Best cruise lines in the world revealed in new 2021 awards
Which cruise line is best? You may find yourself wondering. With many incredible cruising brands to choose from it can be hard to know - but new awards have given us the answer.
The best cruise lines in the world for 2021 have been named.
Awards to the crème de la crème of cruising were dished out by Condé Nast Traveller in its latest Reader Choice Awards today.
More than 800,000 UK and US readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences and tens of thousands of comments as part of the annual survey.
There was a prize for each of the following cruise line categories: Mega ships, large ships, medium ships, small ships and river ships.
Best cruise lines in the world revealed in new 2021 awards
Which cruise lines require a Covid vaccine? Complete guide to major cruises
Princess Cruises: Why you should take a 'real holiday' with the beloved cruise line
LIVE: Latest travel advice & traffic light updates for most popular holiday destinations
New travel rules begin today - what are they and how do they impact cruise holidays?
Riviera Travel’s breathtaking spring river cruises 2022 to Amsterdam, Cologne & beyond
Seabourn names new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition cruise ship
Ambassador Cruise Line unveils amazing savings of 25% off - but you have to be quick!
P&O Cruises ship Ventura to sail to Canary Islands as half of fleet back sailing
Celebrity Cruises reveals incredible dining experiences on new ship Celebrity Beyond
Best cruise lines in the world
The best cruise line for mega ships - vessels carrying more the 4,000 passengers - was revealed to be Norwegian Cruise Line, beating last year's winner Royal Caribbean.
The best cruise line for large ships - carrying 2,500 to 4,000 passengers - was Disney Cruise Line which clung onto the title for another year.
- READ MORE: Find your perfect cruise with our handy cruise finder -
The best cruise line for medium ships - 500 to 2,500 passengers - was Viking Ocean Cruises.
The best cruise line for small ships - fewer than 500 passengers - was luxury adventure cruise brand Lindblad Expeditions. Last year the title went to Crystal Cruises Yacht.
The best cruise line for river ships was Viking River Cruises.
Viking is the only cruise line with the top scores in two categories in the same year - and the brand is "proud" of the achievement.
In 2020 Viking won best cruise line for river ships but the medium ship category went to Crystal Cruises.
- READ MORE: How to pick the river cruise line that’s right for you -
“Since we restarted operations in May of this year, tens of thousands of travellers have begun exploring the world in comfort once again," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking.
"The guests on these Welcome Back voyages enjoyed the experience so much that they have provided some of the highest-ever ratings in post-trip surveys.”
“In that same spirit, it is a great honour to once again be voted the number one river cruise line and the number one ocean cruise line in the world. Thank you to our guests and the readers of Condé Nast Traveller.”
Today’s announcement comes ahead of Viking’s 25th anniversary in 2022, which is slated to be the company’s biggest year yet.
In January 2022, the company will launch Viking Expeditions, with two purpose-built Polar Class 6 vessels, Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris, sailing voyages in Antarctica, the Arctic and North America’s Great Lakes.
- READ MORE: Viking's Marine scientist shares his love of Antarctica -
Next summer, Viking will launch its highly anticipated US river cruises and bring modern river cruising to the region with the debut of Viking Mississippi sailing between New Orleans and St. Paul.
The company will also continue to expand its award-winning fleet on the rivers and the seas – with the addition of Viking Saigon in Southeast Asia and Viking Osiris in Egypt, as well as its two newest identical ocean ships, Viking Mars and Viking Neptune.
Best cruise lines in the world revealed in new 2021 awards
Which river cruise is best? How to pick the river cruise line that’s right for you
Best river cruise lines in the world for 2021 from Viking to Crystal
My Antarctic adventures: Marine scientist shares his love of the White Continent
Icelandic adventures: Whale watching, pufflings & Scandi chic - a week onboard Viking Jupiter
A Viking voyage of discovery: Review of new cruise ship Viking Venus
Viking Cruises reveals no single supplements for solo travellers as cruises resume
Viking Cruises: New ship Viking Venus arrives in Portsmouth ahead of UK cruise holidays
Cruises We Have to Go On When Things Get Back To Normal
Viking Announces New Mississippi River Cruises for 2022
Antiquities of the Mediterranean
- 21 nights, departs on the 20 Oct 2022
- Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Jupiter
- Venice, Venice, Split, + 19 more
In Search of the Northern Lights
- 12 nights, departs on the 24 Jan 2022
- Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Venus
- Bergen, Bergen, , + 9 more
Ancient Mediterranean Treasures
- 7 nights, departs on the 12 May 2023
- Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Sky
- Istanbul, Istanbul, Çanakkale, + 5 more
Mediterranean & Italian Sojourn
- 14 nights, departs on the 24 Sept 2022
- Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Sky
- Tarragona, Tarragona, Sète, + 12 more
Mediterranean & Adriatic Sojourn
- 21 nights, departs on the 03 Mar 2023
- Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Sky
- Barcelona, Barcelona, Sète, + 19 more