Viking Saturn has been named in the New York Harbour at Manhattan Cruise Terminal by the ship's godmother, Ann Ziff.

Ziff is a philanthropist and chairman of the Metropolitan Opera and offered her blessing of good fortune and safe sailing for the ship.

The godmother of Viking Saturn said: "It is an honour to be godmother of the new Viking Saturn and celebrate this momentous occasion in New York.

"Viking and the Metropolitan Opera share a common goal in creating enriching experiences throughout the world and there is no doubt the Viking Saturn will do just that for her guests."

The ship will now sail two new Viking voyages, 'Iconic Iceland, Greenland & Canada' and 'Iceland & Norway's Arctic Explorer' as part of her inaugural season.