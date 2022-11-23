Menu

Black Friday cruise deals: the ultimate round up of the best bargains Black Friday is renowned for deals you could only dream of, especially when it comes to booking your next cruise. We have compiled the best Black Friday cruise deals just for you...

Amadeus River Cruises offer a discount of up to £360 per person Amadeus River Cruises' Black Friday deal offers savings of up to £360 per person on selected European river cruises when booked between 24th and 30th November 2022. The selected river cruises are as follows: Seven-day Christmas on the Rhine as a round trip from Cologne calling in Koblenz, Speyer, Strasbourg and Mainz. Departure on 22nd December 2022 onboard the festively decorated MS Amadeus Imperial with cruise prices from £599 per person - a saving of £233 per person.

Eight-day Tulip Serenade cruise round trip from Amsterdam calling in Arnhem, Middleburg, Ghent, Antwerp and Rotterdam. Departure on 31st March 2023 onboard MS Amadeus Queen with cruise prices from £825 per person – a saving of £295 per person.

Eight-day Classical Rhine cruise from Basel to Amsterdam calling in Strasbourg, Speyer, Mannheim, Rudesheim, Koblenz, Cochem and Cologne. Departure on 3rd April 2023 onboard MS Amadeus Cara with cruise prices from £899 per person – a saving of £339 per person.

Eight-day Classical Danube cruise from Passau to Budapest calling in Regensburg, Linz, Emmersdorf, Durnstein, Vienna, Bratislava and Esztergom. Departure on 13th April 2023 onboard MS Amadeus Silver III with cruise prices from £1,079 per person – a saving of £360 per person. Prices include all meals, wine with lunch and dinner, onboard entertainment, complimentary use of onboard bicycles and port taxes.

Celestyal - savings of up to £771 per person & kids sail free Celestyal, known for sailing to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, has launched its Black Friday sale offering savings on more than 90 sailings with up to two children aged 11 and under cruise for free. The offer runs from 14th November to 6th December and includes the following sailings: Three-night Iconic Aegean round trip from Athens calling in Mykonos, Kusadasi, Patmos, Heraklion and Santorini. Select departures in March, April and October 2023 and April, May and October 2024. Black Friday sale prices from £259 per person – a saving of £401 per person. Four-night Iconic Aegean round trip from Athens calling in Mykonos, Kusadasi, Patmos, Rhodes, Heraklion and Santorini. Select departures in March, April, October and November 2023 and March, April, May, October and November 2024. Black Friday sale prices from £349 per person – a saving of £501 per person. Seven-night Idyllic Aegean round trip from Athens calling in Thessaloniki, Kusadasi, Heraklion, Santorini, Mykonos and Milos. Select departures in April, July and August 2023 and April and May 2024. Black Friday sale prices from £529 per person – a saving of £771 per person. All prices include onboard dining, select drinks with meals, entertainment, daily activities, port charges and gratuities as well as a £65 discount on pre-booked shore excursions.

Emerald Azzurra is a ship that could fit in alongside the hi-tech yachts of Monte Carlo. Credit: Emerald Cruises

Emerald Cruises offers up to 30% savings on luxury yacht cruises Emerald Cruises has announced a whole host of Black Friday deals, available from 17th November to 1st December. Cruises on offer include: Enjoy a European river cruise from £1,795 per person ­when booking a European river cruise for 2023. Such as Emerald Cruises’ 8-day Danube Delights itinerary, where you can sail for £1,795 per person, down from £2,645 per person based on a 30 October 2023 departure.

Emerald Cruises is also extending its exclusive Black Friday offer to its acclaimed luxury ocean yacht cruises. Cruises around the world’s most stunning coastlines in 2023 and 2024 are now available with savings of up to 30%, coupled with an exclusive free Premium Drinks Package.

For example, the stunning 10-day Grenadines & Grenada Adventure cruise, which includes the coral reefs of Tobago Cay National Park and the palm-fronded white beaches of Mayreau Island, is now priced at just £4,805 per person, down from £5,145 per person based on a 24 November 2023 departure.

Explore the likes of Barcelona with a good discount. Credit: Shutterstock

Holland America Line - 'Have It All' package and free tips Holland America Line has launched its black Friday sale offers with cruises from £1,019 per person - inclusive of the Have It All package and crew appreciation between 17th November and 1st December. The Have It All package includes speciality dining, the signature beverage package and Wi-Fi. Here is the selection of cruises you can enjoy this offer on:

7-night Mediterranean Rivieras, Nieuw Statendam: departing 22 April 2023. From £1,019pp. departing from the bustling city of Barcelona before discovering destinations such as Monte Carlo, Florence/Pisa, Sardinia, Sicily, Palermo, and Naples (Pompeii) before disembarking in Rome. 18-night Circle Hawaii, Koningsdam: departing 31 January 2023; 30 January 2024. From £1,509pp. You can learn surfing in Honolulu, hike past the cascading waterfalls near Lahaina and compare coffee varieties in Kona, with a stop in Ensenada Mexico.

10-night Newfoundland & New England Discovery, Zaandam: departing 3 Sep 2023. From £2,019pp. You can discover the historic fishing and lumbering communities of Baie-Comeau and Havre Saint Pierre, the rustic Corner Brook, St. Anthony, and St. John's, Newfoundland.

Embark on Royal Caribbean with a plush discount for kids. Credit: Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean - kids sail for £99

Royal Caribbean is offering up to £99/€99 on 2023 and 2024 Europe and Alaska Summer sailings.

The sale will run for 12 days for bookings made from Friday 18th November until Wednesday 30th November 2022. Discounts are automatically applied at check-out.

Restricted to kids 12 and under with other holidays excluded (Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year, Spring Break, Easter).



Swan Hellenic’s ship SH Vega offers an amazing setting for seeing the fascinating landscapes of the Arctic. Credit: Swan Hellenic

Swan Hellenic Black Friday deals Swan Hellenic announced a giveaway that reduces its existing pre-season saver fares by $2,000 for oceanview staterooms and $3,000 for balcony staterooms on 21 cultural expedition cruises worldwide. The line is also suspending its single supplement for bookings across a range of itineraries from eight to 32 days across seven continents, from Antarctica to Australia, Polynesia, East Asia, West Africa and Norway.

Save your money with the Insider suite. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages' special discounts With rates as low as $99 per person / peer night for sailings in December. For voyages in 2023, you can enjoy 50% off the second Sailor and no single supplement. Virgin Voyages also offers the best value ever on Insider and Sea Terrace cabins - plus a $100 bar tab bonus. The starting rate of Sea Terrace cabins is $129 per person / per night, with a booking window of November 22-28, 2022.



Windstar offers an array of Black Friday deals. Credit: Windstar

Windstar announces wave season deal The deal comes in the form of 'Pick Your Perk' and runs from 1st December 2022 to 28 February 2023. This perk means you can choose one of the following: A free pre- or post-cruise, “Easy Stay” which includes a one-night stay in a premium hotel, free internet, free full cooked to order breakfast, and free transfer to or from the ship

OR up to $1,000 shipboard credit per stateroom (credit amount is based on the length of sailing and type of stateroom or suite booked)

OR free upgrade to Windstar’s All-In package (including Wi-Fi; unlimited beer, wine, and cocktails; and gratuities) for applicable premium suites & sailings. The sale will be live and bookable from 1 December.