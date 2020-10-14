Menu

Two Cunard adverts make dreams come true, and here's how These two iconic Cunard adverts display the stuff of dreams.

Just two years ago, Cunard’s first-ever advert ‘Dreams’ made its cinematic debut on the silver screen. An estimated 3.9 million adults took in the scenes of luxurious relaxation at sea before viewing the 2019 Downton Abbey film.



‘Dreams’ paralleled the high-class lifestyle of the Crawleys with travellers’ romantic journeys onboard the magnificent Queen Mary 2, the world’s last remaining ocean liner.



A voice over from British Philosopher Alan Watts calls prospective Cunard passengers to “forget that you were dreaming,” as images more beautiful than you could have imagined appear on screen.



Cerulean seas, skyline sunsets, poolside lounges, and grand dining all invite audiences to a place where dreams come true.

Related articles

Barney Girling, executive creative director of Alpha Century, the company responsible for the Cunard ‘Dreams’ advert said: “Until you’ve sailed on board Cunard you can’t quite appreciate the atmosphere they have created, through over a century of careful fine tuning. “Alan Watts’ distinctive speech about finding oneself within an infinite dream perfectly captured the sheer magic and scale of what Cunard now offers their guests.”



-READ MORE: A UK cruise and West-End style entertainment-



The new sequel film Downton Abbey: A New Era was released in April 2022, reminding us of this iconic Cunard advert and inspiring audiences to crave luxury once more.

Cunard guests can watch RSC’s acclaimed Miss Littlewood at the Royal Court Theater. Credit: Cunard.

Cunard’s most recent advert coincided with the film’s release, this time making guests’ dreams a reality through a partnership with London’s Royal Shakespeare Company. The new theatrical experiences aboard the Queen Mary 2, are, in the words of the Bard, “such stuff as dreams are made on.” The 2022 advert welcomes us to the elegant Royal Court Theater, where Hamlet places a crown on his head before taking the spotlight. -READ MORE: Watch Broadway productions onboard the Royal Caribbean- From May, Cunard guests can watch RSC’s acclaimed Miss Littlewood, and gain exclusive access to past RSC performances. Screenings include the popular 2016 Hamlet, starring Paapa Essiedu. Passengers itching for their own chance in the spotlight are invited to attend Shakespeare workshops with the RSC masters. Cunard’s two adverts encourage audiences to escape reality and enter a dreamscape of romance and magic. Within the vessel’s seafaring theaters, the iconic line “all the world’s a stage” finally comes true.