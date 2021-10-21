Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure month
Cruise type
Cruise line
Cruise news / Recipe: Lemon and pepper macarons with smoked salmon by P&O master pâtissier
Macarons min
Credit: Eric Lanlard

Recipe: Lemon and pepper macarons with smoked salmon by P&O master pâtissier

Author: World of Cruising

Published on:

Updated on:

P&O Cruises food hero and master pâtissier Eric Lanlard is famous for his delicious culinary creations - here he shares his recipe for tasty savoury macarons.

P&O Cruises offers Afternoon Tea by Eric Lanlard as a speciality dining option - but you don't need to shell out on a cruise to enjoy the pâtissier's delicacies.

The chef has shared his recipe for lemon and pepper macarons with smoked salmon.

Eric said of the savoury treat: “This is a great combination – the lemony, peppery macarons still taste sweet, which complements the smokiness of the salmon.

"The addition of grapefruit gives some extra zing without being overpowering. Your taste buds will be confused!”

Related articles
Macarons min
Food & Drink

Recipe: Lemon and pepper macarons with smoked salmon by P&O master pâtissier
Oceania bernie main
Interviews

A new vista for Oceania Cruises: Cruise line boss reveals secrets of new ship
Ravioli
Food & Drink

Lobster & ricotta ravioli recipe with lemon sauce & rocket oil
Oceania main min
Food & Drink

Oceania Cruises unveils 'astounding' restaurants on new cruise ship Vista
Prive main min
Food & Drink

Indulge in the ultimate exclusive dinner party experience at Privée with Oceania Cruises
Princess dining main
Food & Drink

Personalise your dining & tuck into unique dishes with Princess Cruises this summer
Ice cream main min
Luxury

Oceania Cruises: Ice cream heaven with these mouth-watering, artisanal flavours
French food main min
Food & Drink

Champagne! Fromage! Best French restaurants on cruise ships
Oceania next prgramme
Luxury

Oceania Cruises takes cuisine to new, decadent heights with latest enhancements
Oceania vista main
Luxury

Oceania Cruises: Glittering staircases, elegant lounges & afternoon tea with a view on new ship Vista
View more articles

Lemon and pepper macarons with smoked salmon recipe

Makes: 18–20

Preparation time: 30 minutes, plus standing and cooling

Cooking time: 12–15 minutes

Ingredients

100g (3½oz) ground almonds

100g (3½oz) icing sugar

90g (3¼oz) egg whites (about 3 eggs)

100g (3½oz) golden caster sugar

1 tsp freshly cracked black pepper, plus extra for sprinkling

1 tsp lemon extract

Few drops of yellow food colouring For the filling

280g (10oz) cream cheese

300g (10½oz) smoked salmon, sliced

18–20 small white grapefruit segments

Dill sprigs

Eric lanlard p and o min
P&O Cruises offers Afternoon Tea by Eric Lanlard as a speciality dining option. Credit: P&O Cruises

Method

1. Line two baking sheets with baking paper. Put the ground almonds and icing sugar into a food processor and whizz until finely ground, then sift into a bowl to make a fine powder. Set aside.

In a large, clean, dry bowl, whisk the egg whites to soft peaks, then add the caster sugar a little at a time, whisking until the mixture is stiff and glossy. Using a rubber spatula, gradually fold the almond powder, black pepper, lemon extract and food colouring into the egg whites until the mixture is smooth and shiny and just falls in a ribbon from your spatula.

2. Spoon the mixture into a piping bag fitted with a 1cm (½in) diameter plain piping nozzle, then pipe discs about 4cm (1½in) in diameter on to the prepared baking sheets. Sprinkle a little extra black pepper over each macaron.

Give the base of each baking sheet a sharp tap against the work surface to ensure the mixture forms a good “foot,” then leave to stand for 10–30 minutes at room temperature until the tops to dry out (you should be able to touch the surface without it sticking to your finger). Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 150°C (fan 130°C)/300°F/gas mark 2.

3. Bake in the oven for 12–15 minutes, or until the baking paper peels off easily from the macarons, briefly opening the door after 10 minutes to let out the steam.

Leave to cool on the baking sheets until almost cold, then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

4. To make the filling, put the cream cheese into a bowl and beat until soft, then spoon into a piping bag and pipe a little on to the base of a macaron.

Top with a slice of salmon, a grapefruit segment and a frond of dill. Pipe a little more cheese on to the base of a second macaron, then secure at an angle on top of the filling. Repeat with the remaining macarons.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge until ready to serve (up to 24 hours).

Related articles
Caribbean port main min
Advice and recommendation

Caribbean cruise holidays: 3 of the best ports in the Caribbean
Macarons min
Food & Drink

Recipe: Lemon and pepper macarons with smoked salmon by P&O master pâtissier
Luxury cruises
Luxury

What's included on luxury ocean cruise lines? From flights & drinks to tips & wifi
Crusie ship capacity main min
Advice and recommendation

Cruise ship capacity: From P&O Cruises to Marella Cruises, what is guest capacity now?
Rotterdam main min
News

Holland America Line: New ship Rotterdam departs on maiden voyage - what's onboard?
Royal caribbean world cruise min
News

Royal Caribbean reveals longest world cruise EVER - 274 nights & 57 destinations
Explorer main min
Luxury

Regent Seven Seas Cruises: Most luxurious cruise ship in the world resumes sailing
Silversea main min
Luxury

Silversea Cruises: Ultra-luxury line unveils wellness programme 'unlike any other'
Qatar main min
Advice and recommendation

Qatar holidays: Why you should go to Qatar - what to see, do and eat
Douro guide min
Advice and recommendation

Douro river cruise guide: What to see and do on Portugal's famous river
View more articles
Related Cruises
NOSVG - Stavanger, Norway - PC Alexey Topolyankskiy.jpg Photo

Norwegian Fjords

  • 7 nights, departs on the 16 Jul 2022
  • P&O Cruises, Iona
  • Southampton, Stavanger, Olden, + 9 more
Cruise only from
£699 *pp

Mediterranean

  • 14 nights, departs on the 19 May 2022
  • P&O Cruises, Azura
  • Valletta, Taranto, Corfu, + 8 more
Cruise only from
£1,790*pp

USA & Caribbean

  • 28 nights, departs on the 11 Nov 2022
  • P&O Cruises, Aurora
  • Southampton, Funchal, Madeira, Sint Maarten, + 8 more
Cruise only from
£3,861*pp

Caribbean

  • 14 nights, departs on the 10 Feb 2023
  • P&O Cruises, Britannia
  • Bridgetown, Bridgetown, Aruba, + 8 more
Cruise only from
£2,099*pp

Mediterranean

  • 14 nights, departs on the 14 Jul 2022
  • P&O Cruises, Azura
  • Valletta, Split, Trieste, + 8 more
Cruise only from
£1,899*pp
View more