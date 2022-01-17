Viking Neptune 'floated out' - what's onboard new Viking ocean cruise ship?
Viking's new cruise ship Viking Neptune was officially floated out on Friday ahead of her debut in November. What's onboard the vessel?
Viking Neptune is set to sail the Mediterranean in autumn 2022 before embarking on the 2023-2024 Viking World Cruise.
The new cruise ship will have an identical sibling, Viking Mars, delivered in May.
“We look forward to welcoming guests onboard the Viking Neptune this fall," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking, at the Friday float out ceremony. "Together with Fincantieri we have built the world’s most elegant vessels, which truly allow our guests to explore the world in comfort.”
What can passengers expect onboard Viking Neptune when it sails on its maiden voyage in November? This is what you need to know, from cabins and dining to entertainment.
Viking Neptune facts
Viking Neptune has a capacity for 930 guests, classing it as a small ship.
The cruise ship is 745 feet in length.
She will sail a variety of Mediterranean cruises to Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey and beyond as well as to the Baltics and British Isles.
The 2023-2024 Viking World Cruise consists of a journey from Fort Lauderdale to London that spans 138 days, 28 countries and 57 ports, with overnight stays in 11 cities.
Viking Neptune cabins
The new Viking ship has six categories of cabins, or staterooms, as the cruise line calls them, ranging from the smallest Veranda Stateroom to the vast and sumptuous Owner's Suite.
Veranda Stateroom: Stateroom size: 270 sq ft (includes private veranda). Ocean-view stateroom with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door opening to a full-size veranda.
Deluxe Veranda Stateroom: Stateroom size: 270 sq ft (includes private veranda). Ocean-view stateroom with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door opening to a full-size veranda.
Penthouse Veranda Stateroom: Stateroom size: 338 sq ft (includes private veranda). Ocean-view stateroom with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door opening to a full-size veranda.
Penthouse Junior Suite: Stateroom size: 405 sq ft (includes private veranda). Ocean-view suite with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door opening to a full-size veranda.
Explorer Suite: Stateroom size: 757–1,163 sq ft (includes private veranda). Ocean-view two-room suite with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door opening to a generous veranda (layout varies) plus living area and dining area that seats four.
Owner’s Suite: Stateroom size: 1,448 sq ft multi-room suite including expansive private veranda. Ocean-view with separate bedroom suite, spacious living room, separate dining area that seats six, private library, wine & music collections curated by Chairman Torstein Hagen, ocean-view dry sauna, a boardroom that seats 12 for meetings and catered dinner parties with oceangoing vapour-light fireplace, and a pantry for room service and hosted events.
All cabins benefit from at least one large private bathroom with spacious glass-enclosed shower, heated floor, anti-fog mirror and hairdryer; premium Freyja toiletries; plush robes and slippers; a minibar and 24-hour room service.
Viking Neptune restaurants
The Restaurant: Neptune's main dining venue offers regional cuisine and classics enhanced with locally sourced ingredients
World Café: Boasts live cooking and an open kitchen with the option to eat inside or on the Aquavit Terrace. Expect international flavours and premium sushi/seafood choices.
Aquavit Terrace: Provides an al fresco dining experience
Mamsen’s: offers Norwegian specialities for breakfast, lunch, an afternoon snack or evening treat. Located in the Explorers’ Lounge.
Wintergarden: Calm spot for a tea ceremony or afternoon tea service accompanied by a string quartet
Pool Grill: Serves casual fare for relaxed lunches or afternoon snacks, including a small salad bar
The Kitchen Table: Onboard cookery school with lessons from the ship’s world-class chefs
The Chef’s Table: Sommeliers and culinary masters serve up a multicourse tasting
Manfredi’s Italian Restaurant: Italian cuisine
Room Service: Viking offers 24-hour room service, seven days a week
Viking Neptune entertainment
There's plenty to keep guests busy on Viking cruises whether taking in a show or visiting the spa.
Nordic Spa - a "sanctuary of Nordic wellness," according to Viking complete with a Snow Grotto and Fitness Centre
The Theatre - seats up to 450 guests and can be transformed into two HD cinemas
Main pool - pool with and hot tub (complete with retractable roof) - movies under the stars are held here in the evenings. Alternatively, there's the infinity pool and hot tub
Sports deck - with an outdoor gym and yoga area
The Living room - spacious seating where guests can listen to live classical music and relax in the well-stocked library
Torshavn - music venue reminiscent of romantic jazz lounges of 1940s Hollywood.
Hair Salon - an array of hair, nail and grooming services with experienced stylists offering wash, cut, blow-dry and styling.
Shops - a range of shops where guests can treat themselves to essentials and indulgences
