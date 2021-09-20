Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure month
Cruise type
Cruise line
Cruise news / Holland America Line announces extraordinary Alaska holidays for 2023
Single min
Credit: HAL
Sponsored by Holland America Line

Holland America Line announces extraordinary Alaska holidays for 2023

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

Alaska serves up unrivalled wildlife, glaciers and waterways to awed visitors. To experience these wonders of Alaska up close, Holland America Line is offering new Alaska experiences for 2023.

Holland America Line (HAL) offers the unique experience to delve into the beauty of Alaska’s interior, majestic glaciers and awe-inspiring wildlife in 2023.

HAL’s Alaska cruises and cruisetours consistently rank “Best” among travel experts and travellers, due to the line’s unmatched expertise and insider knowledge.

You are spoiled for choice with Alaska cruise options meaning you can see more, go deeper and experience the Alaska of your dreams.

Plus, Holland America Line’s 2023 Alaskan Denali & Yukon Cruisetours are now on sale!

Related articles
View more articles
Glacier bay
Holland America Line offers more options to see Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve than any other cruise line. Credit: HAL

Alaska cruises

Breathtaking wildlife, charming coastal towns and magnificent glaciers await on an Alaska cruise with HAL. What’s more, with uncrowded ships, you can get closer to the action; plus, Holland America Line offers more options to see Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve than any other cruise line.

- READ MORE: How to discover Alaska with Holland America Line -

Alaska cruisetours

A cruisetour combines the best of both worlds: an unforgettable Alaska cruise with the premier experience of Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America, for a comprehensive and immersive journey.

Travel in the luxurious glass-domed railcars of the McKinley Explorer train to Denali National Park and Preserve – the crown jewel of Alaska’s interior.

Alaskan animals, one of the most isolated mountain peaks on earth and a thrilling Tundra Wilderness Tour await on your doorstep during your three-night stay at HAL’s own premier McKinley Chalet Resort.

Why not visit the Klondike on a Yukon & Denali Cruise tour? Discover the fascinating gold rush history and spellbinding scenery, enjoying expert insights from your journey host.

Single4 min
You can also spot forested slopes, glaciers and sea life including whales. Credit: HAL

Why Holland America Line?

Indulge in three to seven days of pampered luxury with every HAL Alaskan holiday, aboard an award-winning mid-sized five-star hotel at sea.

Explore Alaskan towns for everything from tours to glaciers, lakes, museums and areas of special interest, with itineraries departing from either Vancouver, Seattle or Seward.

From wraparound teak decks and spacious verandas, most ships boast 70 percent private balconies. You can also spot forested slopes, glaciers and sea life including whales.

A leisurely 14-night Grand Alaska Explorer itinerary roundtrip Vancouver in May and September is new for 2023. Experience highlights such as bear-watching on Kodiak Island, reeling in salmon in Valdez and a scenic cruise through the Inside Passage and Glacier Bay.

Single7 min
Watch the spectacle of glaciers calving from spacious decks. Credit: HAL

Alaska onboard

Guests can gain fascinating insights with National Park Service and local Huna tribe members onboard in Glacier Bay. Or perhaps you’ll become an expert on glaciology and wildlife whilst watching the spectacle of glaciers calving from spacious decks and picture windows.

Port to Table cooking demonstrations and tastings await, showcasing the flavours of Alaska and the Pacific Northwest.

Alaska-themed entertainment and programming include Alaska in Concert by BBC Earth featuring incredible wildlife footage set to specially composed live classic music.

Guests can also discover Alaska in depth with HAL’s ‘Exploration Central’ programme, with captivating talks, workshops and wildlife viewing with onboard naturalists.

Single5 min
Vessels are half the size of others in Alaska. Credit: HAL

Perfectly sized ships capture the best of Alaska

Wander on and off your Holland America Line ship with ease, with vessels half the size of others in Alaska!

Guests will be treated to up close and uncrowded views of glaciers and wildlife with spacious decks and public areas while unrivalled dining experiences are guided by HAL’s culinary council of world-renowned chefs as well as experts in wine and spirits.

Furthermore, you can enjoy some of the best live music at sea, with memorable performances from world-class musicians.

Holland American Line Alaska cruises 2023

Seven-night Alaska Inside Passage

Koningsdam

29 Apr 2023

Cruise from £999pp

Includes:

  • All drinks
  • One shore excursion
  • Speciality Dining Experience
  • Free WI-FI

14-night Great Alaskan Explorer

Nieuw Amsterdam

7 May 2023

Cruise from £2,199pp

Includes:

  • All drinks
  • Two shore excursions
  • Speciality Dining Experience
  • Free WI-FI

Seven-night Alaskan Explorer

Westerdam

7 May 2023

Cruise from £999pp

Includes:

  • All drinks
  • One shore excursion
  • Speciality Dining Experience
  • Free WI-FI

Here are more tips for your Alaska holiday directly from the experts at Holland America Line

For more amazing Alaska holidays contact Holland America Line on 0344 338 8605 or visit www.hollandamerica.com

Related articles
Single min
News

Holland America Line announces extraordinary Alaska holidays for 2023
Packing main min
Advice and recommendation

Cruise packing list: What to pack for a cruise holiday - eight top tips
Winter sun main min 1
Advice and recommendation

Best winter sun cruise destinations from Dubai & the Canaries to Mexico & the Pacific
Regent suite main
Luxury

Regent Seven Seas Grandeur bookings now open - inside ship's £8,000-a-night suite
Barcelona
News

Explore Princess Cruises’ incredible destinations for international cruising in 2021
Crusie rules main min
Advice and recommendation

Cruise ship rules and regulations you need to know
Wondrer of the seas main min
News

Royal Caribbean: World's largest ship Wonder of the Seas coming to Europe in 2022
Dubai main min
Culture and history

Dubai holidays: Top five cultural delights to see and experience in UAE city
Celebrity cruises aus main min
Ocean Cruising

Celebrity Cruises: 'One of the world's great places' Celebrity Edge to debut Australia in 2023
Traffic light cruise main min
Advice and recommendation

New traffic light changes come in today - what do they mean for cruise holidays?
View more articles
Related Cruises
USGB1 - Glacier Bay, United States - Claire Fischer.jpg Photo

7-Day Alaskan Explorer

  • 7 nights, departs on the 25 Sept 2021
  • Holland America Line, Nieuw Amsterdam
  • Seattle, Washington, Juneau, Alaska, Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska, + 4 more
Cruise only from
£1,099 *pp
View more