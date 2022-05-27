Competition: Win a Cunard 7-night Atlantic Coast and Iberia cruise worth over £2,500 with ROL Cruise
What's better than a cruise? A free one! Discover how you can win a seven-night Cunard Atlantic Coast and Iberia cruise with ROL Cruise.
Fancy a FREE cruise? Courtesy of ROL Cruise, the UK’s No.1 Independent Cruise Specialist, you could be the lucky winner of a 7-night Cunard voyage to the Atlantic Coast and Iberia worth over £2,500!
You’ll sail from Southampton on 18th June 2023 to Spain and France in a Balcony Cabin aboard the beautiful Queen Victoria calling at La Coruña, Gijon, Bilbao and Cherbourg along the way.
The 2023 No-Fly Atlantic Coast & Iberia
This 7-night cruise is certainly not one to be missed!
What’s more, Queen Victoria will be your majestic base as you journey the Atlantic Coast.
This impressive ship combines elegance, impeccable service and special onboard features to meet your every need and desire.
Day one: Embark at Southampton
On 18th June 2023, you’ll embark Queen Victoria at Southampton. That’s right, no pesky airport queues!
Why not make the most of your visit to Southampton by arriving a few hours before departure?
Navigate your way around the medieval city walls in the Old Town, visit the Tudor House and Garden or head to Southampton City Art Gallery.
Day two: Day at sea
Day two: Day at sea
You’ll spend your first full day aboard Queen Victoria at sea, providing the perfect opportunity to familiarise yourself with your new home-away-from-home.
During the day, spend time on Lido Deck as you dip in and out of the pool and relax with a cocktail in hand.
At night, get dressed in your finest black-tie get-up for a night of entertainment.
Day three - La Coruña, Spain
La Coruña will be your first port of call!
Here, you’ll have the chance to explore the many museums, galleries and popular beaches of this idyllic city, which is nestled on the northwest of Spain’s coast.
See the Tower of Hercules, make your way to Maria Pita Square or visit La Coruña's medieval quarters.
See the Tower of Hercules, make your way to Maria Pita Square or visit La Coruña’s medieval quarters.
All in a day’s work!
Day four - Gijon, Spain
Overlooking the Bay of Biscay and framed by the mighty Picos de Europa mountain range, Gijón is picture-perfect.
Although most well known for its rugged scenery and natural beaches, Gijón’s food scene is not to be missed.
Enjoy delicious slow-cooked stew or one of 40 varieties of cheese produced in the region.
Day five - Bilbao, Spain
Day five - Bilbao, Spain
The next stop is Bilbao, an industrial hub for metal manufacturing and shipbuilding that has recently undergone a vibrant reinvention.
Start your explorations in Bilbao’s Old Town where you can explore the colourful centre that once formed the original medieval town before heading to Museo de Bellas Artes, which houses stunning artwork by Gaugin.
Day six - At sea
For your second full day at sea, why not seize the opportunity to relax in Queen Victoria’s dreamy spa?
Mareel Wellness & Beauty offers a whole host of indulgent treatments to refresh your mind, body and soul.
Enjoy an ocean-inspired massage, body, facial and alternative treatments.
Day seven - Cherbourg, France
Day seven - Cherbourg, France
Your final day before heading home will be spent in Cherbourg. Those with a passion for seafaring will enjoy learning all about the fascinating naval history this maritime town possesses.
However, there’s more to this town that its surrounding waters. Make sure to stop at one of the many quaint cafes while you’re here.
Day eight: Disembark at Southampton
It’s time to head home.
Sound good? We think so! To enter, all you have to do is fill in your details above…
Terms and conditions
- This competition applies to entries made from 1st June – 31st July 2022. This competition is open to residents of the UK, aged 18 and over and excludes employees of the promoters and their immediate families. All entries must be received by 23.59GMT on July 31st 2022. Any entries received after this time will not be accepted.
- The Promoter accepts no responsibility for entries not successfully completed due to a technical fault [technical malfunction, computer hardware or software failure, satellite, network or server failure] of any kind. Any entries received after this time will not be counted.
- One prize winner will be allocated and chosen at random. The winner will receive a FREE 7-night cruise aboard Queen Victoria departing 18th June 2023. The winner will be contacted within 28 days of the competition's end date by email. Failure of the winner to accept the prize or be reached on the specified contact method within one week of the first point of contact will make any claim invalid and ROL Cruise will then select another winner at random.
- The prize is a 7-night Atlantic Coast and Iberia cruise (Code V316) for 2 people aboard Queen Victoria in a balcony stateroom departing 18th June 2023 on a full board basis. The prize is subject to availability and does not include travel insurance, shore excursions, personal expenditure onboard, beverages, gratuities, spa treatments, speciality dining or other incidental costs such as Wi-Fi. It is essential and the responsibility of the prize-winners to have valid passports as well as all necessary travel insurance, applicable visas and required health certification as required by the cruise line or applicable government agencies at the time of travel (e.g proof of vaccinations).
- The decision of the judges is final and no correspondence will be entered into. No cash alternative will be offered.
- One entry per person is permitted. No purchase is necessary to enter. We reserve the right to substitute the prize to an equivalent cruise up to the value of the prize at any time without notice.
- Insofar as is permitted by law, the Promoter, its agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winner or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of the Promoter, its agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Personal data supplied during the course of this promotion will be processed as set out in the Promoter’s privacy policy.
- The prize draw will be governed by English law and entrants to the prize draw submit to the jurisdiction of the English courts.
- All winners must comply with Cunard Line's booking conditions. All winners will need to meet Cunard's travel requirements at the time of boarding. To find out Cunard's current protocols please visit https://www.cunard.com/en-gb/the-cunard-experience/sailing-with-confidence/preparing-to-sail. Cruise line terms & conditions apply, please see here: https://www.cunard.com/en-gb/advice-and-policies/terms-and-conditions
- ROL Cruise reserves the right to refuse or withdraw any ROL Cruise offer at any time without prior written notice.
- ROL Cruise reserves the right to alter or amend these terms and conditions and any other conditions applicable to an offer or promotion at any time.
- ROL Cruise’s decision is final and binding in all matters relating to any offer or promotion and no correspondence will be entered into in this regard.
- To view ROL Cruise’s Privacy Policy, click here.
- Cruise Miles® Terms & Conditions apply, click here to view.
- ROL Cruise, Lexden House, London Road, Colchester, Essex, CO3 4DB
