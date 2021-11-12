Credit: Shutterstock

6 of the best New Year cruises for 2021/2022 New Year's cruise holidays are the perfect way to celebrate the end of 2021 in style and welcome in 2022, whether you're in a wintry wonderland or a sun-drenched island.

New Year's cruises are a popular choice among those hoping to escape the UK in December. We've rounded up some of the very best voyages going. If you fancy staying close to home there are glamorous and festive European river cruises. Or, if you want to wave goodbye to the cold altogether, why not experience a luxury adventure cruise in the Galapagos? Here are our six of the best New Year cruises for 2021/2022.

1. Glories of the Galapagos Giant tortoises and blue-footed boobies await in the Galapagos Islands – and wildlife-lovers aboard Celebrity Expedition will be celebrating in style, thanks to menus by Michelin-starred chefs and unlimited drinks. Who’s for a festive cocktail in the Discovery Lounge? Celebrity Cruises seven-night ‘Galapagos Northern Loop’ cruise aboard Celebrity Xpedition, round trip from Baltra (Galapagos), departing 25 December 2021, from £6,059.



Giant tortoises and blue-footed boobies await in the Galapagos Islands. Credit: Shutterstock

2. Celebrate in the Canaries Treat yourself to winter sunshine and stunning scenery on a leisurely cruise to Madeira and the Canary Islands with Marella. And pack your party best for a New Year’s Eve bash while the ship anchors in glamorous Funchal harbour. Marella Cruises seven-night ‘A New Year’s Dream’ cruise aboard Marella Explorer, round trip from Gran Canaria, departing 27 December 2021, from £1,644 inc flights.

Treat yourself to winter sunshine and stunning scenery in the Canaries. Credit: Shutterstock

3. Dazzling Danube A festive cruise through Germany, Austria and Hungary is like a Christmas card come to life. You’ll experience it in unparalleled luxury with Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, and for a finale there’s a chance to attend a glamorous New Year’s concert in Vienna – city of Mozart and Strauss. Uniworld 12-night ‘Grand Christmas & New Year’s Cruise’ aboard SS Beatrice, from Nuremberg to Budapest, departing 22 December 2021, from £2,999

A festive cruise through Germany, Austria and Hungary is like a Christmas card come to life. Credit: Shutterstock

4. Romance of the Rhine If you’re looking for a New Year’s river cruise to remember, check out this great Riviera Travel journey on the Rhine, featuring a gourmet New Year’s Eve dinner on board the ship in Koblenz. Riviera Travel 5-night ‘New Year on the Rhine’ cruise aboard MS Oscar Wilde, round trip from Cologne via Rhine Gorge, Frankfurt and Koblenz, departing 28 December 2021, from £1,479 including flights.

If you’re looking for a New Year’s river cruise to remember, take a river cruise on the Rhine. Credit: Shutterstock

5. Festive fireworks Budapest, Bratislava and Linz are amazing cities to explore, and A-ROSA offers you the chance to discover all three on a seasonal cruise down the Danube. Plus you’ll get to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style with an overnight stay in dazzling Vienna. A-ROSA seven-night ‘Danube New Year’s Dream’ cruise aboard A-ROSA Donna, round trip from Passau, departing 27 December 2021, from £1,523.

Budapest, Bratislava and Linz are amazing cities to explore. Credit: Shutterstock

6. Caribbean cool They know how to party in this part of the world, and sailing with Crystal Cruises you’ll not only visit some of the region’s most desirable destinations, you’ll also get to celebrate a local-style New Year’s Eve in Cockburn Town, Bahamas. Crystal Cruises 10-night ‘Tropical New Year’s Celebration’ aboard Crystal Symphony, round trip from Miami, departing 29 December 2021, from £2,139.