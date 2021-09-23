Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Princess Cruises

Explore Princess Cruises’ incredible destinations for international cruising in 2021 Princess Cruises is offering the chance to explore a wide range of stunning destinations such as Barcelona and Florence during its international cruise holiday season in October 2021.

Imagine you are indulging in a gourmet breakfast of your choice as the glittering waters part to reveal your next port of call, awaiting your exploration… This autumn, embrace the chance to delve into the different cultural and architectural marvels that international cruise travel brings. Why not make the most of travelling abroad and traverse new destinations or reunite with old favourites such as the Netherlands, Italy, the Canary Islands, Spain or France? All are on offer with Princess Cruises. Tailor your international explorations to your desire with the options to choose between a four, five, seven, 10, 11 and 14-day cruises, not to mention you have the luxury of choosing between beloved ships Regal Princess and Sky Princess.





What’s more, Princess gives you the freedom to explore ports of call independently and discover hidden gems by yourself. Alternatively, if you want to be guided around these amazing destinations, a shore excursion is offered as well. - READ MORE: What's onboard cruise ship Sky Princess? - You can travel worry-free, as all guests need to be vaccinated and have proof of a negative viral COVID-19 test taken at the terminal. Explore a selection of the ports-of-call to find out how to make the most of your travels.



Barcelona, Spain Barcelona, the capital of Catalonia, satisfies both sports fans and architecture enthusiasts alike, being home to the 1992 Summer Olympics and featuring the iconic Gothic Quarter. Wander along the tree-lined promenades and embrace Barcelona’s culture-filled city. Follow the trail of Barcelona’s most famous architect, Antoni Gaudì, and visit La Sagrada Familia. The church is famous for its flamboyant nature - marvel at its impressive spires and stained-glass windows. An impressive mosaic dragon welcomes you to Park Guell, another one of Gaudì’s creations. Ensure that you experience Barcelona’s buzzing atmosphere by visiting Las Ramblas, an elegant promenade. Sit back and relax in one of the many cafés, while observing the array of fresh flowers on the stalls. Follow the flow of visitors towards Barri Gothic in the Gothic Quarter and be transported back to medieval times with the impressive architecture, which can be explored on the Princess Cruises’ Gothic Quarter walking tour. - READ MORE: Inside cruise ship Regal Princess - Get the best of a city and beach break by visiting Sitges on the lines tour. A sandy beach awaits in Sitges, situated 25 miles north of Barcelona, and with time on your own included in the Sitges Highlights and Time On Your Own tour, you can take the time to soak up the sun. For guests who want to learn more about Sitges, visit one of the many galleries and museums. Marvel at the 700-foot-tall Montjuic Mountain which features the Olympic Ring, one of the primary venues for the 1992 games. Princess Cruises’ Barcelona highlights tour lets you explore the parks, fountains and museums which lie on the mountain, while taking in the stunning panoramic views.

Rotterdam, The Netherlands Rotterdam features a unique fusion of old and new architecture after the Nazi bombardment of 1940 wiped out most of the city. Architecture fans can explore this in-depth with Princess Cruises Easy Rotterdam tour, which visits the Groothandelsgebouw, one of the first major buildings constructed after the bombing of Rotterdam in World War Two. Take in the sights with an Amsterdam Canal Cruise, which includes time on your own, for lunch or dinner and shopping. Witness the 60 miles of waterways and take in the quaint scenes of houseboats. Alternatively, explore independently. Art lovers can focus on the Van Gogh Museum, the largest collection of Van Gogh paintings in the world. History fanatics can visit Kinderdijk, home to 19 original windmills which are quickly disappearing from the landscape. Not to forget Delfshaven, a historic harbour featuring antique shops and museums.

Marseille, France Marseille is a hidden treasure, featuring an abundance of multicultural charm. Wander around France’s port city yourself to experience its edge in the form of multiple new restaurants and bars. Alternatively, explore the stunning French scenery, with Roussillon featuring cliffs made of yellow, red and white sand. Les Baux de Provence is nestled in the Alpilles mountains, where you can enjoy more views over the plains to the south. One of the most popular attractions in the region is a unique coastal stretch leading from the centre of Marseille to the Gaston Defferre beaches. Watch for hidden coves and beaches while being driven along the Corniche on the Easy City Drive & La Corniche tour. Explore the countryside with the picturesque town of Avignon on the Avignon & Le Pont Du Gard Tour. Wander through the cobbled streets encapsulated by the city walls and discover the town’s 14th-century features.

Florence/Pisa, Italy The heart of the Renaissance, Florence is a hub of history and art. Explore the many must-see sights such as the gothic Duomo and Baptistery with one of Princess’s tours. Alternatively, investigate the countless squares and architectural delights yourself with the lines Florence On Your Own tour. Pisa, home to one of Italy’s most famous sites, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, is also awaiting your exploration. The seafaring town features multiple city streets and piazzas, with a bustling cafe and bar scene. The city walls, built in 1155, lead you to the Campo Dei Marcoli Square which can be explored on the popular Discovery Family - Pisa tour. Across both locations, renaissance art awaits. Accademia and the Uffizi museum and gallery are both rich in well-known works of art. Marvel at the 17ft Michelangelo’s David, which is on display at the Accademia. Don’t forget to treat yourself to some authentic Italian cuisine, whether this is a scoop of refreshing gelato or a mouth-watering pizza. Discover more about Princess Cruises’ international sailings by clicking here.