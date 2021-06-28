P&O Cruises: Everything you need to know about Britannia as ship sets sail
P&O Cruises marked an exciting step forward yesterday as cruise ship Britannia sailed from Southampton. This is everything you need to know about the liner.
P&O Cruises vessel Britannia sailed on its first UK cruise on Sunday as the beloved line returned to the sea.
The liner celebrated with a horn-sounding departure salute as the ship left Southampton at 6pm.
The 330m ship carries 3,647 guests; however, only 1,000 passengers are allowed to sail on cruise ships until July 19 due to Covid limits.
Perks of sailing on Britannia include The White Company toiletries, an adult-only luxurious open deck area at The Retreat and a hydrotherapy suite at the opulent Oasis Spa and Salon, to name just a few.
This is everything you need to know about Britannia.
Britannia cruises
The P&O cruise ship is sailing the UK this summer on a series of three, four and seven-night UK coastal cruises before starting its planned western Mediterranean itineraries on September 25.
Barcelona, Cannes, Florence and Rome are just some of the ports of call.
In the winter, Britannia heads to the Caribbean for some winter sun so guests can visit everywhere from the salt flats and flamingoes of Curaçao to the waterfalls and volcanos of St Lucia.
Britannia cabins
The boutique-style cabins on Britannia are stylish and comfortable featuring soothing colours, bespoke artworks from British artists and large flatscreen TVs for films on demand.
All outside rooms have balconies and there are 27 single cabins, many of which have balconies.
Balcony cabins see holidaymakers stepping out into their private space where they can dine throughout the day and unwind in the ultimate room with a view.
The spacious Mini-Suites come with added luxuries including comfy sofas, while butler-serviced Suites feature a lounge for entertaining, a dressing area and broad balcony with steamer loungers.
Britannia dining
Britannia offers a wide range of restaurants from informal eateries to chic dining spots.
Guests can eat at any time at Horizon buffet while Poolside pizzeria and grill and Market cafe are other relaxed options.
Travellers can enjoy contemporary flavours. Sindhu showcases an elegant fusion of Indian and British cuisine featuring sublime flavours while The Glass House is the perfect spot for light bites and lunchtime tipples.
Guest can also eat while being treated to a feast - The Limelight Club offers a three-course culinary experience while you watch thrilling performances.
Meanwhile at The Cookery Club passengers can get hands-on in Britannia's state-of-the-art kitchen. You could even learn from Marco Pierre White who holds hosted masterclasses and hosted dinners when he’s onboard.
If you fancy something special, there's The Epicurean where dishes are inspired by classic British ingredients and given a modern twist by expert chefs.
Britannia entertainment
The Limelight Club puts on a show-stopper of an evening exclusively for adults. Feast your senses on entertainment provided by some of Britain’s best-loved performers: comedy musical act 4 Poofs and a Piano, cabaret queen La Voix and ex-The Wanted singer Max George.
The Atrium hosts relaxed entertainment and a lively scene with music and informal performances.
Headliners Theatre offers music, dance and spectacular production techniques. The shows, created by industry-leading producers and choreographers and performed by the stars of P&O's own on-shore production company, The Academy, are not to be missed.
The Live Lounge is the perfect spot for a nightcap with music and dancing on the menu.
