Menu

Will Lyons, V.P of the Sunday Times Wine Club sails on 12 Nov. Credit: Seabourn Sponsored by Seabourn

A royal butler, renowned wine experts & more – discover the fascinating speakers onboard Seabourn Seabourn Conversations give you an unrivalled insight into some of the most interesting and diverse lives. Discover who you can meet onboard your next Seabourn sailing

You’ll often find the most magical moments occur when sharing a fascinating conversation with newfound friends onboard. After all, Seabourn sailings attract interesting and interested people who love to discuss their interests, adventures and discoveries and Seabourn enhances your conversation even further with Seabourn Conversations. With an array of celebrated performers, daring explorers, accomplished chefs and renowned experts from the arts, sciences, humanities and politics invited onboard, Seabourn Conversations ensure you take advantage of the wealth of knowledge by providing a pool of expertise to dive into. On some ships special guests lecture, but on Seabourn they join the conversation participating in the daily schedule, sharing meals and casual chats throughout the voyage. Discover the new friends you could make on your next cruise…

Related articles

The Royal Butler, Grant Harrold Starting with a royal flush - Harrold was a member of the Royal household of his majesty King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, where he was a butler at their country Highgrove House in The Cotswolds. On occasions, he also had the honour of acting as Butler for the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband the late Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh. Harrold is also regarded as a leading UK etiquette expert, royal commentator, British entertainer, and broadcaster, Grant also works with and advises royals and their households across the globe. As a popular Seabourn speaker, Grant will talk about his life as the Royal Butler – and will even host a royal etiquette class.

Will Lyons will be onboard to answer all your burning wine-related questions. Credit: Seabourn

Will Lyons Wine expert, Lyons is most well-known for his writing in The Wall Street Journal and The Sunday Times and is currently Vice President of the Sunday Times Wine Club. Lyons isn’t a stranger to speaking publicly as he is known for his lectures at Oxford, Cambridge and Edinburgh Universities, where he is a graduate and past president of the Edinburgh University Wine Society. To appease all your wine needs, you can embark on a Wine Tasting and Dinner at Karnas Vineyards in Bodrum in Turkey. In this award-winning vineyard, the 2015 Shiraz took top honours with the sommelier Award, while the 2016 Zinfandel and Syrah took bronze medals at the Decanter Awards. Following a wine tasting of these fabulous wines, you can enjoy a wine pairing dinner, accompanied by dishes that represent the region’s culinary heritage. Alternatively, in Santorini, you can choose a Caldera Yoga and Wine Tasting, which is one of Seabourn’s special mindful living tours – an extension of the Spa & Wellness partnership with Dr Andrew Weil.

Indulge in an array of wine with Seabourn. Credit: Shutterstock

The World Wine Guys Mike DeSimone and Jeff Jenssen are the wine editors at Robb Report Magazine – so who better to learn all about wine from? They have written five books, including "Wines of California: The Comprehensive Guide," "Wines Of California: Special Deluxe Edition," "Fire Island Cookbook," "Wines Of The Southern Hemisphere" and "Red Wine" with co-author Kevin Zraly. "Red Wine" won the Gourmand International Award for best wine book in the world in 2018 and best wine book in the last 25 years in 2021 and was honoured at UNESCO headquarters in Paris and the Alfred Nobel house in Sweden, so worth a read for all wine experts to say the least.

Sail in style with Seabourn while meeting fascinating experts. Credit: Seabourn

Other key speakers with Seabourn No, it doesn’t stop there, as there are plenty more standout speakers for you to meet and engage with – like chef Robert Thompson for example, the youngest chef to be awarded a Michelin Star, who will head up a live cooking demonstration and host a bespoke tasting menu. Alternatively, for something a little different, meet garden historian Caroline Holmes, an international lecturer who will feature in ‘Seabourn Conversations’. You can also opt to embark on one of the four gardening-themed excursions such as Alnwick Castle and Gardens near Newcastle and the Arduiaine Gardens in Oban Scotland. For more information or to book a wonderful cruise with Seabourn, click here.

Most recent articles

Share







