Wave Awards 2022: Who's on the short list?
The shortlist for the 2022 Wave Awards, to be held in London on November 16, has been announced.
What’s your favourite cruise line, destination or cruise travel agent? Well, your votes have been pouring in and we now have a shortlist for the seven prestigious Readers’ Choice nominations at the Wave Awards 2022, taking place this November at the Pan Pacific London.
Congratulations to all the companies and individuals who made it on to the list – and best of luck to everyone on the big night.
Favourite river cruise line
• A-ROSA
• Avalon Waterways
• Riviera Travel
• Saga River Cruises
• Scenic
• TUI River Cruises
• Viking River Cruises
Favourite ocean cruise line
• Celebrity Cruises
• Cunard
• Fred Olsen Cruise Line
• Marella Cruise
• MSC Cruises
• P&O Cruises
• Princess Cruises
• Royal Caribbean
Favourite specialist cruise line
• Aurora Expeditions
• Azamara
• Fred Olsen Cruise Lines
• Hurtigruten
• Saga Cruises
• Scenic Cruises
• Silversea Cruises
Find your ideal cruise
Favourite luxury/premium line
• Celebrity Cruises
• Cunard
• Oceania Cruises
• Princess Cruises
• Regent Seven Seas Cruises
• Saga Cruises
• Seabourn
Favourite cruise bloggers
• Ben and David -Cruise with Ben & David
• Caroline Morgan -Cruises for Families
• Cruise Mummy
• Emma Le Teace - Emma Cruises
• Gary Bembridge - Tips forTravellers
• Gavin & Luke – Cruise Monkeys
• Paul and Carole - Paul & Carole Love to Travel
• Richard and Helen - Visit With Us
Favourite travel agent
• Bolsover Cruise Club
• Cruise.co.uk
• Cruise 118
• Fred Olsen Travel (including Fred River Cruises)
• Hays Travel
• Iglu
• ROL Cruise
• Paramount Cruises
Favourite destination
• Abu Dhabi
• Barbados
• Canary Islands
• Greece
• Jamaica
• Norway
• St Helena Island
• Sri Lanka
The Wave Awards 2022 will take place on 16 November 2022 at the Pan Pacific London. For the full low-down, please visit www.thewaveawards.com
