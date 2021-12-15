Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure dates
Cruise type
Cruise line
Cruise news / Dream cruises for 2022: Where to go and who to cruise with next year
Porto min
Credit: Shutterstock

Dream cruises for 2022: Where to go and who to cruise with next year

Author: World of Cruising

Published on:

Updated on:

Cruises 2022 are an exciting prospect indeed - surely, oh surely, we'll be free of the Covid shackles by then? Here are some of the best to look forward to.

Cruise holiday planning is always a thrilling business but it can be hard work narrowing down your options.

We've done the hard work for you to highlight the dream cruises 2022.

Whether you want a bucket-list cruise, a Mediterranean itinerary or a sailing onboard a new ship, we've got you covered.

From Celebrity Cruises and Marella Cruises to Saga Cruises and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, there's something for everyone here.

Related articles
Red list story
News

All countries removed from UK red list - what does it mean for cruises?
Covid travel rules min
Advice and recommendation

Most-asked travel questions answered from Covid tests to red list countries
Royal carib main min
Ocean Cruising

Royal Caribbean: Everything you need to know about cruise line as Christmas sale announced
Travel insruance main min
Advice and recommendation

One mistake to never make with travel insurance - top tips for buying cruise cover now
Christmas markets main min
News

Christmas market river cruises cancelled as Europe locks down - is your cruise affected?
Cruise december main min
News

Cruises cancelled as red list changes and new travel rules launch - latest cruise advice
Solo woman min
Advice and recommendation

Solo cruises: Top tips for cruising alone from romance & friends to safety & dining
Booking cruise now main min
News

'Go book' foreign holidays says Transport Secretary - what you must do before travelling
Jamaica White River min
Advice and recommendation

Jamaica cruises return! Travel guide for Caribbean island - what to, do & eat
2022 cruises min
Advice and recommendation

Book cruises for 2022 now amid 'unprecedented demand' - what to expect next year
View more articles

Best bucket list cruises

What: Holland America Line 11-night ‘Double Denali’ Alaska cruise tour.

Where: Includes a two-night stay at the McKinley Chalet Resort in Denali National Park, a two-day rail tour and a week’s Inside Passage cruise aboard Noordam, from Fairbanks (Alaska) to Vancouver, departing May 18, 2022, from £2,049.

- READ MORE: Book cruises for 2022 now amid 'unprecedented demand' say experts -

What: Ambassador Cruise Line 21-night ‘Arctic Voyage to Greenland & Iceland’ aboard Ambience.

Where: Round trip from London Tilbury via Reykjavik, Narsarsuaq (Greenland) and the Orkney Islands, departing June 21, 2022, from £2,019.

Iceland min
Cruises 2022: Ambassador Cruise Line sails to Reykjavik, Narsarsuaq (Greenland) and the Orkney Islands. Credit: Shutterstock

Best Mediterranean cruises

What: Marella Cruises seven-night ‘Iconic Islands’ cruise aboard Marella Explorer.

Where: Round trip from Corfu via Santorini, Rhodes, Mykonos, Crete and Katakolon, departing July 22, 2022, from £1,451 including flights.

- READ MORE: Most popular cruise destinations for 2022 and beyond -

What: Saga 15-night ‘Flavours of the Western Mediterranean’ cruise aboard Spirit of Discovery.

Where: Round trip from Southampton via Lisbon, Valencia, Barcelona and Gibraltar, departing October 31, 2022, from £3,535.

Lisbon min
Cruises 2022: Saga 15-night ‘Flavours of the Western Mediterranean’ cruise sails to Lisbon. Credit: Shutterstock

Best new ship cruises

What: Celebrity 10-night ‘Western Europe’ cruise aboard Celebrity Beyond.

Where: From Southampton to Barcelona via Bordeaux, Bilbao, Lisbon, Seville and Malaga, departing April 27, 2022, from £1,849.

- READ MORE: Celebrity reveals incredible dining experiences on Celebrity Beyond -

What: Fred. Olsen 17-night ‘Whales & Volcanoes of Iceland & the Azores’ cruise aboard Borealis.

Where: Round trip from Liverpool via Praia da Vitoria, Reykjavik, Isafjordur and Akureyri, departing April 19, 2022, from £2,499.

Bordeaux min
Cruises: Celebrity 10-night ‘Western Europe’ cruise sails to Bordeaux. Credit: Shutterstock

Best river cruises

What: Riviera Travel seven-night ‘Blue Danube’ cruise aboard MS Thomas Hardy.

Where: Round trip from Budapest via Salzburg and Vienna, departing April 21, 2022, from £1,729 including flights.

- READ MORE: 6 of the best New Year cruises for 2021/2022 -

What: Viking nine-night ‘Portugal’s River of Gold’ cruise tour aboard Viking Torgil.

Where: From Lisbon to Porto via Pinhao and Salamanca, departing June 8, 2022, from £2,945.

Most recent articles
Red list story
News

All countries removed from UK red list - what does it mean for cruises?
Covid travel rules min
Advice and recommendation

Most-asked travel questions answered from Covid tests to red list countries
Princess enchanted main min
Ocean Cruising

Enchanted Princess officially named - what's onboard from cabins to dining?
Seabourn recipes min
Food & Drink

Recipes: How to make Christmas stollen, gingerbread cookies & coconut macaroons
Main image mian min
Luxury

How to enjoy Oceania Cruises’ award-winning food – best restaurants and foodie excursions
Main mount fuji and cherry blossom min
Luxury

Best Japan cruises: From cherry blossom to Mount Fuji, luxury holidays with Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Polar bears min
Wildlife

Can you see polar bears in Svalbard? All your questions about Seabourn’s Arctic cruises answered
Azura main min
Ocean Cruising

P&O Cruises ship Azura resumes sailing today - what can guests expect onboard?
Traffic light Web Banner
News

LIVE: Entry, vaccine & testing requirements for popular holiday destinations
Royal carib main min
Ocean Cruising

Royal Caribbean: Everything you need to know about cruise line as Christmas sale announced
View more articles
Related Cruises
ISREY Reykjavik bird's eye view photo of concrete house Alec Cooks.jpg Photo

Arctic Voyage to Greenland & Iceland

  • 21 nights, departs on the 21 Jun 2022
  • Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
  • Tilbury, Reykjavík, Qaqortoq (Julianehaab), + 7 more
From
£2,019 *pp

Iconic Islands

  • 7 nights, departs on the 23 Jul 2022
  • Marella Cruises, Marella Explorer
  • Corfu, Santorini, Rhodes, + 4 more
From
£1,062*pp

Flavours of the Western Mediterranean: October

  • 15 nights, departs on the 31 Oct 2022
  • Saga Cruises, Spirit of Discovery
  • Southampton, Lisbon, Cartagena, + 6 more
From
£3,535*pp

10 Night Western Europe Cruise

  • 10 nights, departs on the 27 Apr 2022
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Beyond
  • Southampton, La Rochelle, Bilbao, + 5 more
From
£1,398*pp

Whales, Waterfalls & Volcanic Islands

  • 17 nights, departs on the 19 Apr 2022
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Borealis
  • Liverpool, Praia da Vitória, Ponta Delgada, Azores, + 6 more
From
£2,799*pp
View more