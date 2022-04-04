Credit: Avalon Waterways Sponsored by Avalon Waterways

Best river cruise cabins: Discover gorgeous panoramic views on the only open air balcony at sea Avalon Waterways provides the most comfortable and scenic river cruise base for you to discover a range of breathtaking cities.

Ensure your cruise cabin is all about the view with Avalon Waterways – enjoy your stunning open-air balcony offering up gorgeous vistas of a multitude of photo-worthy landscapes. Avalon Waterways aces river cruise suites to guarantee you the ideal blend of luxury and comfort. Even river cruise fanatics will find something different in Avalon’s suite offerings – forget you are on a ship and feel as though you are enjoying an escape in an opulent floating hotel with the only open-air balcony on a river cruise ship. Lap up the splendour and browse through the stunning suite options onboard.

Related articles

What’s included in a river cruise suite? The real question is, what isn’t included in a suite with Avalon Waterways? Not only do you have the advantage of a generous 11 by 11-foot window, but you also have an assortment of crafted amenities to make your river cruise run as smoothly as the waters you glide upon. Included in all three types of rooms – the Royal Suite, Panorama Suite and the Avalon Deluxe Stateroom – you will find L’Occitane bath products, an in-room safe, flat-screen TV, bathrobes and slippers, under-bed luggage storage, a well-stocked mini-bar and much more. - READ MORE: Everything you need to know about cruising with Avalon Waterways - Don’t worry about getting your forty winks onboard as Avalon has thought through every aspect of your bed to make you never want to leave it. Sink into your plush mattress topper and comfort collection bed and allow the Egyptian super-combed cotton linens to hug you as you rest your head on your choice of soft or firm pillows – this is what dreams are made of. Could it get any better? Apparently, it can! All beds onboard face the expansive window, so you don’t even have to step foot out of your bed to explore the world.

Enjoy the expansive open air balcony in a Royal Suite. Credit: Avalon Waterways

Find your ideal cruise Search for the best river cruises with Avalon Waterways Search cruises

Largest river cruise cabin suite The Royal Suite comes up trumps in this category, boasting a space that is 30 percent larger than industry standard – after all, bigger is better. Measuring over 300 square feet, the Royal Suite epitomises affluence - feel like a VIP in your new home as you glide around the warming interiors. Your space is artfully divided into both living and sleeping, with the flat-screen TV doubling as a separation point – we’d take that over a wall any day of the week! Fancy relaxing in your living area? Then help yourself to a selection of books that are ready and waiting on your bookshelf and get lost in a good read. Slide your floor-to-ceiling window across to transform your room into a balcony and sit with friends to enjoy a glass of fizz and a good view. Another plus, if you are an avid entertainer, is Avalon’s thoughtful touch of a separate toilet and sink to the main bathroom - Avalon has truly thought of everything.

The 200 square foot Panorama Suite also features a floor-to-ceiling window. Credit: Avalon Waterways

Panorama Suite Even if you don’t opt for the Royal Suite, you can still enjoy the benefit of the sliding floor-to-ceiling, wall to wall doors. Watch some of Europe’s most stunning scenery pass you by from the moment you wake up to the second you drift away. - READ MORE: Top tips on how to eat healthily on a cruise - Stretch out across your 200 square feet room, perfect for those who don’t need as much living space, and embrace the intimacy of the bed facing the expansive windows. Despite not having a dedicated living area, the Panorama Suites still include a plush sofa and chair for all your reading, relaxing and drinking needs.

Avalon Waterways also features a lower Avalon Deluxe stateroom. Credit: Avalon Waterways

Avalon Deluxe Stateroom The beauty of river cruising is that you can dock right in multiple famed city centres ready to explore, all with one accessible, gorgeous base. The Avalon Deluxe Stateroom features all the benefits of the other two suite options but is located in the lower levels of the ship with two smaller windows and is slightly smaller at around 172 square feet. Never fear, this location is the perfect wildlife spotting area – wake up to find swans gliding past your windows. As with the other suite options, you have the option of either a double bed or two single beds – duvet stealers be gone! A fully stocked minibar, daily ice and bottled water, plenty of storage and an expansive vanity are also ready and waiting for you in your Deluxe Stateroom. Whatever your preference is, feel content in the knowledge that your room will act as the perfect base for your socialising, sleeping and exploring.