Menu

Deck life. Credit: TUI River Cruises Sponsored by TUI River Cruises

Discover TUI River Cruises summer 2024 cruises - on sale now… Summer 2024 river cruises are on sale now – let’s celebrate. Choose from three, four, six, seven, 11, 14 and 15-night cruises and find the perfect duration for you.

Oh, we do love a season launch! A chance to lose ourselves in the renewed excitement of a whole new world of sailings and adventures. And with TUI River Cruises’ latest season drop, there’s more choice than ever. With short cruises for those looking to make the most of every last minute of annual leave, or perhaps those who are yet to dip their toe into the marvellous world of river cruising, TUI River Cruises’ summer 2024 season promises plenty to enjoy. Alternatively, if you’re a committed river cruiser and simply adore exquisite afternoons in some of Europe’s most idyllic riverside retreats then you’ll love TUI’s selection of extended voyages along your favourite waterways. Tag two sailings together and you can treat yourself to an entire month of swanning around Europe’s gorgeous rivers – ahhh, stop! It’s just too good!



Related articles

Choose a cruise length that suits you The range of cruise lengths in the summer 2024 season promises something for all cruisers and sets the scene for what promises to be a diverse season of sailing for the river cruise line that specialises in delivering Europe’s spectacular river destinations at prices far below the industry average. The other thing that makes a TUI River Cruise such a fantastic deal is the comfort of knowing your flights, transfers, full board dining and crew tips are all included in the upfront price. Peace of mind that there won’t be any surprise hidden costs lurking on the other side of the gangway. During sailing time, you’ll find your TUI river ship has plenty of room to spread out and relax, whilst also providing ample opportunity to connect with your fellow guests, whether that’s at a yoga class, dancing at the silent disco or enjoying live entertainment and activities. So, where are we going?

Discover highlights of Cologne such as the twin-spired Gothic church, which is the largest church in Northern Europe. Credit: Shutterstock

First-time or superfan, there’s a river cruise for you 1. Let’s start big with a 16-day adventure visiting the Icons of Europe from Amsterdam to Budapest. Climb the 509-step cathedral tower in Cologne, and meander through medieval villages in Bavaria. This inspiring itinerary also checks into Vienna – Austria’s musical and culinary capital – and Bratislava, the lesser-explored capital of Slovakia. 2. The Danube is arguably Europe’s primary river, and is a firm favourite within the river cruising world. The Magical Danube sailing onboard TUI Skyla and TUI Maya offers a charming week-long introduction to the flavours and spirit of historical Europe. Visiting four countries, with an overnight stay in Budapest, this is an itinerary that will get you hooked on river cruising.



TUI Maya sails to the most beautiful spots in Europe. Credit: TUI

3. If you’ve enjoyed introductory Danube sailings in the past and are looking for something a little bit different along your favourite river in Europe, then check out the East Danube explorer sailing onboard TUI Maya. You’ll visit a fascinating array of lesser-visited ports, such as Novi Sad in Serbia and Vukovar in Croatia. Keep your camera at the ready for scenic sailing through the Iron Gates in Serbia, with the 40-metre tall carving of King Decebal’s head on the cliff edge. 4. Along another of Europe’s popular rivers, TUI Isla will be making visits to Switzerland, France and Germany on her way to Amsterdam. The Rhine Explorer 2 itinerary features the historic old town of Strasbourg, and the famous wine region of Rudesheim – known for its crisp Riesling. 5. For fans of the major European destinations, TUI Maya’s Danube Capitals itinerary stars multiple overnights in some of Europe’s most magnificent historic capitals, including Budapest and Vienna. You’ll also explore the Slovakian capital city Bratislava for two days. Extra time in these key cities gives lots of opportunities to dive deeper into the local scene for a truly memorable experience.

