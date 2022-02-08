Credit: Cunard

Cunard reveals name of brand new cruise ship is Queen Anne - what's onboard? Cunard has announced its newest cruise ship will be called Queen Anne and cruises will be available to book from May 2022. What's onboard?

Cunard today revealed the name of its new cruise ship joining its four vessel-strong fleet. Queen Anne will join Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth in 2024. The newest vessel will be Cunard’s 249th ship and her launch will mark the first time since 1999 Cunard has had four ships at sea. The name ‘Queen Anne’ celebrates Cunard’s rich heritage, royal history and refined status, said Cunard in the hotly anticipated announcement today. She joins "a luxury contemporary fleet now honouring the names of each Queen Regnant over the last millennium," said the luxury ocean line.

The Cunard team explored multiple naming options and inspired by Queen Anne’s reign, engaged with British historian, author and television presenter, Kate Williams, to assist in the detailed research. Williams said: "It is so exciting that the fourth ship of the fleet will be named after Queen Anne. She has a fascinating tale to tell – one of queenship, unity of developing constitutional monarchy, a golden age of the arts. - READ MORE: What a festive Cunard cruise is like onboard QM2 - "She was an inspiring woman, wildly popular with her people. She should be celebrated. This new ship in the Cunard fleet is the perfect way to do it." So, what can guests expect onboard the new Cunard cruise ship?

Queen Anne cruise ship Little is known about the new vessel as further details will be revealed in March. However, Cunard did say Queen Anne will feature reimagined Cunard signature spaces. New guest experiences will be introduced within dining, culture and entertainment, for "an unparalleled cruise experience underpinned by outstanding White Star Service." - READ MORE: What size cruise ship is best for you? - Queen Anne will bridge tradition and contemporary luxury, "celebrating the influential design styles of both past and present." The new ship will also boast an updated Cunard livery. World-renowned designers joined forces to create Queen Anne's "extraordinary and thoughtful standard-setting design," with the aim of inspiring a new way to travel at sea. As for the décor, it will reveal "bold colour tones and showcase a striking aesthetic," but purists needn't worry - the ship will be "in keeping with the renowned timeless Cunard sophistication."

Cunard revealed Queen Anne will feature reimagined Cunard signature spaces. Credit: Cunard

Carnival UK President, Sture Myrmell commented: "I am absolutely delighted to welcome Queen Anne, the fourth ship to Cunard’s fleet. "This marks a very special moment in Cunard’s 182-year history and showcases Cunard’s exciting global plans for the future, allowing even more guests around the world to set sail with Cunard. - READ MORE: Best world-class cultural cruises from literature to palaces - "With design inspired by the past and set for the future, Queen Anne is the perfect way for our guests to rediscover the joy of exploration and travel again. We look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks and months." Queen Anne’s maiden season programme will go on sale in May, with the ship’s first sailings in early 2024. More in-depth details are to be shared shortly.