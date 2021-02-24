Caribbean Cruise 2022: Princess Cruises Delves Deep into Caribbean Culture Through Unique Sailings Look beyond the stunning beaches and sparkling waters to discover the unique cultures and traditions that make this part of the world so special

Imagine the Caribbean and we’ll wager you know a little something about its glorious white sand beaches fringed by coconut trees. You’ve probably heard tales (they’re all true) of glittering, crescent-shaped bays and sheltered swimming coves where stingrays glide through bath-warm waters like lost spirits. But what you might not know is that St Thomas was once a favourite treasure-stashing spot for pirates. Or that the infectious sounds of Garifuna drumming in Belize were honed by the descendants of shipwrecked slaves. Or even that Cozumel’s emerald cenotes – sinkholes for swimming – were once thought of by ancient Mayans as entrances to the underworld. Set sail to the Caribbean in 2022 with Princess Cruises and you’ll return home with a head bursting with local knowledge, as well as a belly full of ackee and saltfish. Find out more about holidaying in the Caribbean with Princess Cruises HERE.

With Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean itineraries uncovering more of this fascinating region than ever before, Princess Cruises will connect you with the vibrant colours and stories of the Caribbean in a way that will grab you hook, line and sinker. From the moment they step on board, guests are encouraged to embrace island life through the immersive ‘Rhythm of the Caribbean’ programme. Savour island cuisine and sip signature cocktails on board, enjoy steel drum lessons and listen to talks from shark experts, wreck divers and treasure hunters who know the Caribbean Sea inside out. However, nothing compares to the real thing, which is why Princess Cruises has curated a spread of thrilling shore excursions to transport guests right into the heart of island culture. View Princess Cruises' 2022 Caribbean cruises HERE.

Caribbean cruisers will have the chance to enjoy a host of carefully chosen shore excursions recommended by Discovery and Animal Planet. These official partnerships, designed to offer a deeper insight into the wildlife, people and natural history of each destination, connect Princess guests with once-in-a-lifetime experiences that can’t be booked independently. Take, for instance, the Discovery-recommended 'River Rafting on the Martha Brae' in Ocho Rios in Jamaica, which involves floating down the winding, tranquil Martha Brae River on a 30-foot bamboo raft while your guide points out local birds and wildlife. Or for a truly unforgettable moment, join the Animal Planet-recommended Stingray Sandbar experience in Grand Cayman, where you’ll swim in turquoise waters as graceful Southern stingrays glide peacefully around you. Meanwhile, across the waters in St Thomas, Animal Planet gives the thumbs up to kayaking through protected mangroves accompanied by a marine biologist for a closer look at its inhabitants, including eagle rays, jellyfish and nurse sharks.



Whichever unique excursion you choose, you’ll come back with a fresh outlook on what it means to travel the Caribbean. The fun doesn’t stop when you reboard your ship. Exciting adventures await aboard Caribbean Princess following her roll-out of luxurious, multi-million-dollar enhancements including the newly reimagined Reef Splash Zone. The perfect place for families to relax, have fun and enjoy the water, this interactive splash pad entertains all ages with showers, sprays and a cheeky water jet shooting from the spout of a giant whale in the centre. There are refreshing cocktails for the grown-ups and playful mocktails for the kids at the child-friendly bar area, and plenty of snooze-worthy spots in shady cabanas.

One more secret weapon… and it’s a good one One last rabbit in the hat is Princess Cays, an exclusive island resort set on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas, where Princess guests can feast on beach barbecue fare and wade through turquoise shallows dotted with rainbow-coloured fish. At 160km long and just three kilometres wide, this narrow slice of pristine sand lies at the island’s southern tip and is the highlight of many a Princess passenger’s holiday. With outstanding facilities connected by walkways, visitors can play volleyball, snorkel through crystalline waters, take a high-speed banana boat ride, or munch on barbecued shrimp in total seclusion.



Enjoy great savings on your Caribbean cruise For the ultimate taste of paradise back on board, consider choosing the all-inclusive Princess Plus fare option, available to UK residents only, for sublime relaxation and value for money. For only an additional £35 per person, per day more than the standard Princess Fare, guests can enjoy unlimited wi-fi, a 'Premier Beverage Package' including everything from cocktails, spirits, beer and wine by the glass to speciality coffees, smoothies and bottled water and full gratuities paid to the crew, so you never have to worry about tipping. All that teamed with the best wi-fi at sea, courtesy of MedallionNet, means you can humble-brag about your holiday fun on social media and make all your friends at home green with envy. Available on all cruises between three and 32 nights, and across all stateroom grades, the premium beverages, wi-fi and gratuities (usually 18 per cent service charge for bar service and $14.50-$16.50 suggested gratuities per day for stateroom and suite accommodation) included in the Princess Plus fare is worth more than £70 per day for guests who pay for these items ahead of their cruise, or onboard, representing a saving of 50 per cent each day for the equivalent perks. The £35 fare automatically applies to guests of all ages staying in each stateroom, with non-drinkers and guests under the legal drinking age able to benefit from a 'Premier Coffee and Soda' package in place of alcoholic beverages so they can enjoy delicious frappes, mocktails, milkshakes, fresh juices and more. The package also includes a very merry 25 per cent discount on all bottles of wine. Happy days.



And of course, Princess MedallionClass vacations means the height of smart ship technology, all accessed via your OceanMedallion, a coin-sized wearable device that unlocks everything from your stateroom door to locating your loved ones anywhere on the ship. The clever touch-free tech not only allows you to message travel companions, but it also means you can stay safe on board by limiting the amount of contact you have, putting you in control of your holiday health. From keyless room entry to truly touchless payments that let you purchase food, drinks and even laundry tokens cash-free, you can feel confident knowing that all possible measures have been taken to keep guests in the rudest of health.