TUI river cruises become even better value for money with extra £300 off
TUI river cruises are a great way to experience all the magic of a river cruise at a fraction of the usual price… plus there’s so much included.
TUI is doing something different in the river cruising world – they’re delivering incredible destinations at unthinkable value, making the most of their industry-leading experience and network.
This year, TUI river cruises is opening the waterways of Europe to new audiences who may not have considered a river cruise before, all thanks to the line’s commitment to providing fantastic itineraries at eye-catching prices.
Plus, so much is included in the upfront fare, freeing up that extra holiday cash for some souvenir shopping or a special treat out in port.
The latest extra offer of an additional £300 off per booking is available on departures from March 20 to October 31, 2023.
Sail away next summer
Save on shorter sailings with TUI River Cruise
Top four river cruises with TUI for 2023 – from the Rhine to the Danube
Set sail with TUI River Cruises
TUI River Cruises reveals special summer deals – but you’ll have to be quick
New TUI River Cruises ship TUI Isla sets sail for the first time - what's onboard?
TUI reveals Boxing Day sale for Marella Cruises & TUI River Cruises - save up to £300
What is a fly cruise? Your guide to TUI holidays from the Caribbean to the Canary Islands - Marella Cruises
TUI Maya river cruise review: What's it like onboard TUI River Cruises' first ship, from cabins to dining?
TUI River Cruises and Marella Cruises launch winter holiday 2022 sale
Live happy on a TUI river cruise, from tips and services to flights and transfers
Getting out on the river is all about feeling good and connecting with the people you love and the places that inspire you.
TUI is the ideal frame for this gorgeous work of art. Here are five reasons why.
1. Shore excursions for every interest
We all know that you go on a river cruise to see the fascinating places featured in the itinerary, as much as to enjoy the ship and sailing hours.
Well, TUI knows this too and encourages every guest to get out and explore the destinations with a tantalising collection of onshore activities and excursions for every taste.
On the Danube, you could visit the extravagant palaces of Vienna, or tour the majestic and romantically melancholy city of Budapest.
Or explore the famous Palm Garden in Frankfurt and ride the cable car in Koblenz, during your week-long Rhine Gems sailing.
2. Flights sorted as standard
TUI strives to take the hassle out of travel, and it really pays off.
The experience of arranging flights and transfers to join a river cruise can take hours and a lot of time on hold waiting for various different companies to work together and get things done.
With TUI, you don’t need to worry about any of that if you book a package.
If you need to fly to your ship, they’ve got it covered. Airport a little far from the river? Don’t worry, they’ll sort out a transfer too if you book that all-important package.
3. Night-time sailing for extra time in port
Many of TUI’s itineraries focus the sailing to nighttime hours in order to maximise your time in port.
If you’re visiting more than one place in a day, you’ll usually be sailing over lunch, when you’d be back onboard to enjoy your full board dining experience anyway.
This attention to detail in the planning elevates the onboard experience and lets you experience more during your voyage.
During the Moselle Valley sailing, departing on April 7, 2023, you’ll enjoy two double port days with lunchtime sailing, giving you enhanced access to this intriguing region, known for its wines and castles.
4. One crew member for every four guests
The ratio of crew to guests onboard your TUI river cruise ship is really high, which means that (even at such great value prices) you’ll be enjoying a high level of personalized service onboard.
Especially considering that your ship will be sailing with a maximum of 155 guests onboard.
TUI’s well-designed classy ships offer an ideal balance between personal attention and personal space, with ample room for everyone to relax around the ship in their own way, whether that’s at the bar or out on the open deck for a spot of yoga.
5. Adults-only modern hotel with head-turning savings
A family holiday is great and all that… but sometimes it’s just not the vibe you’re going for.
Sailing on one of TUI’s adults-only river cruises brings a level of sophistication to your getaway, whether it’s a romantic escapade to celebrate a special anniversary, or you’re diving into a shared passion for Europe’s divine food, nature or culture with a group of like-minded friends.
Plus, get all of this with your tips pre-paid, complimentary Wi-Fi provided, and all meals with drinks covered.
For the latest list of regularly updated special deals, visit the TUI website.
Danube Treasures
- 7 nights, departs on the 09 Oct 2023
- TUI River Cruises, TUI Skyla
- Budapest, Bratislava, Melk, + 7 more
Danube Capitals
- 7 nights, departs on the 29 Apr 2024
- TUI River Cruises, TUI Maya
- Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 5 more
The Moselle Valley: Vines & Views
- 7 nights, departs on the 05 May 2023
- TUI River Cruises, TUI Maya
- Frankfurt, Koblenz, Bernkastel-Kues, + 7 more
Danube Treasures
- 7 nights, departs on the 06 Sep 2023
- TUI River Cruises, TUI Skyla
- Budapest, Bratislava, Dürnstein, + 6 more
Danube Flavours 2
- 4 nights, departs on the 08 Apr 2024
- TUI River Cruises, TUI Maya
- Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 2 more