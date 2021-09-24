Credit: Shutterstock

Best winter sun cruise destinations from Dubai & the Canaries to Mexico & the Pacific Winter sun cruises are just what the Doctor orders when the weather starts to turn - but where in the world is best? These are the best winter sun cruise destinations.

Chilly mornings, golden hues and crisp, falling leaves. The sure signs that autumn has arrived and winter is on its way. As magical as it sounds, the Great British Winter can be a rather dismal and dark affair, which makes it the perfect time to set sail in pursuit of some much-needed winter sun. And with more choice than ever before, there has never been a better time to book a cruise. If you’re in need of some inspiration, here’s our pick of the best winter sun cruise destinations and the cruises that will take you there.

Australia and New Zealand On many passengers’ bucket lists, a cruise around Australia and New Zealand provides the opportunity to explore beyond your imagination. From thriving metropolises to dramatic landscapes, extraordinary destinations and an abundance of wildlife, the British winter provides the perfect excuse to head down under for a healthy dose of vitamin D. Add in a dash of history and culture and you will leave with more than just a golden glow, but an enriched soul. Get on board 34-night 2022 Roundtrip Sydney aboard Cunard's Queen Elizabeth departing November 2022, from £5,099pp, rolcruise.co.uk - READ MORE: 'One of the world's great places' Celebrity Edge to debut Australia in 2023 - Central America and the Panama Canal With winter temperatures reaching above 30 degrees, Central America and the Panama Canal offer the perfect getaway for your winter sun cruise. Whether you lose yourself among the awe-inspiring structures of the Mayan legacy or kick back and take in the wonder of a transit through the canal itself, there will be enough sun and sea to brighten even the gloomiest of moods. Sail from San Diego to Ft. Lauderdale, exploring the delights of Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia along the way. Get on board 16-Day Panama Canal aboard Holland America Line's Eurodam, departing October 2022, from £2,619pp, hollandamerica.com

Winter sun cruises: Sail from San Diego to Ft. Lauderdale, exploring the delights of Mexico, Costa Rica (pictured) and Colombia. Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai and the United Arab Emirates Offering an eclectic mix of East and West, here you will find plenty of sunshine, golden beaches, and futuristic skyscrapers. A closer look reveals a region rich in culture, architecture, and history. Known for its splendour and opulence, time ashore in Dubai provides plenty of opportunity to discover long-standing traditions and delicious cuisine. Add in an abundance of shopping malls, resorts, and luxury hotels, and it may just be the perfect winter sun escape. Get on board 21-night The 2022 All-Inclusive Arabia, India & Indian Ocean on Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Seven Seas Explorer departing November 2022 from £11,909pp, rolcruise.co.uk - READ MORE: Dubai holidays: Top five cultural delights - The Pacific Turquoise lagoons, soft white sands, incredible wildlife and dreamy landscapes make a cruise taking in some of the gorgeous islands in the Pacific a popular choice for those in search of something off the beaten track. Add in age-old traditions, oodles of charm, and temperatures in the mid to late twenties, and you will find those winter chills soon fade into a distant memory. Get on board 14-night Fiji & South Pacific aboard Princess Cruises' Royal Princess, departing January 2023, from £1,299pp, princess.com

Winter sun cruises: he gorgeous islands in the Pacific a popular choice for those in search of something off the beaten track. Credit: Shutterstock

Canary Islands Being able to sail directly from the UK makes the Canary Islands one of the most popular winter sun cruise destinations for us Brits. With year-round sunshine, sandy beaches, volcanic landscapes and a multitude of water parks and activities, an island-hopping cruise around the Canaries will leave you wanting to abandon ship and head off into the sunset. From the sleepy villages of La Gomera to the golden coastline of Fuerteventura and Tenerife, you won’t be short of intriguing destinations to explore ashore. Get on board Seven-night Canarian Flavours aboard Marella Cruises' Marella Explorer, departing December 2021, from £715pp, tui.co.uk - READ MORE: Six of the best Mediterranean cruises in 2021 and 2022 - The Mediterranean Although temperatures may be a little cooler than in summer, the Mediterranean is still a noteworthy destination you shouldn’t overlook in your search for winter sun. Stretching over 2000 miles, here you will find enough culture, history and architecture to fascinate the mind and ensnare the senses. With so many incredible ports of call on offer, from the bustling streets of Barcelona to the dreamy vistas of the Greek Isles, why not immerse yourself in the spirit of the Med this winter? Get on board Seven-night 2021 Treasures of the Greek Isles aboard Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas, departing October 2021, from £649pp, rolcruise.co.uk

Winter sun cruises: Why not visit the Greek Isles, to immerse yourself in the spirit of the Med this winter? Credit: Shutterstock

The Caribbean If you’re seeking a touch of paradise this winter, then look no further than the sun-kissed shores of the Caribbean. Lush rainforests, rugged valleys and some of the most stunning beaches on the planet, it’s not difficult to see why this is among the most popular tourist destinations in the world. There is perhaps no better way to explore the Caribbean islands than by ship, where every day you can wake up to find a new piece of paradise on your doorstep. Get on board 15-night The 2022 Caribbean Eastern Adventure aboard P&O Cruises' Britannia departing November 2022, from £1,859pp, rolcruise.co.uk

