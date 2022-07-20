Menu

Princess Cruises splits 25-night Canada & New England itinerary into two new adventures Originally set for a 25-night trip across the pond this September, mega-ship Sky Princess will now make her North Atlantic crossing in two parts.

25 days at sea crossing the Atlantic and calling at Canada and New England sounds like a dream but, of course, not everybody has the time (or money) to set sail for just shy of a month.



Happily, Princess Cruises – a trusted cruise line with 50+ years of experience – understands this. Which is why the cruise line has decided to split its original 25-night Canada & New England itinerary this September into two shorter voyages – perfect for those of us seeking a cruise fix yet conscious of the fact that we have already used up too much of our annual leave.



The initial trip has now been broken down into two segments: step forward an 11-night ‘Canada Passage’ voyage and a 14-day ‘Canada and New England passage.’ Although, if you do have 25-nights to spare, the full 25-night sailing can still be booked.



Regardless of which one, ahem, floats your boat, you’ll be able to tick off a cornucopia of iconic North American destinations with the added bonus of only having to unpack once.



Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting new voyages. Get ready to set sail this September.

Sky Princess is a mid-sized cruise ship at 3,660 passengers. Credit: Princess Cruises.

11-day Canada Passage

First, up is the 11-night Canada Passage taking guests straight from Southampton (UK) down the scenic North Atlantic coast to New York City.



Sheltered by the Long Range Mountains, you’ll begin your Canadian experience in cosy Corner Brook-Bay. Here, you can spot lakes and woodland landscapes from the lighthouse at Gros Morne National Park or follow the map charted by Captain James Cook on a bus tour to Crow’s Hill. Maybe you’ll even come face to face with the Old Man in the Mountain while you’re at it.



Stop off at the Port of Sydney next to get the full Celtic Canadian experience. Visit Highland Village, where stony block houses straight from the past bring Scottish Gaelic history to life. Spot bald eagles nesting in the Bras d’Or Lake Region or snap a pic of the gorgeous Alexander Graham Bell estate, all before joining a classic Canadian pub crawl.

Visit Highland Village in the Port of Sydney for the Celtic Canadian experience. Credit: Cape Breton Island.

Live out your ‘Green Gables’ dreams at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, the setting of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic children’s novel. Join her beloved characters for Anne and Gilbert: The Musical or visit Anne’s farmhouse home at coastal Cavendish while warming your feet in the sand.



Last but not least, take in the iconic Statue of Liberty as you sail into the New York City harbour. A scenic driving tour will chauffeur you to all the highlights of the Big Apple, including the Met, Central Park, and Rockefeller building.



Enjoy 90 minutes of free time in Times Square, where you can shop until you drop before sampling a delicious New-York-Style thin-crust pizza. Sounds good to us!



Princess Cruises’ 11-day Canada Passage on board Sky Princess departs from Southampton on September 24, 2022. From £1,139 per person (princess.com/search-cruise/results/?voyages=Y228A)

The Vanderbilt's Marble House mansion is the most-visited attraction in all of Newport. Credit: Wikipedia.

14-day Canada and New England cruise

Switching things up, Princess’ 14-night Canada and New England' cruise departs from New York City – meaning you’ll be able to shop to your heart’s desire and board Sky Princess without worrying about luggage restrictions (wink wink).



Hop on board a tender boat to dock at Newport, Rhode Island, known as ‘America’s Versailles.’ Marvel at the not-so-aptly-named ‘cottages’ of the Gilded Age, where 19th-century merchants and princes threw fantastic evening balls.



Home to the famed Vanderbilt family, The Breakers and Marble House mansions are the most-visited attraction in all of Newport. You will wonder at the US$7 million white marble and Italian architecture, before enjoying a scenic drive back to the pier.

Splash into the Charles River to view the Cambridge Skyline. Credit: Boston Magazine.

In Boston, trace the history of American Independence as you follow the Freedom Trail – three of the most storied miles in the country.



Don’t fancy a stroll? Book a seat on the amphibious ‘Duck’ bus to tour landmarks such as the site of the Boston Tea Party and the Old State House, all before splashing into the Charles River to float along the Cambridge Skyline.



Oh, and make sure to try a bowl of Boston chowda from Quincy Market – your tastebuds will thank you.



Maine’s Bar Harbour is the doorway to the thrilling cliffs and lush forests of Acadia National Park. Nature lovers can summit Cadillac Mountain at daybreak for one of the best sunrise views in the states, all while working up an appetite to lunch at one of the famed local lobster pounds.

Maine's Bar Harbour serves the worlds best lobster at local lobster pounds. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Spot whale tails off the coast of St John, Canada, the oldest settlement in the Great White North. On shore, bite into a maple-glazed pastry at the Old City Farmers’ Market, then head to Fallsview Park to witness the Reversing Rapids, where the Bay of Fundy and St. John meet.



As the capital of Nova Scotia, Halifax is a must-visit port location. Test your nautical knowledge at a visit to the Maritime Museum, or explore earthen ramparts at the star-shaped Citadel Fortress.



When you’re done, join reputably friendly Canadian locals at the waterfront boardwalk for a tasty dinner.

At the top of Signal Hill –surprise – there's the famed Cabot Tower! Credit: Flickr.

Discover the busy fishing port of St John in Newfoundland, stocked with ancient volcanoes and melting glaciers. Hike Signal Hill (don’t worry, it’s mostly downhill), to make friends with local flora and fauna.



Looking for some adult fun? Become an honorary Newfoundlander at a ‘Screech-In’ ceremony with neighbourhood pubbies – that is, if a shot of strong Newfoundland Screech rum doesn’t scare you off.



Ah – now it’s time to say goodbye to the new world. Put your feet up at sea and revel in Princess Cruises’ cosy staterooms, unparalleled dining, and dazzling entertainment.

But before you head home, stop off in Southampton, England for some of the most spectacular British landmarks. With excursions to iconic Stonehenge, Windsor, and Buckingham Palace, your holiday will certainly end on a high note.



A 14-day Canada and New England sailing on board Sky Princess departs October 5, 2022 from New York City. From £1,559 per person (princess.com/search-cruise/results/?voyages=Y228B).