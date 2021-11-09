Credit: Shutterstock

Princess Cruises announces 111-night 2024 World Cruise to 51 destinations Princess Cruises has today unveiled its World Cruise for 2024 that goes on sale this week. The voyage is 111-nights long and will visit a whopping 51 destinations.

Princess Cruises has announced details of its 2024 World Cruise this morning, sailing onboard the line's largest ship to circumnavigate the planet, Island Princess. The cruise on the MedallionClass ship is scheduled to sail roundtrip from North America on a 111-night voyage from both Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles in January 2024 and goes on sale on November 11, 2022. Princess Cruises passengers will visit 51 destinations across 27 countries and six continents: Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America. Fun fact: Island Princess will sail more than 33,000 nautical miles in 111 days on the World Cruise and will cross the Equator twice! This is her second world cruise.

So, what highlights can Princess Cruises passengers expect on this exciting voyage? Firstly, the itinerary features 12 Maiden World Cruise port calls. These are: Galilee/Nazareth (Haifa), Bali (Benoa), Crete (Heraklion), Mykonos, Naples, Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Genoa (Milan), Villefranche, Lisbon, Agadir, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Bermuda. Secondly, guests will be able to visit a mind-boggling 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Acropolis in Athens, the Port Fortress of Cartagena and the ancient Greek city of Ephesus in Turkey. And thirdly, passengers will benefit from an overnight visit in Dubai and 11 "More Ashore" late-night calls including Abu Dhabi, Auckland and Sydney, so you can make the most of your time exploring shore-side.

Princess Cruises will visit 25 UNESCO sites including the ancient Greek city of Ephesus in Turkey. Credit: Shutterstock

As for the dates to add to your diary, the 111-night roundtrip voyage from Ft. Lauderdale departs on January 4, 2024, and from Los Angeles on January 18, 2024. If you'd rather not commit quite so much time, a 97-night voyage from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale is also offered, setting sail on January 18, 2024. Right, so, how much will this almighty cruise cost? Rates for the 111-night 2024 World Cruise start from £15,449pp or £18,779pp for the all-inclusive Princess Plus fare. The latter includes drinks (everything from cocktails, beer and wine to speciality coffees, smoothies and bottled water), unlimited Wi-Fi and all tips.

Princess Cruises: On the all-inclusive fare you get cocktails, beer and wine to speciality coffees, smoothies and bottled water. Credit: Shutterstock

There are perks in store for those holidaymakers who book before January 31, 2022, too. You'll get $500 per guest to spend onboard – for shopping, shore excursions, spa treatments and more (for the first two guests in a stateroom). You can enjoy free speciality dining, with each guest able to dine at the speciality restaurants up to four times during the cruise without paying the cover charge. Lastly, you can make Captain's Circle savings - guests who have previously sailed with Princess can receive up to £1,000 in savings per couple when booking before January 31.

Island Princess will sail more than 33,000 nautical miles in 111 days on the World Cruise. Credit: Princess Cruises

So, what can passengers expect onboard Island Princess? Well, the cruise ship features more than 700 balconies, a Princess Luxury Bed in each stateroom, speciality and casual dining options and more. What's more, World Cruise guests can attend the Encounters with Discovery speaker series that includes authors, artists, and explorers. There will also be culinary demonstrations, cooking classes, special-themed menus, foreign movies and regional folkloric shows to bring the destinations to life. Passengers will also be given a Medallion - a wearable device that enables everything from touch-free boarding to locating fellow cruisers anywhere on the ship. It also gets you enhanced service like having food, drinks and retail items delivered directly to you no matter where you are on the ship. Talk about regal living.