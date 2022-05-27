Menu

Competition: Win a Cunard 7-night Atlantic Coast and Iberia cruise worth over £2,500 with ROL Cruise What's better than a cruise? A free one! Discover how you can win a seven-night Cunard Atlantic Coast and Iberia cruise with ROL Cruise.

Fancy a FREE cruise? Courtesy of ROL Cruise, the UK’s No.1 Independent Cruise Specialist, you could be the lucky winner of a 7-night Cunard voyage to the Atlantic Coast and Iberia worth over £2,500! You’ll sail from Southampton on 18th June 2023 to Spain and France in a Balcony Cabin aboard the beautiful Queen Victoria calling at La Coruña, Gijon, Bilbao and Cherbourg along the way.

The 2023 No-Fly Atlantic Coast & Iberia This 7-night cruise is certainly not one to be missed! What’s more, Queen Victoria will be your majestic base as you journey the Atlantic Coast. This impressive ship combines elegance, impeccable service and special onboard features to meet your every need and desire.

Day one: Embark at Southampton On 18th June 2023, you’ll embark Queen Victoria at Southampton. That’s right, no pesky airport queues! Why not make the most of your visit to Southampton by arriving a few hours before departure? Navigate your way around the medieval city walls in the Old Town, visit the Tudor House and Garden or head to Southampton City Art Gallery. - READ MORE: Your guide to a pre- or post-cruise stay in Southampton - Day two: Day at sea You’ll spend your first full day aboard Queen Victoria at sea, providing the perfect opportunity to familiarise yourself with your new home-away-from-home. During the day, spend time on Lido Deck as you dip in and out of the pool and relax with a cocktail in hand. At night, get dressed in your finest black-tie get-up for a night of entertainment.

Day three - La Coruña, Spain La Coruña will be your first port of call! Here, you’ll have the chance to explore the many museums, galleries and popular beaches of this idyllic city, which is nestled on the northwest of Spain’s coast. - READ MORE: 6 of the best no-fly cruises from Fred. Olsen to Cunard - See the Tower of Hercules, make your way to Maria Pita Square or visit La Coruña’s medieval quarters. All in a day’s work!



Fred. Olsen: Explore the history of La Coruña in Northern Spain. Credit: Shutterstock.

Day four - Gijon, Spain Overlooking the Bay of Biscay and framed by the mighty Picos de Europa mountain range, Gijón is picture-perfect. Although most well known for its rugged scenery and natural beaches, Gijón’s food scene is not to be missed. Enjoy delicious slow-cooked stew or one of 40 varieties of cheese produced in the region.

- READ MORE: Which cruise costs the most and is it worth it? - Day five - Bilbao, Spain The next stop is Bilbao, an industrial hub for metal manufacturing and shipbuilding that has recently undergone a vibrant reinvention. Start your explorations in Bilbao’s Old Town where you can explore the colourful centre that once formed the original medieval town before heading to Museo de Bellas Artes, which houses stunning artwork by Gaugin.



Bilbao developed its local ironworking tradition to become the industrial powerhouse of Spain. Credit: Shutterstock

Day six - At sea For your second full day at sea, why not seize the opportunity to relax in Queen Victoria’s dreamy spa? Mareel Wellness & Beauty offers a whole host of indulgent treatments to refresh your mind, body and soul. Enjoy an ocean-inspired massage, body, facial and alternative treatments. - READ MORE: 10 smart ways to bag a cruise bargain -

Day seven - Cherbourg, France Your final day before heading home will be spent in Cherbourg. Those with a passion for seafaring will enjoy learning all about the fascinating naval history this maritime town possesses. However, there’s more to this town that its surrounding waters. Make sure to stop at one of the many quaint cafes while you’re here.

Day eight: Disembark at Southampton It’s time to head home. Sound good? We think so! To enter, all you have to do is fill in your details above…



