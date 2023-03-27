A royal butler, renowned wine experts & more – discover the fascinating speakers onboard Seabourn
Seabourn Conversations give you an unrivalled insight into some of the most interesting and diverse lives. Discover who you can meet onboard your next Seabourn sailing
You’ll often find the most magical moments occur when sharing a fascinating conversation with newfound friends onboard.
After all, Seabourn sailings attract interesting and interested people who love to discuss their interests, adventures and discoveries and Seabourn enhances your conversation even further with Seabourn Conversations.
With an array of celebrated performers, daring explorers, accomplished chefs and renowned experts from the arts, sciences, humanities and politics invited onboard, Seabourn Conversations ensure you take advantage of the wealth of knowledge by providing a pool of expertise to dive into.
On some ships special guests lecture, but on Seabourn they join the conversation participating in the daily schedule, sharing meals and casual chats throughout the voyage. Discover the new friends you could make on your next cruise…
Wave Awards Grand Prix winner: ‘It means so much’
Edwina Lonsdale, managing director of Mundy Cruising, on the year that was
All the new expedition ships coming in 2023
2022 Wave Awards: winners announced
Musical theatre legend Sir Tim Rice shares his adventures at sea
How to get a cruise cabin upgrade - luxury lines rolling out free perks now!
Seabourn: Escape winter blues with a Canary Island & Morocco cruise in 2023
Best cruise lines in the world for 2021 - from mega-ships to small cruisers
Seabourn unveils inaugural sailings on luxury expedition ship Seabourn Venture
Seabourn: Ultra-Luxury Mediterranean Cruises With A Difference
The Royal Butler, Grant Harrold
Starting with a royal flush - Harrold was a member of the Royal household of his majesty King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, where he was a butler at their country Highgrove House in The Cotswolds.
On occasions, he also had the honour of acting as Butler for the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband the late Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh.
Harrold is also regarded as a leading UK etiquette expert, royal commentator, British entertainer, and broadcaster, Grant also works with and advises royals and their households across the globe.
As a popular Seabourn speaker, Grant will talk about his life as the Royal Butler – and will even host a royal etiquette class.
Will Lyons
Wine expert, Lyons is most well-known for his writing in The Wall Street Journal and The Sunday Times and is currently Vice President of the Sunday Times Wine Club.
Lyons isn’t a stranger to speaking publicly as he is known for his lectures at Oxford, Cambridge and Edinburgh Universities, where he is a graduate and past president of the Edinburgh University Wine Society.
To appease all your wine needs, you can embark on a Wine Tasting and Dinner at Karnas Vineyards in Bodrum in Turkey.
In this award-winning vineyard, the 2015 Shiraz took top honours with the sommelier Award, while the 2016 Zinfandel and Syrah took bronze medals at the Decanter Awards. Following a wine tasting of these fabulous wines, you can enjoy a wine pairing dinner, accompanied by dishes that represent the region’s culinary heritage.
Alternatively, in Santorini, you can choose a Caldera Yoga and Wine Tasting, which is one of Seabourn’s special mindful living tours – an extension of the Spa & Wellness partnership with Dr Andrew Weil.
The World Wine Guys
Mike DeSimone and Jeff Jenssen are the wine editors at Robb Report Magazine – so who better to learn all about wine from?
They have written five books, including "Wines of California: The Comprehensive Guide," "Wines Of California: Special Deluxe Edition," "Fire Island Cookbook," "Wines Of The Southern Hemisphere" and "Red Wine" with co-author Kevin Zraly.
"Red Wine" won the Gourmand International Award for best wine book in the world in 2018 and best wine book in the last 25 years in 2021 and was honoured at UNESCO headquarters in Paris and the Alfred Nobel house in Sweden, so worth a read for all wine experts to say the least.
Other key speakers with Seabourn
No, it doesn’t stop there, as there are plenty more standout speakers for you to meet and engage with – like chef Robert Thompson for example, the youngest chef to be awarded a Michelin Star, who will head up a live cooking demonstration and host a bespoke tasting menu.
Alternatively, for something a little different, meet garden historian Caroline Holmes, an international lecturer who will feature in ‘Seabourn Conversations’.
You can also opt to embark on one of the four gardening-themed excursions such as Alnwick Castle and Gardens near Newcastle and the Arduiaine Gardens in Oban Scotland.
For more information or to book a wonderful cruise with Seabourn, click here.
Celebrate Greek Independence Day with these top five cruising ports in Greece
There’s so much choice with Norwegian Cruise Line’s global itineraries
Viking Cruises releases Paris & D-Day 80th Anniversary cruise & how to save £1,000
Cunard returns! South American cruises to recommence for 2025
Celestyal Cruises offers relief aid to Turkey following earthquake
Ladies in red: Virgin Voyages doubles number of ships spending the summer in Europe
The Traitors: Wilf to host murder mystery-themed sailing with Cruise Croatia
A-Rosa becomes first river cruise line to offer swimming lessons
The world awaits: Ambassador Cruise Line launches its first ever world cruise
Riviera Travel introduces free enhanced drinks package deal for summer 2023
7-Day Allure Of Italy & France
- 7 nights, departs on the 03 Sep 2023
- Seabourn, Seabourn Pursuit
- Monte-Carlo, Portovenere, Golfo Aranci, + 4 more
12-Day Canary Islands Gems & Morocco
- 12 nights, departs on the 14 Apr 2024
- Seabourn, Seabourn Quest
- Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Cruz de La Palma, San Sebastian de la Gomera, + 8 more
20-Day Mediterranean Magic & Tyrrhenian Treasures
- 20 nights, departs on the 21 Aug 2024
- Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
- Monte-Carlo, Saint-Tropez, Porto Santo Stefano, + 17 more
14-Day Celtic Sea & Silver Coast
- 14 nights, departs on the 08 Jun 2024
- Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
- Dover, Saint Hélier, Bristol, + 9 more
14-Day Greek Isles & Turquoise Coast
- 14 nights, departs on the 20 Oct 2024
- Seabourn, Seabourn Encore
- Piraeus, Gythio, Khania, + 10 more