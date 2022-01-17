Viking's new cruise ship Viking Neptune was officially floated out on Friday ahead of her debut in November. What's onboard the vessel?

Viking Neptune is set to sail the Mediterranean in autumn 2022 before embarking on the 2023-2024 Viking World Cruise.

The new cruise ship will have an identical sibling, Viking Mars, delivered in May.

“We look forward to welcoming guests onboard the Viking Neptune this fall," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking, at the Friday float out ceremony. "Together with Fincantieri we have built the world’s most elegant vessels, which truly allow our guests to explore the world in comfort.”

What can passengers expect onboard Viking Neptune when it sails on its maiden voyage in November? This is what you need to know, from cabins and dining to entertainment.