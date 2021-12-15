Cruises 2022 are an exciting prospect indeed - surely, oh surely, we'll be free of the Covid shackles by then? Here are some of the best to look forward to.

Cruise holiday planning is always a thrilling business but it can be hard work narrowing down your options.

We've done the hard work for you to highlight the dream cruises 2022.

Whether you want a bucket-list cruise, a Mediterranean itinerary or a sailing onboard a new ship, we've got you covered.

From Celebrity Cruises and Marella Cruises to Saga Cruises and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, there's something for everyone here.