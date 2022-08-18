Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Wave Awards 2022: Who's on the short list?

Author: Vicky Mayer

The shortlist for the 2022 Wave Awards, to be held in London on November 16, has been announced.

What’s your favourite cruise line, destination or cruise travel agent? Well, your votes have been pouring in and we now have a shortlist for the seven prestigious Readers’ Choice nominations at the Wave Awards 2022, taking place this November at the Pan Pacific London.

Congratulations to all the companies and individuals who made it on to the list – and best of luck to everyone on the big night.

Favourite river cruise line
A-ROSA
Avalon Waterways
Riviera Travel
• Saga River Cruises
Scenic
TUI River Cruises
Viking River Cruises

TUI River Cruises has made the shortlist for the 2022 Wave Awards. Credit: TUI River Cruises

Favourite ocean cruise line
Celebrity Cruises
Cunard
Fred Olsen Cruise Line
Marella Cruise
MSC Cruises
P&O Cruises
Princess Cruises
Royal Caribbean

Celebrity Cruises is celebrating after being shortlisted. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Favourite specialist cruise line
Aurora Expeditions
Azamara
Fred Olsen Cruise Lines
Hurtigruten
Saga Cruises
• Scenic Cruises
Silversea Cruises

Fred. Olsen, a family-owned cruise line with Norwegian roots, has also made the cut. Credit: Fred. Olsen

Favourite luxury/premium line
• Celebrity Cruises
• Cunard
Oceania Cruises
• Princess Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
• Saga Cruises
Seabourn

Will ultra-luxury cruise line, Seabourn, be among the winners on the big night? Credit: Seabourn

Favourite cruise bloggers
• Ben and David -Cruise with Ben & David
• Caroline Morgan -Cruises for Families
• Cruise Mummy
• Emma Le Teace - Emma Cruises
• Gary Bembridge - Tips forTravellers
• Gavin & Luke – Cruise Monkeys
• Paul and Carole - Paul & Carole Love to Travel
• Richard and Helen - Visit With Us

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of cruising’, the Wave Awards recognise cruise lines, travel agents, tourist boards and ports. Credit: Shutterstock

Favourite travel agent
• Bolsover Cruise Club
• Cruise.co.uk
• Cruise 118
• Fred Olsen Travel (including Fred River Cruises)
• Hays Travel
• Iglu
• ROL Cruise
• Paramount Cruises

Greece is the word: Will Greece, with its ancient ruins and sun-drenched beaches, be among the winners?

Favourite destination
Abu Dhabi
Barbados
Canary Islands
Greece
Jamaica
Norway
• St Helena Island
Sri Lanka

The Wave Awards 2022 will take place on 16 November 2022 at the Pan Pacific London. For the full low-down, please visit www.thewaveawards.com

