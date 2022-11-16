Menu

Oceania Cruises is known for its gourmet restaurants and incredible cuisine. Credit: Oceania Cruises Sponsored by Oceania Cruises

New Oceania Cruises season launch: a lot to look forward to Looking forward to a great holiday is as central to the overall experience as the getaway itself, and we’re already excited for 2024 and 2025 thanks to Oceania Cruises’ latest season launch.

The luxurious line, which prides itself on serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea® (curated by Master Chef Jacques Pépin, no less), is serving up a feast of 157 itineraries in its Tropics & Exotics Collection.



The spectacular new collection showcases 310 ports with globe-spanning Grand Voyages making up over a third of itineraries – a season to book early in return for the greatest anticipation.



Celebrated for their intimate ships, comfortably carrying up to 1,238 guests, Oceania Cruises’ crew excel in delivering charming, personalised service, effortlessly marrying the elegance of luxury cruising with the casual ambience sought by today’s modern cruiser.



In their latest season reveal, classic favourites are complimented by lesser-known treasures. Want to go further afield? South America, Asia and Australia all feature, so if you want to embrace your adventurous spirit and try new world flavours, the Tropics & Exotics Collection has you covered.



For a tantalising tasting menu of Oceania Cruises’ specially curated destinations, explore the seven-day itineraries where time-in-port massively exceeds the industry norms – get used to watching the sunset from a local bar along the waterfront because Oceania Cruises makes dreamy moments come true with plenty of extended stays into the evening, or in some cases overnight.





The Terrace Café is wonderfully inviting any time of day. Credit: Oceania Cruises

At the other end of the scale, perhaps you’d prefer ordering the entire à la carte menu? Absolutely! With Grand Voyages of up to 180 days, you’ll be served up a smorgasbord of delectable destinations seasoned with irresistible cultural immersion and adventure.



These exceptional banquets of cruising offer an unrivalled perspective of our world, delivering life-enhancing experiences throughout the trip. Guests booking this season of epic experiences are able to take advantage of Oceania Cruises’ OLife Choice perks, which covers airfare and airport transfers in addition to your choice of free shore excursions, beverage package or shipboard credit. It’s a hard choice!



Book soon and you’ll additionally be able to claim a complimentary one-night pre-cruise hotel stay and all overseas transfers too.



Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Oceania Cruises Search cruises

A new look at the Caribbean and Mexico

The mainstay of cruising features in 35 different itineraries for those who love the Caribbean’s sapphire waters. Panama Canal itineraries combine laid back island life with an engineering marvel that shrunk the world.



Overnight stays in Panama City, Charleston, Cartagena, and others offer the opportunity to experience more in these highlight destinations with dedicated evening available.



A smattering of new ports, such as Hillsborough, Grenada, ensures that a return to the Caribbean with Oceania Cruises is a re-introduction, not a re-run.



South American jewels

The 50-day South America Kaleidoscope itinerary promises the most incredible Christmas and start to 2025, navigating from Miami, through the Panama Canal, south as far as Ushuaia – known as ‘the end of the world’ – before heading up the East Coast to Rio de Janeiro.



Presenting overnights galore, there’s probably no better way to discover this colourful continent of music, passion and phenomenal food.





Rio is an intoxicating city of sun, samba, football, food, beaches and Bossa Nova.

Asia’s destination of dreams

Whether it’s the 65-day Grand Pacific Hemispheres itinerary, linking Los Angeles with Auckland, New Zealand, via a dizzying number of one-of-a-kind ports, or a 31-day festive voyage that presents the historic Silk Road Splendours from a new angle, Asia is full of glittering destinations that most only dream of. Perhaps it’s time to make some dreams come true.



South Pacific and treasures Down Under

Experience the world’s oldest surviving civilisations, and marvel at the diversity of wildlife, architecture and communities in Oceania Cruises’ well-balanced Southern Hemisphere itineraries.



Overnight stays connect you even closer to the communities you visit, and most itineraries Down Under include at least one. For something a bit different, consider the round-trip Tahitian Legends cruise from Papeete, with overnights in the homeport and Bora Bora.



Why choose? Do it all itineraries

Really want to impress guests at dinner parties for years to come? The aptly named Epic Continental Explorer could be just what you’re looking for.



Spanning 111 days from Papeete, French Polynesia, to Barcelona, this mega cruise covers four continents and a whole host of lesser-visited ports, including four brand new ports for Oceania Cruises.



Alternatively, if you’ve got 180 days and no plans, why not whisk yourself away on an East-to-West circumnavigation of the world, departing Miami on January 5, 2025 – now that’s something to look forward to.

