Did you spot Imagine Holidays on Top Gear? Here's everything you need to know
An Imagine Holidays branded race car featured on BBC's Top Gear on Sunday, with the travel agency offering you the chance to win tickets to a Q and A session with the former British racing driver Martin Brundle.
Top Gear has partnered up with the cruising world to feature a race car with travel agent, Imagine Holidays, branding in the latest episode of the show.
The show is not only a much-loved series across the world, but it's also the world's most-watched factual entertainment show, broadcast in more than 150 territories globally.
Imagine Holidays sponsor Paddock Motorsports, who were then approached by Top Gear to participate in the experiment, which was featured in Sunday night's episode.
Imagine Cruising, creators of Imagine Holidays, also offer racing-themed cruise packages in collaboration with the likes of Royal Caribbean.
Imagine Cruising meets the motoring world
Beyond Top Gear, Imagine Cruising has a strong relationship with the motor industry, having partnered with an array of well-known celebrities and events.
Not to mention, the travel agency has recently launched a package combining a cruise with Royal Caribbean with a four-star stay in Singapore, including three days of Grandstand tickets in the Singapore Grand Prix.
It doesn't end there, Imagine Cruising also offers something a little closer to home with a special offer for customers who book before 31 December 2022.
You can get hold of tickets to an exclusive pre-holiday event at Red Bull Racing MK7 in Milton Keynes on 14 March 2023, where you can enjoy a Q&A session with the former British racing driver Martin Brundle - also known as a Formula One driver and commentator for ITV Sport, Sky Sports and the BBC.
Get onboard
Operator: Imagine Cruising
Line: Royal Caribbean
Ship: Spectrum of the Seas
Itinerary: South East Asia Cruise & Singapore Grand Prix
Departure date: 14 September 2023
Duration: 7-nights
Price: From £1999pp
Departure and return port: Singapore
Calls at: George Town
What's included: flights, transfers, grandstand 3-day tickets to the Singapore Grand Prix™, 4-night four-star hotel stay at the Mercure Singapore on Stevens with breakfast, 3-night full-board cruise onboard Spectrum of the Seas, children’s clubs, theatre shows, onboard gym, plus free Martin Brundle event exclusively for Imagine Cruising customers that book by 31 December 2022
