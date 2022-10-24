Menu

Cruise to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific with the world’s finest ultra-luxury cruise line Welcome to the world's finest ultra-luxury cruise line. Seabourn brings you to faraway destinations such as Australia and New Zealand.

Seabourn offers up a stunning selection of exciting itineraries to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific – this is bucket-list ticking travel in the most stylish way. What better ship to sail on to these destinations than Seabourn Odyssey, designed to accommodate just 458 guests in spacious ultra-luxury and offering the perfect blend of impeccable service, all-suite accommodation, exquisite cuisine and highly personalised destination experiences. Guests will find a spacious private veranda in nearly all the luxuriously appointed suites. Restaurant choices include The Grill by Thomas Keller, with a menu designed exclusively by this multi-Michelin star chef; plus six or more open bars and lounges alongside ample deck space, sparkling pools and the pampering delights of the Spa at Seabourn. Dotted across the vast Pacific Ocean are emerald isles reminiscent of lost Eden. Follow the course of the earliest native explorers who spread their cultures by canoe, guided only by the currents, the waves and the stars.

An astonishing variety of sights await you: towering peaks, steaming geysers and sprawling vineyards, mighty fjords and quaint villages, vivid coral reefs and – yes – koalas, kiwis and kangaroos.

Marquee cities such as Sydney, Auckland, Wellington and Adelaide blend with hidden gems such as Picton, Dunedin, Kaikoura and more. Unique experiences such as Turtle Cove on a snorkel safari, and searching for koalas on a hiking excursion on Philip Island. Or shopping for fresh seafood at a local market in Melbourne with an expert Seabourn chef as your guide. - READ MORE: Embrace ancient wonders and hidden islands of Greece, Turkey and beyond with Seabourn - The Pacific Ocean occupies one-third of the globe, and at its widest point stretches halfway around the world, embellished with over 25,000 islands. Luckily for you, in spring 2023, Seabourn Odyssey will follow a path of islands across this immense ocean, sailing from one intriguing, enticing landfall to the next, creating the best way to explore these extraordinary islands. So, what’s left but to discover these beautiful itineraries in depth with Seabourn…

Discover Australasia onboard Seabourn Odyssey. Credit: Seabourn

The Seabourn difference in Australasia You can explore this extraordinary part of the world with Seabourn while enjoying The Seabourn Difference on one of these ultra-luxury cruises on the all-suite, all-inclusive Seabourn Odyssey. Not only will you enjoy hand-selected itineraries including boutique ports, sheltered coves and hidden harbours where larger ships simply cannot go, but you can also take advantage of regionally inspired cuisine using local seasonal produce. Off-board, you can have just as much fun, with Ventures by Seabourn offering up a double sea kayak and Zodiac tours which allow you to explore up-close at sea level. If you want to learn more about each destination you visit, then take advantage of Seabourn Conversations, where you can learn from fascinating guest speakers.

Discover UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Daintree National Park. Credit: Shutterstock

Seabourn's onboard team will ensure you spot exciting wildlife on shore excursions to UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Daintree National Park and Hamilton Island. - READ MORE: The ultimate luxury cruise guide, from the best lines to family-friendly luxury - Pacific wonders Explore the Pacific Ocean alongside Australia and New Zealand with Seabourn to admire an array of truly unique islands - Cook Islands, Fiji Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. Highlights of the Pacific Ocean islands include Fiji - a paradise on earth, with a reliable tropical climate, gorgeous stretches of beach and plenty of water-based activities.



Fiji is a stunning place to visit with Seabourn. Credit: Shutterstock

