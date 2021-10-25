Credit: Princess Cruises

Sky Princess: What's the Mini-Suite really like and is it worth it? We look inside Sky Princess is the newest cruise ship to join the Princess Cruises fleet. There are eight categories of cabins onboard - we checked out the Mini-Suites.

Sky Princess boasts a range of cabins from inside rooms to Sky Suites, ensuring there's something to meet everyone's budget and needs. The Mini-Suite is the smallest of all the suites - and therefore the most affordable. According to Princess Cruises, these cabins come with a balcony that is larger than a Balcony stateroom and receive a free welcome glass of bubbly. Alongside the bedroom, there's a separate sitting area with a sofa bed and two flat-panel televisions. So, is it worth it? World of Cruising's ambassadors Visit With Us headed onboard to check out the Mini-Suite for themselves. This is what they thought.

The Mini-Suites on Sky Princess are approximately 323 sq. ft, including the balcony, which "compares quite well to the standard suites found onboard the smaller ultra-luxury lines," according to Richard and Helen Chalu of Visit With Us. Verandah Suites on Seabourn Encore and Silversea Muse are bigger but this is down to bigger balconies and bigger bathrooms which have a dedicated shower cubicle as well as a bath. - READ MORE: Princess Cruises announces new 2022 cruise ship start dates - However, Sky Princess' Mini-Suite "doesn't feel any smaller" in comparison and is "very similar indeed in style and layout." Compared to the standard balcony cabin, the Mini-Suites are "beautifully proportioned" and "worth the extra money" on longer voyages. The Queen beds on Princess are "near-legendary" for how comfortable they are.

According to Visit with Us, the colours and fabrics used feel "rich and expensive" while the pillows make you feel "as though you're being cradled in the arms of an angel wearing a jacket of pure cloud."

The bedside tables are marble-topped but - a downside - there are no full-sized power sockets. - READ MORE: Six surprising benefits to booking an inside cabin - If you look closely, though, there's a USB socket built into the bedside lamp. While this is "very handy," the lamps themselves are fixed onto the surface "so they annoyingly impact the usable surface space," said Visit With Us - a wall-mounted light would perhaps work better. One nice feature is the large recessed overhead lights and, if you look closely, Princess has concealed the air conditioning vents in there too, "making them all but invisible". A chunky blackout curtain divider separates the living area from the bedroom "effectively making two rooms".

The former offers plenty of space to relax during the day. The sofa is a full three-person seater and can be converted into a bed. "It's the longest sofa I've seen in a suite this size," review Vist With Us. The vanity unit is marble-topped and has plenty of room for your belongings. The mirror here is also "well-lit". - READ MORE: How to pick the best cruise ship cabin - In the drawers, you can find a fixed hairdryer and an empty hidden fridge which is actually "much more convenient and useful than one stocked up with stuff you'll never purchase." Euro and US plug sockets are nicely spaced apart here "to make them more useable." A benefit of the Mini-Suite is the two flat-screen televisions "so arguing over what to watch is easily solved" although, adds Visit With US, "who gets to watch with the volume up is another matter."

The dressing area is similar in size to an ordinary cabin but the robes are "ridiculously soft and comfy." As for the bathroom, this is fully tiled and a nice size. However, the shower is in the bath (complete with a "dreaded clingy shower curtain") rather than its own glass cubicle which might annoy some cruisers. Fortunately, the showerhead is adjustable and the water pressure is "excellent." The amenity kit is "handy" and soaps are from Lotus Spa. - READ MORE: 7 things to never do on a cruise - Visit With Us were not impressed by the Mini Suite's balcony, labelling it "disappointingly shallow, claustrophobic and no bigger than a standard cabin's balcony." They had hoped there would be some more legroom given the Suite status. Nevertheless, overall the ambassadors would "definitely" recommend a Mini-Suite - and they went on to book another cruise in the room so satisfied were they with the experience.