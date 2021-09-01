Riviera Travel has successfully completed its first river cruises post-pandemic marking its return to cruising after a long 18 months.

Riviera Travel sailed to Portugal and Spain on its first cruises in a year and a half.

Two eight-day sailings to Douro, Porto and Salamanca were attended by a total of 120 passengers.

The cruises marked the launch of Riviera's river cruises across Europe which will continue until early November.

The Douro voyages featured excursions to a Porto vineyard and the old city of Salamanca, an official UNESCO World Heritage Site.