Dog-friendly cruises: Can you take a dog on a cruise? Guide to dog cruise holidays Dog-friendly cruises are a godsend for travellers who want to explore the world without leaving their pooch at home. This is your guide to cruising with dogs.

Dog-friendly cruises are an excellent holiday solution for many pet owners. However taking your hound away can be tricky and many cruise lines don’t allow your animals onboard so often most options are limited to shorter cruises on smaller boats. If you strengthen your research and look deeper, though, you will come across dog-friendly cruises UK, Europe and America. To help you out, we have put together a list of the best dog-friendly cruise ships for your next adventure.

Dog-friendly cruises on Cunard's Queen Mary 2 Cunard cruise ship Queen Mary 2 offers dog-friendly cruises from the UK – and is the only luxury liner to do so. The famous QM2 will take you and your dog across the ocean between New York and Southampton. Your fur baby will be confined to the onboard kennel, known as the exclusive Deck 12, though. But Deck 12 is a haven for dogs where they are treated like royalty. The staff feeds, walks, and cleans up after them, and offers them treats and toys. Cunard's Queen Mary 2 has scheduled playtime for your dog, and you are welcome to visit them during the designated hours every day. However, you will have to book your and your dog's journey at least a year in advance as they only have room for 12 dogs at a time. Additionally, expect to pay $1,000 or upwards for this once-in-a-lifetime journey across the Atlantic.

Cunard cruise ship Queen Mary 2 offers dog-friendly cruises from the UK. Credit: Cunard

Dog-friendly cruises on MS Normandie If dog-friendly European river cruises are your cup of tea, then hop aboard the MS Normandie for a four-day river cruise. The cruise line does everything to ensure your four-legged friend is the main focus as you travel along the Rhine. Together, you will journey past ancient castles, sleepy medieval villages, and lush vineyards. The MS Normandie also offers eight-day dog-friendly river cruises through Holland or Moselle. While your dog should be leashed throughout the journey, they are free to visit the restaurant, salon, reception or decks with you.

You can even take your dog on a Rhine river cruise. Credit: Shutterstock

Dog-friendly cruises on The Bow Wow Brunch Cruise A dog-friendly cruise in California, The Bow Wow Brunch Cruise will allow you a unique opportunity to explore San Diego with your doggo. Ask around, and you will find that Hornblower Cruises are a local favourite. Their special edition Bow Wow Brunch Cruise comes with all amenities you would expect to see in the human Brunch Cruise with an additional doggie buffet. This dog-friendly river cruise is a typical Sunday Champagne Brunch Cruise but with your fur baby aboard. In addition to the dog buffet, the cruise holds a dog relief area set up on the sun deck of the yacht.

Enjoy a human Brunch Cruise with an additional doggie buffet on The Bow Wow Brunch Cruise. Credit: Shutterstock

Dog-friendly cruises with The Mercury Canine Cruise The Mercury Canine is a dog-friendly cruise that operates in Chicago, Illinois. This cruise is something you should go for if you wish to give your dog quality time cruising on Chicago's waterways. When onboard, you and your dog can sit back, relax, and take in the beautiful views of the city while listening to Chicago's rich history and architectural marvels. The boat offers ample outdoor seating, water bowls, and a special newspaper-lined restroom.