Borealis in Geirangerfjord

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines: Sailing into the Heart of the Norwegian Fjords There is no better way to experience the scenic beauty of Norway than aboard a smaller ship, and it is here that Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ fleet really comes into its own

With over 170-years of seafaring history born from Norwegian shores, a return to Norway really is like ‘coming home’ for this otherwise quintessentially British brand. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines knows these waters like no other, and their passion for, and knowledge of this part of the world really does shine through.

Sail right into the heart of the fjords Scenic cruising with Fred. Olsen is just as important as the ports of call, where so much of Norway’s stunning scenery is best enjoyed from the ship. Sail right into the heart of the fjords, with the line’s smaller ships bringing the ability to divert away from the well-sailed routes to find hidden gems nestled within the shallower, narrower waterways. The four-strong fleet – Bolette, Borealis, Balmoral and Braemar – will take you where others cannot, with scenic diversions to Øksfjord, Jøkelfjord and Devil's Jaw mountain range on the agenda for 2022. Find yourself sailing the size restricted Lysefjord to cruise amongst the steep, rocky mountains; cruise by Hornelen, Europe’s tallest sea cliff; or into hidden Maurangerfjord, flanked by tree-topped mountains, where the ships can complete a full turn in front of the sprawling Fureberg Waterfall. Visit Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines for Norwegian fjords sailings HERE.

Fureberg Waterfall

Handcrafted itineraries Every itinerary is crafted with exceptional experiences in mind, by Fred. Olsen’s small team of dedicated journey planners – and Norway is certainly no exception. 'Our fleet of smaller ships brings us a wealth of opportunity when it comes to planning our Norway itineraries,' said Martin Lister, head of destination experience and itinerary planning. 'Their smaller size means we can offer truly incredible experiences for our guests, such as sailing by the Briksdal glacier and Lovatnet Lake, and taking in the spectacular views from Loen skylift, in visits to Olden. 'In Eidfjord, guests can visit Vøringsfoss waterfall at a time of year when the melting snow starts making the flow stronger, or for cruises to Akrafjord we can take a scenic diversion and cruise up to the tall, tumbling Langfoss waterfall, which is widely regarded as the best waterfall in Norway. 'This is quite a unique experience as it is away from the more "direct" or typically sailed route. It is these kinds of opportunities that really set us apart in Norway.'

Olden

Experience the real An immersive shore excursion programme enables travellers to experience the real destination whilst ashore. In Tromsø, for example, experience an authentic husky sled ride, or hike up Mount Fløyen with a local as your guide on tour from Bergen. In Åndalsnes, ride the Rauma railway through the rugged fjordland scenery and follow the folklore on the ‘Path of the Trolls’ during calls into Trollveggen and Trollstigen. Plus, the smaller size of Fred. Olsen’s ships enable them to dock within one mile of the town at a number of these Norwegian ports, meaning there is plenty of opportunity for easy independent explorations, too.

Tromsø

Northerly departures The benefit of regional departures from the northerly ports of Newcastle, for Balmoral sailings, and Edinburgh, for Braemar, is that guests can enjoy the spectacular fjordland scenery the very next day, with these ports ideally placed for a quick arrival into Norway.

Vøringsfossen Waterfall, Eidfjord

Spectacular springtime and late winter sailings Earlier this month, Fred. Olsen unveiled seven brand new itineraries for 2022, designed to showcase the best of Norway in all of its springtime and late winter glory. The new cruises offer sailings aboard each of Fred. Olsen’s four-strong fleet – Bolette, Borealis, Balmoral and Braemar – with departures available from Southampton, Newcastle, Liverpool and Edinburgh (Rosyth) from March to May next year. There is even the opportunity to seek out the infamous aurora borealis – the northern lights – in a spellbinding 14-night cruise next March.

Northern Lights