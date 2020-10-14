When will cruise lines resume sailing? Complete guide to all cruise lines' start dates Cruise holidays may have resumed sailing but many cruises have been cancelled. This is your complete guide to the cruise lines.

Cruise lines vary greatly when it comes to their resumption of service. These are the latest dates all the ocean and river cruises will be starting up again and which have been cancelled.



(Please note: due to the changing nature of the situation, the information listed below is subject to change. We will endeavour to update this page as soon as new information comes in). AmaWaterways AmaWaterways began sailing on July 3 in Portugal on the Douro.



Other European rivers will follow - AmaMagna will start on the Danube on July 21; AmaKristina in France on the Rhone on July 22; AmaLyra on the Seine in France on July 22; AmaVida in Portugal and Spain on July 27; AmaDolce through Bordeaux on July 29; and AmaSiena on the Rhine on July 29. American Cruise Lines American Cruise Lines is fully back in operation. American Queen Steamboat Company American Queen Steamboat Company is partially back in operation with American Queen set to resume "later this summer." A-Rosa A-Rosa has resumed its Rhine and Danube cruises. Douro cruises are set to resume from July 28 and Rhine cruises from August 21. Seine sailings have been cancelled for the entire 2021 season. Aurora Expeditions Aurora will resume cruises on October 29. Avalon Waterways European river cruises will start again on the following dates: Seine - July 27, Rhine - August 7, Danube - August 10, Rhône - August 31 and Moselle - September 10

Azamara Azamara Quest will resume on August 28. Cruises on Azamara Pursuit and Azamara Journey are suspended until September. Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze have already restarted. The company plans for Carnival Miracle to start on July 27, Mardi Gras on July 31, Carnival Magic on August 7, Carnival Sunrise on August 14, Carnival Panorama on August 21, Carnival Splendor on September 18 and Carnival Spirit on September 12. Celebrity Cruises A number of Celebrity cruises have already begun sailing with Celebrity Xpedition still to resume in The Galapagos Islands on July 31. Sailings in Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America are cancelled for the 2020-2021 season. Celestyal Cruises Celestyal Cruises have already resumed. Costa Cruises Costa Cruises have already begun. CroisiEurope Some CroisiEurope cruises have sailed already. European river cruises will recommend on the following dates: Rhine cruises on July 20, Corsica cruises on July 26, the Loire on July 31 Gironde on August 26, Danube on August 7, Elbe on August 3, the Douro on August 7 and Croatia on August 13. Cruise & Maritime Voyages British cruise line CMV has gone into administration, with the global pandemic having been cited as the reason for the company’s collapse. All future bookings have been cancelled. Customers who had cruises booked can find out how to get their money back on the cruise line’s website. Crystal Cruises Crystal Serenity and Crystal Endeavor have already set sail. Crystal Esprit will resume on August 2 and Crystal Symphony on August 22.

Cunard Queen Elizabeth has already resumed sailing. Queen Mary 2 will sail on November 14 and Queen Victoria from April 22, 2022. Cunard world cruises for Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria for 2022 have been axed. Disney Cruise Line Disney Dream will resume on August 9, Disney Fantasy will resume on September 4, Disney Wonder on September 24 and Disney Magic on November 8. Emerald Cruises Douro river cruises will resume July 31, Rhine river cruises on August 19 and Danube river cruises on August 30. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines UK sailings on Borealis have already started. Bolette will voyage on August 16, Balmoral on December 6 and Braemar on April 15, 2022. G Adventures G Adventures will sail again on August 1. Holland America Line Eurodam will restart Holland America Line Mediterranean cruises on August 15, 2021, Zuiderdam restarts on September 19, Rotterdam will enter service on September 26 and Koningsdam resumes on October 10. Volendam and Zaandam sailings are cancelled throughout 2021 as are cruises in Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America as well as cruises departing from or ending in a Canadian port of call. Hurtigruten Hurtigruten will resume on August 15. Expedition sailings aboard MS Trollfjord are cancelled entirely.

Marella Cruises Marella Explorer has already started cruising. Marella Discovery will resume October 26, and on Marella Discovery 2 on November 1. MSC Cruises MSC Grandiosa and MSC Splendida have already resumed voyages. UK cruises are already sailing. MSC Meraviglia will sail from Miami on August 2, 2021, MSC Divina from Port Canaveral on September 16, 2021. Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Jade will sail from Athens on July 25, Norwegian Encore from Seattle on August 7, Norwegian Gem from Miami on August 15, Norwegian Breakaway from New York on September 26, Norwegian Bliss from Los Angeles to Mexican Riviera on October 24, Norwegian Escape from Port Canaveral on November 13, 2021, Norwegian Pearl from Miami December 23, Norwegian Jewel from Panama January 20, 2022, Norwegian Sun in Asias from January 28, 2022 and Norwegian Spirit from Australia February 9, 2022. Oceania Cruises Oceania Cruises sailings will resume next month. Marina will sail from Copenhagen on August 29, Riviera from Istanbul on October 18, Insignia from Miami, on December 21, Sirena from Miami, on January 22, 2022. P&O Cruises Britannia and Iona are already sailing the UK. The other four P&O Cruises ships will begin cruising on the following dates: Ventura on October 3, Azura on December 10, 2021, Arcadia on March 27, 2022, and Aurora on April 13, 2022. Paul Gauguin Paul Gauguin will resume on August 21.

Ponant Ponant is already sailing. Princess Cruises Princess Cruises UK sailings are already underway. Majestic Princess will sail from Seattle to Alaska on July 25, Regal Princess from Southampton on July 31, Grand Princess from Los Angeles on September 25, Ruby Princess from San Francisco on October 24, Sky Princess from Fort Lauderdale on November 20, Crown Princess from Fort Lauderdale on November 26, 2021, Caribbean Princess from Fort Lauderdale on November 28 and Enchanted Princess from Fort Lauderdale on November 30, 2021. Riviera Travel Riviera Travel will start sailing on the Douro from July 2. Royal Caribbean Cruises A number of Royal Caribbean ships have already start cruising. Ovation of the Seas will resume August 13, Freedom of the Seas on July 2, Idyssey of the Seas on July 31, Allure of the Seas on August 8, Symphony of the Seas on August 14, Independence of the Seas on August 15 and Mariner of the Seas from Port Canaveral beginning August 23. Saga Spirit of Discovery has already started Saga cruises while Spirit of Adventure will sail from July 26. Scenic Scenic will resume on July 30 with river cruises on the Douro, Bordeaux river cruises will start on August 29, Rhine river cruises on August 30, Danube river cruises on September 27. Ocean cruises are suspended for the rest of 2021.

Seabourn Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Odyssey have already started sailing. Seabourn Quest will sail November 7, Seabourn Sojourn on January 11, 2022 and Seabourn Encore on April 17, 2022. Star Clippers Royal Clipper will sail September 14, Star Flyer on September 18 and Star Clipper on November 13. Tui River Cruises TUI Maya will resume on August 15 and TUI Skyla on August 16. Uniworld Uniworld cruises have already restarted with Rhine cruises due to recommence on July 25. Viking Cruises Many Viking Cruises have already restarted with European river operations and Mediterranean voyages resuming this month. Virgin Voyages Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady will sail on August 6 and Valiant Lady on November 14. Windstar Certain Windstar cruises have already restarted. Wind Surf will resume August 8, Star Legend on September 4, and Star Pride on November 3.