Norwegian Prima is the first ship in Norwegian Cruise Line's new Prima class. Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line

Get onboard with Norwegian Cruise Line’s holiday season sale Now is the time to book an NCL cruise if you want to take advantage of the cruising favourite’s holiday season sale, with itineraries reaching all corners of Europe and the globe.

We’ve not got much time, so let’s start with the juicy part. What’s the deal, Neil? Well, I’m pleased you asked.



If you book your next Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) holiday right now, you’ll be grabbing a steal with 50 per cent off all cruises, plus you’ll enjoy all the benefits of NCL’s Free at Sea packages when you upgrade for just £199 per person (9-11 day cruise) on top of your cruise fare*.



So, that’s premium beverages served up in any of your ship’s many bars – yep, you’ve just nabbed yourself all your shaken and stirred favourites.



Did you want to enjoy an enhanced dining experience? That’s lucky because speciality dining is included in the Free at Sea package too, giving you access to NCL’s spread of speciality restaurants, serving up American, Italian, Brazilian, Japanese, Mexican and more.



Oh, and NCL will also throw in shore excursion discounts and Wi-Fi for good measure.





There’s a stateroom in Europe with your name on it

There’s never been a better time to explore Europe with NCL. With 10 fantastic ships in the region, NCL’s expansive range of unique itineraries promise to present something for everyone. Whether you’re tempted by the idyllic itineraries cruising around the Greek Isles, looking for that ultimate summer bliss in the Western Mediterranean, or seeking to satiate your inner Viking with a thrilling voyage north to Iceland.



NCL’s Europe 2023 season stands out, not just for the relaxed, easy-going atmosphere onboard, but for the line’s commitment to making port days the star of the show. Visiting iconic destinations and delivering the most port-rich itineraries in Europe.



More time in port experiencing the very best of Europe; it’s no wonder NCL has been crowned Europe’s Leading Cruise Line for 15 years in a row by World Travel Awards.

Santorini is a stunning destination in the Greek Isles that NCL sails to.

Our top picks from a huge range of options

1. In the heart of Europe, Italy is a time-honoured favourite of cruising. But most cruisers only explore the western Mediterranean coast. We love the look of Norwegian Getaway’s nine-day voyage from Rome, which heads south around the heel of Italy and showcases the best of the Adriatic Sea too, with additional stops in Greece and Croatia.



2. Rome – or to be more precise, the port town of Civitavecchia – is an ideal starting point for a European holiday. Right in the heart of our magnificent continent, a cruise from Rome is within easy reach of all of the Mediterranean’s maritime highlights. And a 10-day round-trip on Norwegian Epic, encompassing Italy, France and Spain, is just the ticket if you want to visit monumental cathedrals, characterful fishing village markets, and everything in between.



3. If no-fly cruises are your thing – hey, no weight limits on your bags – and you want to check out the erupting geysers and geo-thermal springs of Iceland along with fascinating British maritime history, then the two-week sailing onboard Norwegian Prima at the beginning of autumn looks like an enthralling voyage, full of both natural beauty and industrial landmarks.

4. But, really, we can’t get that southern European sunshine out of our head, so what about a nine-day escapade around two ancient empires with an Italy and Greek Isles voyage onboard Norwegian Breakaway? You’ll visit Mykonos and the iconic island of Santorini. Plus, you’ll love the culture and food in Florence and Rome.



