Credit: Viking

Competition: Win a 15-day Grand European Tour for two with Viking, worth £9,490 Indulge all your senses on this 15-day journey spanning the best of Europe.

Fancy winning a FREE European adventure? Keep reading.



Enter this fantastic competition for the chance to win a 15-day Grand European Tour cruise for two, worth a whopping £9,490.



Discover the heart of Europe on board Viking Vili as you sail the iconic Rhine, Main, and Danube rivers. In just two weeks, you’ll cross four countries off your bucket list as you savour the best of Europe from Budapest to Amsterdam.

Viking's offer is hard to refuse. With 12 guided tours, you’ll get to admire Rhine Valley vistas, sample the food and wine of Austria’s Wachu Valley, learn the Viennese waltz and enjoy Budapest’s café culture as well as Europe’s most historic destinations.



On board, you’ll find plenty of ways to enhance your travel experience, from a thoughtfully curated library to guest lecturers and regional cuisine. On land, The Viking Way® offers visits to renowned museums and notable landmarks, and you can also enjoy optional Privileged Access® experiences in places otherwise difficult to visit. -READ MORE: Viking Review: Sailing Florida and the Caribbean on the Viking Sky- What could be better? To be in with a chance of winning this experience of a lifetime, all you have to do is fill out the short form below.

We’ve teamed up with Viking to offer two guests this memorable four-country cruise worth £9,490 for FREE. Our lucky winner and their plus one will depart on board Viking Vili on November 18, 2022 from Budapest, Hungary.



So, enter now and start dreaming of glorious historic architecture, immersive cultural experiences, and magnificent Rhine sunsets. The ultimate European experience is right at your fingertips.

Your Grand European journey will begin in Budapest, Hungary. Credit: Viking.

Viking's Grand European Tour itinerary Days 1 and 2 - Budapest, Hungary Your journey begins in the magnificent city of Budapest, often dubbed ‘the Paris of Eastern Europe’.



Here you’ll find a city divided by a 19th-century Chain Bridge that connects the hilly Buda district with flat Pest. A funicular runs up Castle Hill to Buda’s Old Town – and don’t miss the chance to visit the magnificent Hungarian Parliament. -READ MORE: Viking celebrates floating out of Viking Sea- Days 3 and 4- Vienna, Austria The ship makes her first stop in dazzling Vienna where Strauss and Mozart composed some of their famous works.



On an included tour, you can ride along the Ringstrasse to see many of the city’s ornate buildings. Optional tours in the afternoon include an excursion to see the famed Lipizzaner Stallions or the chance to enjoy a classical concert.

Vienna’s Parliament is one of the many impressive buildings you’ll see on a Ringstrasse tour. Credit: Viking.

Day 5- Melk, Austria In picturesque Melk, you’ll find a 900-year-old Benedictine monastery featuring Austria’s finest Italian baroque architecture. In the afternoon, you’ll cruise through the spectacular Wachau Valley before disembarking to explore the town of Krems and the Steiner Tor, the last remaining city gate. -READ MORE: Viking Launches Downton Abbey-Inspired Cruise Extension- Day 6- Passau, Germany Germany boasts some incredible cities and architecture. One particularly fascinating stop on this trip is Passau, home to the confluence of the Inn, Ilz and Danube rivers and one of the area’s most picturesque towns, with its impressive baroque St Stephen’s Cathedral.

See the famous Neuschwanstein castle that inspired Walt Disney and enjoy a flight over the surrounding countryside. Credit: Viking.

Day 7- Regensburg, Germany Regensburg is another wonderfully preserved German medieval city. Here you can visit 13th and 14th-century patrician houses and see the splendid St Peter’s Cathedral. -READ MORE: Viking Star-crossed lovers- Day 8- Nuremburg, Germany The Second World War is the focus for the next stop, Nuremberg. You’ll get to visit the ruins of Zeppelin Field, the Nazi parade grounds of the 1930s, then see the Palace of Justice, site of the Nuremberg Trials.

