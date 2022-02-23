Dog-friendly cruises: Can you take a dog on a cruise? Guide to dog cruise holidays
Dog-friendly cruises are a godsend for travellers who want to explore the world without leaving their pooch at home. This is your guide to cruising with dogs.
Dog-friendly cruises are an excellent holiday solution for many pet owners.
However taking your hound away can be tricky and many cruise lines don’t allow your animals onboard so often most options are limited to shorter cruises on smaller boats.
If you strengthen your research and look deeper, though, you will come across dog-friendly cruises UK, Europe and America.
To help you out, we have put together a list of the best dog-friendly cruise ships for your next adventure.
Princess Cruises reveals celebrity speaker line-up on Southampton sailings
Guide to Alaska: What to do, see and & eat on Alaska holidays with Princess Cruises
Sydney in one day, three ways as Australia opens back up today
Top 5 reasons to book Vista’s maiden voyage with Oceania Cruises
Spa treatments, plant-based food and meditation: Discover wellness with Oceania Cruises
Get close to adorable penguins and seals with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ Antarctic expeditions
Inside new Viking Octantis cruise ship sailing to the far reaches of the earth
P&O Cruises celebrates milestone in delivery of brand new ship Arvia - what's onboard?
Cunard Queen Mary 2 review: What it's like cruising on the world's only ocean liner
The ultimate guide to cruise ship cabins, from inside cabins to suites
Dog-friendly cruises on Cunard’s Queen Mary 2
Cunard cruise ship Queen Mary 2 offers dog-friendly cruises from the UK – and is the only luxury liner to do so.
The famous QM2 will take you and your dog across the ocean between New York and Southampton.
Your fur baby will be confined to the onboard kennel, known as the exclusive Deck 12, though. But Deck 12 is a haven for dogs where they are treated like royalty.
- READ MORE: Cunard Queen Mary 2 review -
The staff feeds, walks, and cleans up after them, and offers them treats and toys.
Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 has scheduled playtime for your dog, and you are welcome to visit them during the designated hours every day.
However, you will have to book your and your dog’s journey at least a year in advance as they only have room for 12 dogs at a time.
Additionally, expect to pay $1,000 or upwards for this once-in-a-lifetime journey across the Atlantic.
Dog-friendly cruises on MS Normandie
If dog-friendly European river cruises are your cup of tea, then hop aboard the MS Normandie for a four-day river cruise.
The cruise line does everything to ensure your four-legged friend is the main focus as you travel along the Rhine.
- READ MORE: Where to visit on a Rhine cruise -
Together, you will journey past ancient castles, sleepy medieval villages, and lush vineyards.
The MS Normandie also offers eight-day dog-friendly river cruises through Holland or Moselle.
While your dog should be leashed throughout the journey, they are free to visit the restaurant, salon, reception or decks with you.
Dog-friendly cruises on The Bow Wow Brunch Cruise
A dog-friendly cruise in California, The Bow Wow Brunch Cruise will allow you a unique opportunity to explore San Diego with your doggo.
Ask around, and you will find that Hornblower Cruises are a local favourite.
- READ MORE: America’s top cruise destinations -
Their special edition Bow Wow Brunch Cruise comes with all amenities you would expect to see in the human Brunch Cruise with an additional doggie buffet.
This dog-friendly river cruise is a typical Sunday Champagne Brunch Cruise but with your fur baby aboard.
In addition to the dog buffet, the cruise holds a dog relief area set up on the sun deck of the yacht.
Dog-friendly cruises with The Mercury Canine Cruise
The Mercury Canine is a dog-friendly cruise that operates in Chicago, Illinois.
This cruise is something you should go for if you wish to give your dog quality time cruising on Chicago’s waterways.
- READ MORE: Find your dream cruise with our handy finder tool -
When onboard, you and your dog can sit back, relax, and take in the beautiful views of the city while listening to Chicago’s rich history and architectural marvels.
The boat offers ample outdoor seating, water bowls, and a special newspaper-lined restroom.
Princess Cruises reveals celebrity speaker line-up on Southampton sailings
Guide to Alaska: What to do, see and & eat on Alaska holidays with Princess Cruises
Cruise ship scrapping: What happens to ships when they die?
Do cruise ships require masks? Full list of major cruise lines' face mask rules
Sydney in one day, three ways as Australia opens back up today
Top 5 reasons to book Vista’s maiden voyage with Oceania Cruises
Spa treatments, plant-based food and meditation: Discover wellness with Oceania Cruises
Stunning spring river cruises with Riviera Travel – and how to get a discounted cruise
Get close to adorable penguins and seals with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ Antarctic expeditions
Cruises for singles over 60: Best cruise lines for solo travel
Grand European Tour
- 14 nights, departs on the 01 Dec 2022
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Vali
- Budapest, Budapest, Vienna, + 17 more
Passage to Eastern Europe
- 7 nights, departs on the 05 Oct 2022
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Ullur
- Budapest, Kalocsa, Osijek, + 6 more
Portugal's River of Gold
- 7 nights, departs on the 17 Jun 2022
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Torgil
- Porto, Régua, Pinhão, + 9 more
Oberammergau, Innsbruck & the Rhine
- 7 nights, departs on the 26 Jun 2022
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Tialfi
- Amsterdam, Kinderdijk, , + 8 more
Oberammergau, the Alps & the Rhine
- 7 nights, departs on the 14 Sept 2022
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Sigrun
- Basel, Breisach, Strasbourg, + 8 more