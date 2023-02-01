Menu

TUI river cruises become even better value for money with extra £300 off TUI river cruises are a great way to experience all the magic of a river cruise at a fraction of the usual price… plus there’s so much included.

TUI is doing something different in the river cruising world – they’re delivering incredible destinations at unthinkable value, making the most of their industry-leading experience and network.

This year, TUI river cruises is opening the waterways of Europe to new audiences who may not have considered a river cruise before, all thanks to the line’s commitment to providing fantastic itineraries at eye-catching prices.



Plus, so much is included in the upfront fare, freeing up that extra holiday cash for some souvenir shopping or a special treat out in port.

The latest extra offer of an additional £300 off per booking is available on departures from March 20 to October 31, 2023.



Getting out on the river is all about feeling good and connecting with the people you love and the places that inspire you. TUI is the ideal frame for this gorgeous work of art. Here are five reasons why.

1. Shore excursions for every interest

We all know that you go on a river cruise to see the fascinating places featured in the itinerary, as much as to enjoy the ship and sailing hours. Well, TUI knows this too and encourages every guest to get out and explore the destinations with a tantalising collection of onshore activities and excursions for every taste.

On the Danube, you could visit the extravagant palaces of Vienna, or tour the majestic and romantically melancholy city of Budapest. Or explore the famous Palm Garden in Frankfurt and ride the cable car in Koblenz, during your week-long Rhine Gems sailing.



Enjoy extra time in port in the Moselle Valley with TUI river cruise. Credit: Shutterstock

2. Flights sorted as standard TUI strives to take the hassle out of travel, and it really pays off. The experience of arranging flights and transfers to join a river cruise can take hours and a lot of time on hold waiting for various different companies to work together and get things done. With TUI, you don’t need to worry about any of that if you book a package. If you need to fly to your ship, they’ve got it covered. Airport a little far from the river? Don’t worry, they’ll sort out a transfer too if you book that all-important package. 3. Night-time sailing for extra time in port Many of TUI’s itineraries focus the sailing to nighttime hours in order to maximise your time in port. If you’re visiting more than one place in a day, you’ll usually be sailing over lunch, when you’d be back onboard to enjoy your full board dining experience anyway. This attention to detail in the planning elevates the onboard experience and lets you experience more during your voyage. During the Moselle Valley sailing, departing on April 7, 2023, you’ll enjoy two double port days with lunchtime sailing, giving you enhanced access to this intriguing region, known for its wines and castles.



Deck life. Credit: TUI River Cruises

4. One crew member for every four guests The ratio of crew to guests onboard your TUI river cruise ship is really high, which means that (even at such great value prices) you’ll be enjoying a high level of personalized service onboard. Especially considering that your ship will be sailing with a maximum of 155 guests onboard.



TUI’s well-designed classy ships offer an ideal balance between personal attention and personal space, with ample room for everyone to relax around the ship in their own way, whether that’s at the bar or out on the open deck for a spot of yoga. 5. Adults-only modern hotel with head-turning savings A family holiday is great and all that… but sometimes it’s just not the vibe you’re going for. Sailing on one of TUI’s adults-only river cruises brings a level of sophistication to your getaway, whether it’s a romantic escapade to celebrate a special anniversary, or you’re diving into a shared passion for Europe’s divine food, nature or culture with a group of like-minded friends.



Plus, get all of this with your tips pre-paid, complimentary Wi-Fi provided, and all meals with drinks covered. For the latest list of regularly updated special deals, visit the TUI website.

