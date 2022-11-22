An Imagine Holidays branded race car featured on BBC's Top Gear on Sunday, with the travel agency offering you the chance to win tickets to a Q and A session with the former British racing driver Martin Brundle.

Did you spot Imagine Holidays on Top Gear? Here's everything you need to know

Top Gear has partnered up with the cruising world to feature a race car with travel agent, Imagine Holidays, branding in the latest episode of the show.

The show is not only a much-loved series across the world, but it's also the world's most-watched factual entertainment show, broadcast in more than 150 territories globally.

Imagine Holidays sponsor Paddock Motorsports, who were then approached by Top Gear to participate in the experiment, which was featured in Sunday night's episode.

Imagine Cruising, creators of Imagine Holidays, also offer racing-themed cruise packages in collaboration with the likes of Royal Caribbean.

