Princess Cruises’ first Sphere-class ship will be called Sun Princess. Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises unveils biggest-ever UK and Europe season for 2024 Princess Cruises is to offer almost four million cruise nights across 162 departures for 2024 on five ships, including the new Sphere-class Sun Princess, making the UK and Europe season the biggest in the line’s history.



The season – which is set to be 28 per cent larger than in 2023 and 42 per cent larger than 2019 – will take in more than 130 destinations in 34 countries and run from February to November.



The 4,300-guest Sun Princess will depart on 10-night cruises from Barcelona or Rome and seven-night sailings from either Rome, Barcelona or Athens, while also making an inaugural visit to Southampton with an overnight stay on September 22.



Passengers will be able to combine these three seven-night itineraries to create a 21-night Mediterranean voyage.



Sun Princess will be joined in the Mediterranean by Island Princess, who will offer 10 to 20-night cruises, with some itineraries featuring visits to the Holy Land.



Elsewhere Sky Princess will homeport in Southampton for the fourth consecutive year and sail to northern and southern Europe, in addition to offering a 31-night itinerary to New England and Canada with overnights in both New York City and Quebec – a first for the line.



Regal Princess will also sail round-trip British Isles voyages from Southampton, while Caribbean Princess will complete the Southampton homeport line-up and offer a range of European itineraries.





2024 will see Princess Cruises longest-ever roundtrip Southampton season. Credit: Shutterstock

Eithne Williamson, vice president of Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: “Europe is the most popular holiday destination for our UK guests, so we are delighted to have five Princess ships based in Europe in 2024, including the brand new Sun Princess, offering more choice for guests to experience the Princess Difference than ever before.



“In addition, three Princess Cruises ships based in the UK between March and November 2024 will see our longest-ever roundtrip Southampton season.



" Only on a cruise can UK holidaymakers have the chance to visit destinations such as Norway, Iceland, the Mediterranean, and even Canada, and New England, without travelling by air and only unpacking once, which is why cruises from Southampton remain in high demand from our loyal UK guests.”



