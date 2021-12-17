Credit: Oceania Cruises Sponsored by Oceania Cruises

How to choose a cruise ship cabin - everything you need to know about Oceania Cruises suites Oceania Cruises offers a whole host of suite options across the fleet, from the coveted Owner’s and Vista suites to the sophisticated Penthouse Suites, you are spoiled for choice.

So, you are thinking about booking an Oceania cruise and are now faced with the difficult - albeit fun - decision of which cabin you will be calling home for the duration of your cruise. There are many things to consider when it comes to choosing a cabin, from the size, location and deck position to balconies and inclusions for different rooms. First, it is important to know that Oceania Cruises splits rooms into two categories, Suites and Staterooms. Both options feature a mini-bar with unlimited free soft drinks, twice-daily maid service, Belgian chocolates with the nightly turndown service, flat-screen television, 24-hour room service menu, Bvlgari toiletries, full-sized bathroom, safe, robes and slippers. Yet, if you enjoy extra living space in your room onboard, then a suite may be the best option for you as they feature a separate sleeping and dining area.

Suites also boast an even more luxurious bathroom (who knew that was possible!) made of marble and granite bathrooms and featuring a separate shower. Every type of suite comes with extra goodies such as free laundry service, 24-hour butler service, an iPad upon request, cashmere lap blankets and even a complimentary shoe-shine service. - READ MORE: Discover the innovative new experiences onboard Vista with Oceania Cruises - Suites onboard Oceania Cruises are plentiful, such as the Owner’s and Vista suites onboard Regatta class ships Regatta, Insignia, Nautica and Sirena, with the Owner’s suite also featuring onboard Oceania class Marina, Riviera and the new Vista ship (Allura Class), who joins the fleet in April 2023. Fleetwide, the Penthouse suites boast oversized living and luxurious marble touches. Are you tempted yet? Read on to discover more about Oceania Cruises suites…

Oceania Cruises Penthouse Suite The luxury of Oceania’s Penthouse Suite is available throughout the entire fleet - so you can enjoy sophisticated decor around the world. If the marble and granite-clad bathroom is somehow not enough, then go further to explore your spacious walk-in closet and private veranda to truly appreciate the generous 420 square feet of space. Want an extra few minutes in bed? As with the other suites, you can simply ring the butler for exclusive services and order whatever you fancy for breakfast - start your day right! What’s more, you can get exclusive card-only access to the private Executive Lounge, staffed by a dedicated concierge, where you can indulge in coffee, soft drinks and snacks throughout the day - all complimentary of course.

What is Oceania Cruises Owner’s Suite like? The Oceania Owner’s Suite, onboard both Regatta and Oceania class ships Regatta, Insignia, Nautica, Sirena, Marina, Riviera and new Allura class ship Vista is the perfect option for those who truly want an opulent home away from home. The reinspired design varies with class across the Owner’s Suites and includes a spacious living room, plush king-sized bed, not one but two walk-in closets, indoor and outdoor whirlpool spaces and a whole host of exclusive Oceania Cruises suite privileges. Everything possible is done to ensure you are as comfortable as you can be, including a menu of luxurious pillow options to guarantee an amazing night’s sleep. If you don’t want to leave your room to indulge in luscious cuisine, then you don’t have to. Simply relax in your pj's and enjoy 24-hour butler service, as well as a complimentary in-suite bar setup with six full-size bottles of premium spirits and wines.

Onboard all ships, the Owner’s suites are styled with furnishings from the Ralph Lauren Home Collection, which consists of strikingly modern furnishings with, of course, a nautical flair.

Oceania Cruises Vista Suite As the newest suite addition to the fleet, Vista will see a further evolution of Oceania Cruises' idea of a suite with the help of the interior designer, Dakota Jackson to make these 1,200 to 1,500 square-foot suites as lavish as possible. When you have explored the stunning interior of your room, look out the window and enjoy the premium view overlooking the bow of the ship. - READ MORE: How to enjoy Oceania Cruises’ award-winning food – Enjoy exclusive butler service and be served each delicious meal course by course in the luxury of your own room. What’s more, you can have your pick of the bunch and order in from any of the speciality restaurants. Make the most of every amenity you could possibly imagine, from a second bathroom for guests to your own private fitness room.

Oceania Cruises Oceania Suite Each of the 12 Oceania Suites onboard an Oceania ship measure over a staggering 1,000 square feet of luxury. Enjoy the premium feeling of having everything you need at your fingertips, as these suites are equipped with a living room, dining room, king-sized bed and more. Take advantage of having a private fully-equipped media room where you can catch up on all your favourite TV shows and films before wandering over to your expansive private veranda to take in the fresh air. - READ MORE: Experience an elevated dining experience with new expanded Oceania Cruises menu - The exclusive card access to the Executive Lounge comes with the additional benefit of magazines and daily newspapers where you can catch up on the happenings of the world to discuss over dinner. Ensure that every moment of your Oceania cruise is as relaxing as possible, with 11am ship embarkation plus priority luggage delivery, so you can unpack and start discovering everything your suite has to offer even sooner! So which suite is your favourite? We can't choose. Can we stay in all of them?