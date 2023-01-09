Menu

Wave Season 2023: Check out our hand-picked cruise deals It’s that time of year again – Wave Season! Discover our pick of the best Wave Season cruise deals and jet off on your dream cruise for a fraction of the price.

Wave Season is the time of year that most avid cruisers dream of, as from January through to March you can enjoy special cruise discounts across a wide variety of cruise lines. It doesn’t just stop at discounted sailings, some cruise lines offer free flights, onboard credit, free fares for children, free beverage packages, reduced deposits, upgraded staterooms and more. We can almost guarantee that your favourite cruise line is included on this master list of Wave Season offers – from Avalon Waterways to Cunard. What’s more, these deals aren’t just restricted to couples, groups of families, solos are well accounted for with special discounts. Read on to discover our top picks and grab yourself a bargain…

Avalon Waterways Avalon Waterways is going above and beyond with three different ways to save on a selection of stunning river cruises. Couples can save £415 with free economy airfare on select 2023 European river cruises through 28 February. Solos can almost save some cash as the single supplement fees will be waived for the cruise portion of your trip on selected European river cruises when you book now through to the end of the year. Azamara This cruise line is offering a generous up to 40 percent of savings on select staterooms, so you could even opt for a bigger stateroom at cheaper than usual – treat yourself. Moreover, you can get a massive £249 onboard credit by booking selected itineraries with Azamara departing between 28 February 2023 to 3 April 2024 – use this for excursions, speciality dining and more. The selected itineraries include gorgeous destinations such as the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and more.

Cunard Until 28 March 2023, you can take advantage of Cunard’s ‘Treat Yourself On Us’ promotion which gives you 30 percent off fares. Not only this, but you can also enjoy up to £1650 onboard credit per stateroom. This offer is available on select voyages that span seven nights or longer, departing between 16 May 2023 and 3 January 2025 across the whole of Cunard’s ships – including the line’s newest ship Queen Anne. This offer is restricted to new bookings only. Disney Cruise Line Disney Cruise Line are spoiling you with not one, but two savings events this Wave Season. The first gives you up to 35% off select sailings and departure dates around the world through to 17 February. The second offers 50 percent off deposits on a selection of other itineraries – it is important to note that these offers cannot be combined.

Emerald Cruises If you have always wanted to set sail on a Southeast Asian river cruise, then Emerald Cruises has the deal for you. The line offers up to £820 of savings per couple of selected cruises. This offer is also available for select European river cruises. If you are a speedy booker and complete your booking within 72 hours of booking, you can choose an additional bonus offer. Choose between free or reduced airfare, free premium drinks package or up to £1650 per couple in additional savings. Holland America Line Your 2023 and 2024 summer holiday has just got so much better with HAL’s exclusive Wave Season offerings. When you book select 2023 and 2024 summer sailings by 28 February 2023, you can enjoy stateroom upgrades, fare discounts, free fares for children and reduced deposits. In addition, if you book by 31 January, you can also enjoy up to £328 of onboard credit per stateroom – if you want to book these deals ensure you book onto the ‘Have It All’ fares.

Princess Cruises Book before 1 March 2023 to enjoy Princess Cruises tempting Wave Season offer. The line’s ‘Best Sale Ever’ includes savings of up to 35 percent alongside up to £418 in onboard credit. What’s more, you can book with an easy refundable £83 deposit across a selection of itineraries and departures. Seabourn Seabourn lovers rejoice as the line has some particularly giving offers. You can save up to 25% on all suite categories on select sailings through 2024 as well as up to 15% off on Seabourn’s ocean voyages and up to 25% off on expedition voyages. Book soon as the Wave Season promotion runs until 28 February 2023.

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Another luxury offering taking part in the Wave Season is Scenic, where you can save up to £1230 on a European river cruise in 2023 and 2024. If you pay in full within 72 hours you can choose between free or reduced airfare, free premium drinks package or up to £1650 per couple in additional savings. Southeast Asia cruises also having a pretty saving attached to them with up to £1,440 off selected itineraries as well as an extra 10 percent off when you pay in full within the year. Additionally, if you fancy trying out Scenic Eclipse’s super-yacht in 2023 and 2024 you can save up to £4,151 per couple. Virgin Voyages Lastly, but certainly not least, we have Virgin Voyages, who are offering 60% off the second guest and up to £498 of bar tab credit. Luckily for you, all ships are eligible for this deal so you can pick and choose your ideal voyage and sail away with Virgin Voyages. What’s more, between January and March, every voyage will be wellness themed with a range of relaxing events to start 2023 off in the right way.

