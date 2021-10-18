Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Seabourn

Seabourn: Escape winter blues with new Canary Islands and Mediterranean cruises for 2022 Seabourn cruises offer guests the chance to escape to the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean in winter 2022. The ultra-luxury cruise line offers roundtrips from Lisbon for stunning 10 and 11-night itineraries.

Seabourn is giving guests something to look forward to this winter, with Seabourn Encore offering an exciting series of new Canary Islands and Mediterranean itineraries, starting in February 2022. These winter sunshine itineraries give you the opportunity to check out must-see UNESCO world heritage sites, thanks to Seabourn being the official cruise partner of the UN agency, as well as being able to absorb countless cultural and leisure experiences. In April, Seabourn Encore will set sail on a 15-day Mediterranean and Greek Islands cruise. Guests will depart from Lisbon and arrive in Athens before the ship commences her summer programme. Talented lyricist and author, Sir Tim Rice, will make an appearance onboard Seabourn Encore’s first return to service on 19 February 2022. Sir Tim will share his career highlights and stories live on stage alongside Seabourn singers and dancers.

Seabourn Encore Veranda Suite: The line has 300 all-veranda suites. Credit Seabourn

What features are onboard Seabourn Encore? Explore further with Seabourn Encore, which features 300 all-veranda suites. Seabourn Encore’s smaller size means you can slip into picturesque ports and hidden harbours. Moreover, dine in elegance with select menus onboard created under the guidance of chef and restaurateur Thomas Keller, and enjoy bistro-style dining and breakfasts al-fresco at the Patio. Suites onboard typically include a spacious living area, queen-sized bed, walk-in wardrobe, interactive flat-screen television and fully stocked bar and refrigerator, the perfect base for your cruise adventure. Onboard amenities include an extensive fitness centre, spa and wellness centre as well as the observation bar featuring stunning panoramic views.

Gran Canaria offers stunning beaches and botanic gardens. Credit: Shutterstock

The Canary Islands The Canary Islands are known for being a tropical escape for both sun-seekers and nature enthusiasts alike. The group of islands comprise of Gran Canaria, Tenerife, La Palma, Lanzarote, La Gomera, Fuerteventura, El Hierro and La Graciosa. All of which display amazing sights of nature, with authenticity remaining at the core of even the most built-up areas. - READ MORE: Top 10 UNESCO World Heritage sites to visit with Seabourn - Gran Canaria Famous for its picturesque beaches, Gran Canaria features Playa de las Canteras, over two miles of shoreline with peaceful aquamarine waters, and a stunning promenade as well as Playa de Maspalomas with scenic sand dunes and a 19th-century lighthouse. Soak up the sun with Gran Canaria’s warm climate while relaxing on one of its stunning beaches, also ensure that you explore the culturally rich villages scattered across the island, such as Agaete and Teror. For nature lovers, visit the botanic gardens, located in Tafira, very close to the capital, and immediately dive into the nature that Gran Canaria has to offer. Gran Canaria is also a great shopping destination, with Sunday markets in Teror. It’s a duty-free island, so ensure you stock up on your favourites.

Tenerife coastline features 20 different hiking trails. Credit: Shutterstock

Tenerife Tenerife features awe-inspiring landscapes, such as Parque del Teide, the biggest national park across the Canary Islands. This contains the breathtaking Teide volcano, rising 12,200 feet high and boasting 20 different hiking trails. The trails take you on a journey to otherworldly rock formations and colourful lava deposits. - READ MORE: Your ultimate guide to luxury cruising - Keep an eye out for dolphins and whales swimming in the waters on the coast to tick off your animal-spotting bucket list. To absorb the local culture and atmosphere, ensure you head to Santa Cruz Tenerife to chat with locals to learn even more about this amazing island. The Auditorio de Tenerife regularly features concerts and operas, at which you can sit back and be entertained by the local culture.

La Palma: Great for nature lovers. Credit: Shutterstock

La Palma Nature lovers are in luck in La Palma – it’s a biosphere reserve with its main attraction, the Caldera de Taburiente National Park. The national park features volcanic peaks, mesmerising waterfalls, gentle streams and placid groves, if you are feeling overwhelmed, visit the El Paso Visitors Centre to help you choose a trail based on what you want to see. Listen to the sweet sound of local birds in the trees, and discover one of the most popular trails, the volcano route of Ruta de La Palma which features astounding coastal cliffs, lush forest and stunning views. La Palma’s volcano’s recent eruptions have increased the islands surface area and new unique volcanic landscapes await your observation.

Lanzarote: Witness the wonders of nature. Credit: Seabourn

Lanzarote Lanzarote impresses when it comes to witnessing the wonders of nature. The Timanfaya National Park, a geothermal environment that resembles the moon’s cratered surface, can only be visited on a guided tour due to unpredictable terrain. Make memories to last a lifetime while you watch a steam geyser spontaneously erupt when your guide tosses water down a hole in the ground on your tour through the geothermal environment. Explore the impressive scenery further with the island’s lava fields, multicoloured rocks, rolling mountains and stunning beaches, as every scenic desire is met. For more information visit www.seabourn.com or call 03443388615