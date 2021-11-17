Credit: Shutterstock

Azamara announces 155-night world cruise 2024 on newest ship Azamara Onward Azamara has released its new five-month world cruise for 2024 onboard Azamara Onward - the voyage will visit more than seven wonders of the world.

Azamara has revealed the launch of its new World Voyage aboard the company’s newest ship, Azamara Onward. On this magnificent sailing, cruisers will travel to over 40 countries on six different continents. The world cruise will begin in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 5, 2024. The journey will be made up of 155-nights, 22 overnight stays and 27 late nights in port, giving travellers more than enough to fully explore the rich culture and history of each destination.

Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara stated: “We are thrilled to finally unveil our World Voyage. “With opportunities to visit the Seven Wonders of the World and other iconic sites such as the Great Barrier Reef, the Galapagos, and the Black Sea, we are allowing our guests to check off all their bucket list destinations in one sailing and to connect with more countries and cultures than ever before." - READ MORE: Azamara reveals name of fourth ship - Cabezas continued: “Not only are we taking our guests further, but we are also encouraging them to travel deeper with our unique overnight land experiences, designed to bring travellers to the heart of the destination and giving them enough time to appreciate its culture.” This cruise-of-a-lifetime has a plethora of remarkable highlights from all the world’s wonders.

Cruisers will visit the Great Wall of China during a three-night land excursion where they will become fully immersed in Beijing with a guided tour through the Forbidden City and Tiananmen Square. In Egypt, guests will be driven to Egypt’s largest city, Cairo and head to the Great Pyramids of Giza on a shore excursion. The ancient site is one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still in existence - and you'll benefit from a guided tour with an Egyptologist here. - READ MORE: Best cruise lines revealed in World of Cruising's Wave Awards 2021 - Over in Mexico, travellers will make their way on a guided tour of Chichén Itzá during a shore excursion where they will fly over Caribbean waters and the Mayan Riviera’s tropical jungle. Another shore excursion is to Petra in Jordan where cruisers will walk through the Siq, the narrow, winding gorge that leads to the mysterious desert "Rose Red City”.

Azamara's newest cruise ship, Azamara Onward will host the 155-night cruise. Credit: Azamara

On a three-night India land excursion, cruisers will fly to New Delhi for sunrise and sunset visits to the Taj Mahal where guests will explore Agra Fort, the main residence of the emperors of the Mughal Dynasty until 1638. One of the longer excursions is to see Christ the Redeemer in Brazil where travellers will enjoy a full exploration of Rio de Janeiro. - READ MORE: What's included on luxury ocean cruise lines? From flights & drinks to tips & wifi - In this city, they will take a cable car ride to the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain, and a trip to Iguazú Falls. A classic, yet beautiful sight to see is the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, where guests will be guided by a small group through the 2000-year-old amphitheatre that once seated up to 55,000 spectators!

Cruisers will fly to New Delhi for sunrise and sunset visits to the Taj Mahal. Credit: Shutterstock

Other immersive overnight experiences available on the World Voyage include a stay on a Great Barrier Reef Island; a journey through Transylvania, Romania and an exploration of Cappadocia, Turkey where guests will stay in a cave hotel! Inclusions do not fall short on this World Voyage; this cruise comes with $22,000 (£16,400) in exclusive amenities, including the company’s signature AzAmazing Evenings – designed to connect guests to the local area of the destination. - READ MORE: Cruise Ship Review: Azamara Journey to the Midnight Sun - Additionally, cruisers will receive $7,000 (£5,200) onboard credit, business class air travel, a pre-voyage hotel stay and gala, access to exclusive World Voyage events, a premium beverage package for two and more! Shore excursions and overnight land excursions are available but at an additional price. Bookings on the world cruise are currently open to Azamara Circle Loyalty members only and will be open to all on December 7, 2021.