
5. American Queen Steamboat Company
6. Belmond
7. Avalon Waterways
8. Scenic Cruises
9. AmaWaterways
10. Crystal Cruises
Authentic Danube & Prague
- 7 nights, departs on the 10 Sept 2021
- UNIWORLD Boutique River Cruises, River Princess
- Nuremberg, Nuremberg, Regensburg, + 5 more
Iconic Western Mediterranean
- 7 nights, departs on the 01 Nov 2021
- Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Sea
- Barcelona, Barcelona, Sète, + 5 more
Classic Panama Canal Passage
- 10 nights, departs on the 06 Nov 2021
- Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Star
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Key West, Florida, , + 8 more
A Portrait of Majestic France
- 14 nights, departs on the 22 Aug 2021
- UNIWORLD Boutique River Cruises, S.S. Bon Voyage
- Bordeaux, Blaye, Pauillac, + 12 more
Ecuador & Its Galápagos Islands
- 4 nights, departs on the 15 Oct 2021
- Avalon Waterways, Treasure of Galapagos
- Baltra Island, Galápagos, Santiago Island, Galápagos, North Seymour Island, Galapagos, + 2 more