Day 9- Bamberg, Germany You’ll continue along the Main Danube Canal the next morning, before arriving in Bamberg in early afternoon. Enjoy a walking tour around the medieval city centre with a visit to the magnificent 11th-century cathedral – the picturesque city hall built on a tiny island in the middle of a river. -READ MORE: Viking Conquers the World- Day 10- Würzburg, Germany The next stop is the historic town of Würzburg, where you can tour the Bishops’ Residenz, one of Germany’s largest, most ornate baroque palaces.

The historic town of Würzburg, where you can tour the Bishops’ Residenz. Credit: GetYourGuide.

Day 11- Wertheim, Germany The next day, you’ll visit Wertheim, a small town at the confluence of the Main and Tauber rivers. You can stop in a bakery and a butcher shop and learn about Wertheim’s glassblowing tradition or enjoy an all-day optional excursion with Privileged Access visits to two very different castles: Schloss Mespelbrunn and Schloss Löwenstein. -READ MORE: Viking: Explore the World in Viking comfort- Day 12- Koblenz, Germany The cruise continues down the Rhine past hilltop castles, stopping in Koblenz to visit Marksburg Castle, the only Rhine fortress never destroyed. You’ll also get to see the Lorelei Rock, which marks the river’s narrowest point.

The awe-inspiring Dom cathedral in Cologne is a must-see. Credit: Culture Trip.

Day 13- Cologne, Germany Don’t miss the chance to enjoy a morning tour of Cologne, Germany’s fourth-largest city. Stroll through the Old Town past St Martin’s Church and see the Dom, the country’s largest cathedral. The dynamic waterfront is also worth a visit – it’s the perfect place to try a glass of Kölsch, a light, crisp beer brewed only in Cologne. -READ MORE: Viking: Home from home- Day 14- Kinderdijk, the Netherlands Next stop is the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Kinderdijk, a village known for its iconic 18th-century windmills. You can visit the windmills or enjoy a cycle ride around them. Day 15- Amsterdam, the Netherlands Your journey ends in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, where you will disembark. The city is known for its picturesque canals, bicycles, narrow houses and artistic heritage. Its Museum District houses the Van Gogh Museum, works by Rembrandt and Vermeer at the Rijksmuseum, and modern art at the Stedelijk.

Savour the delights of Amsterdam, with its canals, narrow houses, bicycles and rich artistic heritage. Credit: Enchanting Travels.

Viking- Viking Vili Viking’s award-winning Viking Longships® showcase innovative engineering, streamlined Scandinavian design and understated elegance.



Thoughtfully engineered to get you closer to your destination, they provide unprecedented levels of comfort, including spacious staterooms and the most al fresco dining. -READ MORE: Viking takes delivery of third ship- Viking Vili sports 95 luxurious staterooms and suites perfectly matched to your comfort needs. Head to the sun deck for 360-degree panoramic views, take a stroll in the organic herb garden, or dine at the revolutionary Aquavit Terrace & Lounge.



Classy, eco-friendly, and modern, Viking Vili is the perfect place to make long-lasting memories.

Viking Vili is one of Viking's award-winning longships. Credit: Viking.

What you could win with Viking The prize for our winner includes two free tickets to sail on Viking’s 15-day Grand European Tour across four countries, worth a grand total of £9,490. Free of charge, you’ll get to experience 12 guided tours. -READ MORE: Viking Sails Head First into Expedition Cruises- Costs will be covered for all meals on board, as well as specially selected house wine, beer, and soft drinks with lunch and dinner.



Fancy free tea, coffee, and snacks at sea? Have as much as you like, and enjoy free Wi-Fi and cruise gratuities while you’re at it.



Don’t fret about travel costs either. Your prize also covers expenses for all port charges, government taxes, and overseas transfers, as well as two return scheduled economy class flights from London. What more could you ask for?

