Credit: Saga

Saga cruises: New cruise ship Spirit of the Rhine departs on maiden voyage - what's onboard? Saga has announced its brand new river cruise ship Spirit of the Rhine has set off on its inaugural cruise - so what's onboard the vessel, from cabins to restaurants?

Saga cruises' fans will be excited to hear about the official arrival of Spirit of the Rhine on the river cruising scene. The ship has a maximum capacity of 190 guests who are served by 40 officers and crew and boasts a design inspired by the culture and nature found along the Rhine. Saga guests who travel on the ships will have access to a range of first-class facilities onboard. These include a panoramic lounge and bar, an inviting library, fitness area, an expansive sun deck with a hot tub and alfresco barbecue and two restaurants.

Related articles

The ships' design also means the ship will be one of the quietest and most environmentally friendly ships operating on the Rhine. Spirit of the Rhine's inaugural cruise departed from Trier today and will take in the beautiful Moselle valley and Roman wine towns, such as Bernkastel, Traben-Trarbach and Piesport, along the way. -READ MORE: Saga unveils all-inclusive winter sun cruises - Saga guests will have ample opportunity to taste the local grape as the vineyards bring in the local harvest and will be joined by wine expert Oz Clarke on the tour. “We’re looking forward to welcoming our brand-new river cruiser, Spirit of the Rhine to the fleet," commented CEO of Saga Holidays, Chris Simmonds.

Spirit of the Rhine: the ship will be one of the quietest and most environmentally friendly ships operating on the Rhine. Credit: Saga

"Everything about the ship has been designed with our customers in mind giving them the option to do as much or as little as they like while on-board thanks to the wide range of facilities. “And when they step ashore, we’ve carefully curated our itineraries to show them the best of the region with a range of unique experiences. - READ MORE: Six of the best Rhine cruises for spring and summer 2022 - "Our cruises also come with a free VIP door-to-door travel service, travel insurance, meals and drinks, complimentary Wi-Fi and a range of excursions all included in the price.” So what can Saga customers expect on onboard Spirit of the Rhine?

Spirit of the Rhine's spacious 95 cabins are spread over four passenger decks. Credit: Saga

Spirit of the Rhine cabins The ship's spacious 95 cabins are spread over four passenger decks and boast an average floor plan of 17 square metres, which Saga claims are some of the most generously sized on the Rhine. Cabins on the Main and Upper decks all have French balconies with floor-to-ceiling picture windows, so you're guaranteed brilliant views of all your destinations. - READ MORE: 15 amazing European cruises for 2021 from P&O Cruises to Saga - Spirit of the Rhine entertainment Look forward to talks, live music and entertainment to enhance your cruise experience. This includes such celebrity guests on selected departures as Nick Nairn, Alastair Stewart, John Sergeant and Jilly Goolden.

Spirit of the Rhine: There are two restaurants onboard the new Saga cruise ship. Credit: Shutterstock

Spirit of the Rhine restaurants There are two restaurants onboard the new Saga cruise ship. The à la carte restaurant seats 34 diners in an intimate setting and is free of charge. Renowned chef and restauranteur, Nick Nairn (the youngest Scottish chef to ever win a Michelin star) is bringing his culinary skills to the water and is creating an exclusive signature dish for the restaurant. Meanwhile, the main restaurant offers a tempting choice of chef-prepared cuisine at breakfast, lunch and dinner, all waiter-served. - READ MORE: Best river cruise lines in the world for 2021 - Guests can look forward to such tasty dinner dishes as pan-fried fillet of trout in lemon sauce with sautéed vegetables or French steak dish Tournedos Rossini on beef marrow risotto with baby carrots & green asparagus. The indulgence doesn't stop there - every cruise includes a selection of drinks (a choice of wine, beer and soft drinks) at lunch and dinner as well as afternoon tea. You'll also benefit from a welcome drink reception and farewell dinner on the ship.

Moselle The River Moselle is the serene sister of the mighty River Rhine, a tributary of the great river… Read more Rhine The Rhine River is one of the world’s most popular, and most beautiful, waterways to cruise on.… Read more Danube There’s something extraordinarily romantic about the Blue Danube, the second-longest waterway in… Read more