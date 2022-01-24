Credit: P&O Cruises/Aardman

P&O Cruises reveals cracking Wallace & Gromit cruise holidays P&O Cruises has announced exciting news for families looking to sail on newest cruise ship Iona this year as Wallace and Gromit are set to voyage onboard.

P&O Cruises today revealed the cruise line is partnering with Aardman, the creators of Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep. The move brings a range of character-based activities for all generations to newest cruise ship Iona, which sailed for the first time last year. Wallace and Gromit were created by Nick Park back in the 1980s with the film series produced by Aardman. Parents will be able to introduce little ones to the joys of the Lancashire inventor and his devoted pooch or bring the animation to life for those already fans of the plasticine duo.

Children in The Reef clubs on P&O's Iona will be able to participate in all manner of Wallace and Gromit themed activities. Expect everything from dance classes and craft workshops during which young ones can make Gromit ears or Shaun the Sheep masks. They can also have photos taken with cheese-loving pair Wallace and Gromit at special character appearances. It's not just children who can make the most of the new P&O Cruises partnership.

P&O Cruises: There are at least 30 venues to eat and drink onboard Iona. Credit: P&O Cruises

All the family can come together for quality time to enjoy special screenings of the Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep films in the cinema. It won't cost you anything extra either; all activities are included in the cost of the holiday. Guests can find further details on board. P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said of the announcement: "It's not easy finding a holiday that caters to everyone's needs and when you're travelling with children, your happiness is linked to theirs. "This new partnership with Aardman will further enhance our wide range of choice and flexibility for families allowing everyone to have the time of their lives whilst relaxing, recharging, making memories and spending quality time together."

P&O Cruises: Iona passengers can choose from a wide range of cabin categories. Credit: Richmond International

With a 5,200-guest capacity, Iona is the largest one built to serve the UK market. There are at least 30 venues to eat and drink onboard the P&O Cruises ship, some featuring exclusive dishes by celebrity chefs. Other highlights include an onboard craft gin distillery, incredible aerial shows, star-studded entertainment and a huge infinity pool. The ship is flooded with natural light and passengers can choose from a wide range of cabin categories.

Iona has a 5,200-guest capacity and is flooded with natural light. Credit: P&O Cruises

Get onboard P&O Cruises is offering a seven-night cruise on Iona to Norway from £699 per adult, £599 per child and £49 per infant for an inside cabin. Departing August 6, 2022, the price includes kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment. Leaving from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Stavanger, Olden, Geiranger and Haugesund.