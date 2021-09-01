Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure month
Cruise type
Cruise line
Cruise news / Riviera Travel marks return to river cruises as first Douro sailings complete
Riviera douro main
Credit: Riviera Travel

Riviera Travel marks return to river cruises as first Douro sailings complete

Author: Harriet Mallinson

Published on:

Riviera Travel has successfully completed its first river cruises post-pandemic marking its return to cruising after a long 18 months.

Riviera Travel sailed to Portugal and Spain on its first cruises in a year and a half.

Two eight-day sailings to Douro, Porto and Salamanca were attended by a total of 120 passengers.

The cruises marked the launch of Riviera's river cruises across Europe which will continue until early November.

The Douro voyages featured excursions to a Porto vineyard and the old city of Salamanca, an official UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Related articles
Riviera douro main
News

Riviera Travel marks return to river cruises as first Douro sailings complete
Princess september seacations main min
Ocean Cruising

Inside the amazing UK destinations and excursions on Princess Cruises Seacations
Traffic light Web Banner
News

LIVE: Latest travel advice & traffic light updates for most popular holiday destinations
Norway main
Competitions

Win a seven-night Cunard cruise for two to the Norwegian fjords, worth £4,398 with ROL Cruise
Marella main min 2
News

Save £300 on Marella Cruises and TUI river cruises with these new booking codes
Sky princess new main
News

Princess Cruises' Sky Princess sails for the first time in 17 months - what's onboard?
Biggest ships min
Ocean Cruising

The world's largest ocean cruise ships from P&O Cruises to Royal Caribbean
Ravioli
Food & Drink

Lobster & ricotta ravioli recipe with lemon sauce & rocket oil
Woman pool
Advice and recommendation

Feeling hot hot hot! What to do and not do if you want to stay safe in the sun
Borealis in Iceland 1 CREDIT Richard Lovelock low res
News

Fred Olsen celebrates first international voyage to Iceland
View more articles

There were also guided tours of local landmarks including Castelo Rodrigo and Mateus Palace gardens.

Katja Hildebrandt, Head of Product River & Ocean Cruise at Riviera Travel, said: "Our Douro cruises were the perfect first sailings back, as our guests really did feel they were away-from-it-all as they visited some of Iberia’s most beautiful towns, gardens and vineyards.

"We can't wait to welcome more people back on-board, as our European river cruises return to some of the most beautiful destinations along the likes of the Seine, Rhone and Danube."

- READ MORE: Advantages of a river cruise over an ocean cruise -

Riviera ship
The cruises marked the launch of Riviera's river cruises across Europe. Credit: Riviera Travel

Sally Harper, a guest onboard the sailings, commented: “The organisation that Riviera have put into this has been absolutely second to none; I can’t fault it.

"This is the second trip we’ve done with Riviera, the first one was Croatia, but this is the first river cruise I’ve ever done and it’s gone beyond my expectations. The river is spectacular.

"Everybody told us to expect a beautiful river and this has just blown me away. The food is great and the staff are so friendly, everywhere is so immaculately clean. We’ve felt really safe and secure at all times.”

- READ MORE: Best Christmas-themed river cruises for 2021 -

Iconic ports

Porto

Pronounced ‘Portu’ by locals, Portugal’s second largest city stands high above the Douro river, its…

Read more

Douro

The Douro river is beautiful tapestry or gold, red and green. Gold, for the rolling sun-tinged…

Read more

Seville

The birthplace of flamenco, Spain’s vibrant southern capital is a seductive and soul-stirring city.…

Read more
Riviera Travel Cruise Ships
A photo of the MV Riva cruise ship

MV Riva

157ft / 38 guests
A photo of the RV Mekong Prestige II cruise ship

RV Mekong Prestige II

ft / 64 guests
A photo of the MS Geoffrey Chaucer cruise ship

MS Geoffrey Chaucer

ft / 169 guests
A photo of the MV Aphrodite cruise ship

MV Aphrodite

ft / guests
A photo of the MS Movenpick Darakum cruise ship

MS Movenpick Darakum

72ft / 104 guests
A photo of the MV Yasawa Princess cruise ship

MV Yasawa Princess

ft / 56 guests
A photo of the MS Swiss Ruby cruise ship

MS Swiss Ruby

85ft / 86 guests
A photo of the MS Douro Elegance cruise ship

MS Douro Elegance

110ft / 121 guests
A photo of the MS Seaventure cruise ship

MS Seaventure

111ft / 160 guests
A photo of the MS Oscar Wilde cruise ship

MS Oscar Wilde

135ft / 169 guests
A photo of the MV Mare Blu cruise ship

MV Mare Blu

52ft / 38 guests
A photo of the World Voyager cruise ship

World Voyager

ft / guests
A photo of the MV Rhapsody cruise ship

MV Rhapsody

ft / 38 guests
A photo of the MS Robert Burns cruise ship

MS Robert Burns

138ft / 169 guests
A photo of the MS George Eliot cruise ship

MS George Eliot

110ft / 132 guests
A photo of the MS William Shakespeare cruise ship

MS William Shakespeare

110ft / 142 guests
A photo of the MS II Mare cruise ship

MS II Mare

48ft / 40 guests
A photo of the MS Adriatic Sun cruise ship

MS Adriatic Sun

47ft / 38 guests
A photo of the MS Charles Dickens cruise ship

MS Charles Dickens

110ft / 142 guests
A photo of the MS Douro Splendour cruise ship

MS Douro Splendour

80ft / 121 guests
A photo of the MS Emily Bronte cruise ship

MS Emily Bronte

135ft / 169 guests
A photo of the MS Lord Byron cruise ship

MS Lord Byron

110ft / 140 guests
A photo of the MS William Wordsworth cruise ship

MS William Wordsworth

135ft / 169 guests
A photo of the MS Lord Tennyson cruise ship

MS Lord Tennyson

135ft / 169 guests
A photo of the MV Ocean Atlantic cruise ship

MV Ocean Atlantic

140ft / 198 guests
A photo of the MV Corona cruise ship

MV Corona

44ft / 38 guests
A photo of the MS Jane Austen cruise ship

MS Jane Austen

110ft / 140 guests
A photo of the MS Thomas Hardy cruise ship

MS Thomas Hardy

135ft / 169 guests
Related Cruises
Riviera Travel Logo

Douro, Porto & Salamanca River Cruise - MS Douro Elegance

  • 7 nights, departs on the 20 Aug 2021
  • Riviera Travel, MS Douro Elegance
  • Porto, Régua, , + 5 more
Cruise only from
£1,959 *pp

Douro, Porto & Salamanca River Cruise - MS Douro Elegance

  • 8 nights, departs on the 20 Aug 2021
  • Riviera Travel, MS Douro Elegance
  • Porto, Porto, Pinhão, + 12 more
Cruise only from
£2,408*pp

Douro, Porto & Salamanca River Cruise - MS Douro Splendour

  • 7 nights, departs on the 22 Aug 2021
  • Riviera Travel, MS Douro Splendour
  • Porto, Régua, , + 5 more
Cruise only from
£1,959*pp

Amsterdam, Cologne and the Best of Holland & Flanders River Cruise - MS Geoffrey Chaucer

  • 7 nights, departs on the 25 Aug 2021
  • Riviera Travel, MS Geoffrey Chaucer
  • Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, + 5 more
Cruise only from
£1,859*pp

Douro, Porto & Salamanca River Cruise - MS Douro Elegance

  • 7 nights, departs on the 27 Aug 2021
  • Riviera Travel, MS Douro Elegance
  • Porto, Régua, , + 5 more
Cruise only from
£2,059*pp
View more