Holland America Line announces extraordinary Alaska holidays for 2023 Alaska serves up unrivalled wildlife, glaciers and waterways to awed visitors. To experience these wonders of Alaska up close, Holland America Line is offering new Alaska experiences for 2023.

Holland America Line (HAL) offers the unique experience to delve into the beauty of Alaska’s interior, majestic glaciers and awe-inspiring wildlife in 2023. HAL’s Alaska cruises and cruisetours consistently rank “Best” among travel experts and travellers, due to the line’s unmatched expertise and insider knowledge. You are spoiled for choice with Alaska cruise options meaning you can see more, go deeper and experience the Alaska of your dreams. Plus, Holland America Line’s 2023 Alaskan Denali & Yukon Cruisetours are now on sale!

Alaska cruises Breathtaking wildlife, charming coastal towns and magnificent glaciers await on an Alaska cruise with HAL. What’s more, with uncrowded ships, you can get closer to the action; plus, Holland America Line offers more options to see Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve than any other cruise line. - READ MORE: How to discover Alaska with Holland America Line - Alaska cruisetours A cruisetour combines the best of both worlds: an unforgettable Alaska cruise with the premier experience of Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America, for a comprehensive and immersive journey. Travel in the luxurious glass-domed railcars of the McKinley Explorer train to Denali National Park and Preserve – the crown jewel of Alaska’s interior. Alaskan animals, one of the most isolated mountain peaks on earth and a thrilling Tundra Wilderness Tour await on your doorstep during your three-night stay at HAL’s own premier McKinley Chalet Resort. Why not visit the Klondike on a Yukon & Denali Cruise tour? Discover the fascinating gold rush history and spellbinding scenery, enjoying expert insights from your journey host.

Why Holland America Line? Indulge in three to seven days of pampered luxury with every HAL Alaskan holiday, aboard an award-winning mid-sized five-star hotel at sea. Explore Alaskan towns for everything from tours to glaciers, lakes, museums and areas of special interest, with itineraries departing from either Vancouver, Seattle or Seward. From wraparound teak decks and spacious verandas, most ships boast 70 percent private balconies. You can also spot forested slopes, glaciers and sea life including whales. A leisurely 14-night Grand Alaska Explorer itinerary roundtrip Vancouver in May and September is new for 2023. Experience highlights such as bear-watching on Kodiak Island, reeling in salmon in Valdez and a scenic cruise through the Inside Passage and Glacier Bay.



Alaska onboard Guests can gain fascinating insights with National Park Service and local Huna tribe members onboard in Glacier Bay. Or perhaps you’ll become an expert on glaciology and wildlife whilst watching the spectacle of glaciers calving from spacious decks and picture windows. Port to Table cooking demonstrations and tastings await, showcasing the flavours of Alaska and the Pacific Northwest. Alaska-themed entertainment and programming include Alaska in Concert by BBC Earth featuring incredible wildlife footage set to specially composed live classic music. Guests can also discover Alaska in depth with HAL’s ‘Exploration Central’ programme, with captivating talks, workshops and wildlife viewing with onboard naturalists.

Perfectly sized ships capture the best of Alaska Wander on and off your Holland America Line ship with ease, with vessels half the size of others in Alaska! Guests will be treated to up close and uncrowded views of glaciers and wildlife with spacious decks and public areas while unrivalled dining experiences are guided by HAL’s culinary council of world-renowned chefs as well as experts in wine and spirits. Furthermore, you can enjoy some of the best live music at sea, with memorable performances from world-class musicians.

Holland American Line Alaska cruises 2023 Seven-night Alaska Inside Passage Koningsdam 29 Apr 2023 Cruise from £999pp Includes: All drinks One shore excursion Speciality Dining Experience Free WI-FI 14-night Great Alaskan Explorer Nieuw Amsterdam 7 May 2023 Cruise from £2,199pp Includes: All drinks Two shore excursions Speciality Dining Experience Free WI-FI Seven-night Alaskan Explorer Westerdam 7 May 2023 Cruise from £999pp Includes: All drinks One shore excursion Speciality Dining Experience Free WI-FI Here are more tips for your Alaska holiday directly from the experts at Holland America Line

