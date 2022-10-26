Menu

Best cruise lines for couples: four reasons why Princess Cruises is top For the best couples’ cruises, look no further than Princess Cruises. With a focus like no other on making sure that every kind of couple is looked after, Princess Cruises go above and beyond.

Come back from your cruise more in love than ever before – all thanks to Princess Cruises. Those arguments about whose turn it is to unload the dishwasher are now a distant memory as you cruise into the sunset towards romantic Hawaii or even the Caribbean. Not only are the offboard surroundings the perfect background to reconnect to, but onboard facilities and services provide you everything to surprise your other half with (or even be surprised with, if you’re lucky) Get whisked away in the romance of it all with Princess Cruises and discover exactly what will woo you onboard with your special someone.

Re-connect over a cocktail and canapes What better way to truly spend some quality time with your partner than over a plate of delicious cuisine - accompanied by a couple of dazzling cocktails of course? Princess Cruises’ speciality dining offerings already possess such a romantic atmosphere, that all that’s left for you to do is sit down and soak it up. Take Bistro Sur La Mer for example. This bistro is inspired by the crème de la crème of French cuisine and serves us crafted dishes that will leave you simply saying ‘wow’. - READ MORE: Interview with Princess Cruises' food and beverage director - So, whether you opt for the mouth-watering lobster bisque garnished with lobster, scallops, mussels and quenelle or Bistro Sur La Mer’s astounding take on fish and chips, with garlic-saffron and tartare sauce – you both are guaranteed to be pleased. Alternatively, for those lazy mornings where you simply want to cherish each other’s company, opt for Ultimate Balcony Dining for a private breakfast delivered to your door. Proving how Princess Cruises brings all the best experiences to you, Ultimate Balcony Dining is likely to be the most extravagant breakfast you’ll ever be served, and we think it is the perfect way to lap up those early morning sea views, slow down and be as one with your partner.

Get steamy with your special someone No, not like that Susan, we are talking about Princess Cruises’ ultra-relaxing spa services in the Lotus Spa and the adults-only The Sanctuary. Enjoy a couples massage at the Lotus Spa to relax together – the Aroma Stone Therapy programme is our favourite, where heated stones will be carefully placed on the perfect spots on your back to release stress and built-up tension. What’s more, the Lotus Spa also offers the option for you to schedule a full day of spa services. So, why don’t you and your special partner go for the full hog of treatments – from facials to massages and exit feeling like both you and your relationship have been refreshed. The Enclave Thermal Suite with the Lotus Spa also provides relaxation and rejuvenation, with the line’s largest-ever thermal suite and the hydro-therapy pool. Get toasty and dry on one of the heated stone beds or opt for one of the fun water beds. Another relaxation hotspot is The Sanctuary, the exclusive adults-only retreat with Princess Cruises. Here, you can both also opt for a massage – but this time it's al-fresco. The special touch in The Sanctuary is the Serenity Stewards, who will go out of their way to provide everything you need, such as a chilled face towel or a signature beverage.

Cosy up and immerse yourself As the ultimate date night activity, Movies under the Stars allows both you and your partner in crime to dive into the latest blockbuster at sea. Picture this – cosying up underneath a plush fleece blanket, under the midnight sky, lying on a lounger with the aroma of freshly popped popcorn floating around the poolside amphitheatre while you get swept away in a heart-racing action scene – heaven. - READ MORE: Princess Cruises' entertainment director reveals what it’s really like to work onboard - While you’re at home Netflix date nights will (unsurprisingly) never quite match up to Princess Cruises’ level, this is an experience that you both can cherish and look back on. Not to mention the fact that the open-air cinema holds showings throughout the day as well – the perfect way to spend a sea day together.

Celebrate a special moment with ease If you are celebrating a special occasion onboard, whether that be an anniversary or birthday, you can sit back and let Princess do all the hard work on making that day as precious as possible. From having top-class champagne delivered to wherever you are onboard, to door panels that wish you a happy birthday as you walk towards your stateroom – Princess goes the extra mile. For the full package (literally), you can purchase an anniversary package, which includes dinner at a speciality restaurant, a romantic photo and a few extra celebratory items. You can even renew your vows onboard in an intimate ceremony. The renewal of vows package includes the ceremony, flowers, formal portraits and you can even upgrade to include a massage and champagne. And, with more than 10 million of you sailing with Princess Cruises for your anniversaries, we can guarantee that you are in safe hands. Why not go all out, for cruise lovers we know you can’t think of anything better than getting married onboard a cruise ship and with Princess’ Weddings At Sea, you can do just this – quick, get the champagne. We think a romantic cruise is just what the doctor ordered for you and your partner – and Princess Cruises can deliver exactly this and more.