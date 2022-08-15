Regent Seven Seas to hold cruise webinar
The all-inclusive luxury cruise line is hosting a webinar aimed at giving travellers’ an insight into their 2024-2025 Voyage Collection Debut.
Taking place on Wednesday 17 August at 11am BST, the webinar will highlight Regent Seven Seas’ 2024-2025 Voyage Collection with 18 new ports of call, over 130 overnight stays, and complimentary pre-or-post-cruise land programmes on 32 itineraries.
The collection spans every continent, from Africa and Arabia, to Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada, New England, Alaska, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mediterranean, and Northern Europe.
“Our 2024-2025 Voyage Collection has been curated to provide guests the chance to experience new cultures and gain new perspectives, across thousands of nautical miles. The collection is filled with opportunity after opportunity to connect with the world around us.
"With multiple new ports of call, a plethora of overnight stays in port, and our enviable inclusion of unlimited shore excursions, our luxury cruises are the remedy for every traveller’s wanderlust,” said Jason Montague, president, and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
Webinar attendees will be able to learn more about the luxury cruise line’s sailings for the 2024-2025 season which range from seven-night to 150-night voyages.
Standouts include a 14-night Mediterranean cruise onboard Seven Seas Grandeur – the 750-passenger ship scheduled to debut in 2023. Departing from Rome on July 31, 2024, the cruise includes overnights in Monte Carlo (Monaco), Venice (Italy), and Istanbul (Turkey).
Other highlights include two brand-new 14-night Alaska voyages aboard Seven Seas Explorer as well as cruises to Antarctica and South America onboard Seven Seas Splendor.
Webinar participants will also have the opportunity to discover what life onboard the line’s luxurious ships – step forward Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Navigator, Seven Seas Splendor, and Seven Seas Voyager – is really like.
To register to attend the complimentary webinar on Wednesday 17 August at 11am BST, simply click here.
10 top tips for first-time cruisers
Star on board: Sally Gunnell
The best no-fly cruises aboard a luxury cruise line
Discover HAL’s Caribbean itinerary from Channel 5’s Cruising with Susan Calman
Which cruise line has the best entertainment? Inside Celebrity Cruises fabulous productions
All inclusive masterclass
Converted to cruising
Fantastic fjords
All the buzz about Explora 1
Sleek, sexy and stylish – that's Emerald Azzurra
Grandeur Of South America
- 10 nights, departs on the 10 Dec 2022
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Mariner
- Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Punta del Este, + 8 more
El Teide To El Yunque
- 14 nights, departs on the 20 Nov 2023
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Splendor
- Barcelona, , , + 12 more
Glamorous Gustavia
- 10 nights, departs on the 13 Dec 2024
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Navigator
- Miami, Florida, , Puerto Plata, + 8 more
Joie De Vivre
- 14 nights, departs on the 07 Sept 2023
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Voyager
- Southampton, Saint-Malo, Brest, + 12 more
Culinary & Cultural Wonders
- 17 nights, departs on the 30 Mar 2023
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Mariner
- Singapore, Port Klang, Georgetown, Penang, + 15 more