Terms and Conditions Conditions of entry • This prize draw (the "Promotion") is only open to UK residents, excluding employees and agents of (a) the Promoter or (b) any company connected with the production or distribution of this Promotion, as well as their relatives or members of their family or household. • Entrants must be aged 18 years or over at the time of entry. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request. By entering the Promotion you are deemed to accept and be bound by these terms and conditions. • The Promotion is free to enter and entrants can enter online at www.worldofcruising.co.uk. Only one entry will be accepted per person or email address. Viking cruises are only available to guests who will have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to departure. Some countries may require a negative COVID-19 test to enter. You must have travel insurance that includes COVID-19 cover. For the latest updates on our Health & Safety programme please visit Viking.com. Please note that the information contained herein is subject to UK Government regulations on travel during the COVID-19 pandemic which are subject to change potentially with no or very short notice. The UK Government list of countries where travel is permitted to can change on a regular basis and at short notice, Viking cannot be held responsible if at any point before or during travel the advice changes which then requires guests to quarantine on their return. The Department of Transport and The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have also issued advice which applies to cruises. If UK Government regulations or guidance prohibit or further restrict travel either within the UK or abroad, then we may similarly have to cancel planned cruises, or amend itineraries or other conditions for travel at short or no notice. Please refer to paragraph H.1 [and B2] in our Booking Terms and Conditions on our website viking.com for further information as to our cancellation policies in these circumstances. • The Promotion will start at 15:00 GMT on July 13, 2022 and the closing time/date for the Promotion is 23:59 GMT on August 31, 2022. The Closing Date of the Promotion cannot be extended. • There will be one winner who will be selected in a random draw by an independent judge from all eligible entries, held on September 2, 2022. The winner will be notified by the Promoter by telephone within one week of the Closing Date and will be given details of how to accept their prize. Failure by the winner to accept the prize in the manner specified within 14 days of the Promoter's email will make any claim invalid and the Promoter will then select another winner (again selected randomly in a draw) from all remaining eligible entries who will be contacted as above. • The prize is a 15-day cruise for two people sharing a C grade French Balcony Stateroom on Viking’s Grand European Tour river cruise. • The cruise will depart on 18th November 2022. The cruise includes the following: Two return scheduled economy class flights from London

15-day cruise visiting 4 countries

12 guided tours

All meals on board

Specially selected house wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner on board

Free tea and coffee and snacks any time on board

Free Wi-Fi on board

All port charges, government taxes and overseas transfers

In board gratuities • The prize winner and companion will be responsible for their own transportation to and from the London airport and all associated costs. Travel insurance is not included. Any other expenses incurred in connection with the prize will be the sole responsibility of the prize winner and their companion. The holiday must be taken on the dates stated above. Validity of the prize cannot be extended. • The prize winner will be responsible for supplying valid passports and, where necessary, for obtaining appropriate vaccinations and inoculations. It is strongly recommended that travellers take out adequate travel insurance. • Viking cannot be responsible for unforeseen cancellations or changes in dates or times of flights or cancellation of the holiday due to circumstances beyond its reasonable control. • The holiday is ABTA and ATOL protected. • Viking cannot be responsible for entries that are lost, damaged or incomplete. • Gifts, prizes and other promotional items are not transferable, may not be re-sold and are subject to availability. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to substitute any such gift, prize or item with a gift, prize or item of equal value. • The name and county of the prize winner will be available after the closing date by submitting a written request to the Promoter. General The determination and decision of the Promoter on all matters shall be final and no promotional correspondence or discussion will be entered into. The Promoter reserves the right in its reasonable discretion: (a) to disqualify any claimant, competitor or nominee whose conduct is contrary to the spirit of the rules or the intention of the promotion and to declare as void any or all of their claims or entries based on such conduct; (b) to declare as void any claims or entries resulting from any printing, production and/or distribution errors (including but not limited to any error(s) on any website, any game cards and/or other printed materials) or where there has been error(s) in any aspect of the preparation for or conduct of the promotion materially affecting the result of the promotion or the number of claimants or the value of claims; (c) to add to or to waive any rules on reasonable notice; and/or (d) to cancel the promotion or any part of it at any stage in the event of circumstances beyond the Promoter's reasonable control. • No entries will be accepted in bulk, from agents or third parties. • The Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, suspend or cancel the Promotion should virus, bugs, tampering, fraud or other causes beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter corrupt or hinder the administration, security or proper play of the Promotion. • The Promotion and these terms and conditions, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law and any applicable provisions of mandatory local law. Promoter • The Promoter is Viking, Nelsons House, 83 Wimbledon Park Side, London SW19 5LP (company number 01283655), who is responsible for all elements of prize fulfilment • World of Cruising is the administrator of the promotion.

