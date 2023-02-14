Menu

‘The ‘Pursuit’ of Happiness’ – be among the first to experience new ship Seabourn Pursuit Debuting in August 2023, Seabourn Pursuit is set to make a mark on the cruise industry. Discover why all-inclusive, small-ship, ultra-luxury cruising is the way to go.

Jump at the chance to explore a new boutique ship, Seabourn Pursuit, while traversing classic and iconic sun-drenched destinations throughout the French & Italian Rivieras this summer. Or, if you fancy sailing further afield, then you can also discover gorgeous unspoiled Caribbean islands in Seabourn style – all of which is in Seabourn’s newly released programme of itineraries. So, what about the ship itself? Well, you’ll be pleased to know that the new Seabourn Pursuit is just as gorgeous as the rest of the fleet – discover more about the ship below…

What’s onboard Seabourn Pursuit? Carrying just 264 guests in 132 spacious all veranda suites, Seabourn Pursuit will sail into some of the Mediterranean’s most exclusive yacht harbours, pretty villages and fascinating world heritage sites. Enjoy small-ship cruising at its finest with the Seabourn all-inclusive difference. Think personalised service at your fingertips, complimentary champagne, fine wines and spirits – all of which can be enjoyed in your luxuriously designed suite or the array of eight dining venues. After all, would you ever expect less from Seabourn? The line continues to represent the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart – such as the 100% oceanfront rooms, tipping not required and award-winning service. A handful of the truly impressive suites include the beautiful Panorama Veranda Suite with floor-to-ceiling windows and a large open veranda, with features that include wood floors with underfloor heating and a personal heated wardrobe to store expedition gear. In addition, the Wintergarden Suite is a stunning duplex with an incredible 2-deck wall of glass – how can you even choose? Yet both Seabourn Pursuit and her sister ship Seabourn Venture are designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards, including an array of modern hardware and technology that extends their global deployment and capabilities.

Seabourn Pursuit summer ocean itineraries 2023 Spanning August to October 2023, Seabourn Pursuit will sail a variety of glorious itineraries in hot destinations such as Italy, France, Spain, Iberia and more… What’s more, you can combine any of these itineraries to form a leisurely 14-to-22-night holiday and save up to 10%. Let’s start with the eight-night Tyrrhenian Isles & France itinerary departing 12 August 2023. From the medieval cobbled streets of Valletta to the delights of Amalfi, Sardinia and the French Riviera, this voyage features stunning beaches, idyllic islands, ancient sites and the best of Mediterranean bounty. For a week’s getaway, you can opt between the ‘Charm of Italy, France & Spain’, ‘Spanish & French Allure’, ‘Allure of Italy & France or ‘Gems of Iberia’ sailings. Each itinerary whisks you away to explore the best of the Mediterranean.

Take the seven-night ‘Allure of Italy & France’ itinerary for example, where you can sail Italy’s stunning Ligurian coastline to Sardinia’s Costa Smeralda and charming French Corsica, then take in the coastal cities of Marseille and Palamos in Spain. Longer sailings include the 10-night ‘Atlantic Sunrises’, which sails on 30 September from old San Juan with its brooding fortress to pristine Jost van Dyke and Anguilla in the British Virgin Isles, and the fascinating history of Antigua, this has it all. Nothing compares to a leisurely trans-Atlantic voyage with time on your hands to be pampered – and watch the world go by. You can do just this on the 12-night ‘Atlantic Autumn’ itinerary departing 17 September. On these Pursuit sailings, there will be no expedition content – so simply relax and enjoy an ultra-luxury lifestyle onboard a beautiful boutique ship that visits incredible destinations. On 10th October 2023, Seabourn Pursuit will then depart from Barbados on her first ‘Expedition’ adventure to the Amazon and then Antarctica.

The Seabourn difference – why Seabourn? Seabourn is a cruise line that makes you feel special throughout the duration of your cruise – while you read about the unique itineraries to must-see cities and hidden gems where larger ships cannot go, there is so much more to discover. One highlight of Seabourn is the intuitive, gracious service provided by staff passionate about pleasing you – what makes this even better is the fact that tipping is neither required nor expected. On to what we all know and love – food. All of Seabourn’s dining venues are complimentary so you can dine where and with whomever you wish. Not to mention the plethora of open bars throughout the ship, and fine wines poured at lunch and dinner (bottoms up). Next time you cruise opt for ultra-luxury on a new small, all-inclusive small ship for the cruise of a lifetime with Seabourn… can we come too? To find out more visit Seabourn.com or call 0344 338 8615.