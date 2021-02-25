Holland America Line Reveals New Australasia Voyages for 2022/2023 After almost a year spent in lockdown, how do 35 nights spent circumnavigating Australia, or 45 nights sailing the South Pacific sound? Oh, go on then…

There are two kinds of mindsets during a crisis. The ‘hunker down and wait for it all to be over’ approach. And then there is 'the comeback will be greater than the setback’ gang. Holland America Line belongs firmly in the second camp, having worked hard during lockdown to create a choice of extraordinary itineraries to celebrate a return to the seas for 2022. We’d expect nothing less from a company that believes travel has the power to change the world. The spectacular range of five-star Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific holidays set sail between October 2022 and April 2023, spanning 13 and 14-night trips Down Under, as well as longer, bucket-list adventures lasting for 34, 35 and even 45 nights, combining Antipodean giants with exotic island ports such as Honolulu, Bora Bora, Fiji and Papeete. And all amidst impeccable style and comfort on Noordam and Zuiderdam, two of Holland America Line’s most luxurious hotels at sea.

French Polynesia

Each new cruise is designed to deliver you straight to the cultural heart of destinations. From fascinating Māori and Aboriginal traditions and haute cuisine in impossibly exclusive restaurants to drinking in breathtaking sights like the plunging waterfalls of Milford Sound, the exquisite Great Barrier Reef and the looming, dormant volcanoes that dot the French Polynesian islands, guests will come face to face with storied lands heaving with history. With authentic local experiences topping the agenda, guests can immerse themselves from the moment they check in, thanks to Holland America Line’s unique Explorations Central (EXC) concept. Designed to deepen your understanding of the places you’ll visit before you arrive, captivating storytelling, expert commentary and immersive food and wine tastings bring the regions vividly to life while you sail.

Forget dog-eared guide books and make a beeline for the Explorations Discovery Centre on your floating boutique hotel instead. This invaluable resource is jam-packed with information and advice about your next destination, with touch-table maps, and shelves laden with beautiful publications detailing each spot’s cultural footprint to peruse. Every day on Noordam and Zuiderdam is an opportunity to learn, whether you want to investigate how Tahitian black pearls are cultivated, understand more about Aboriginal dream culture, or find out about the practice of tā moko (tattooing) through New Zealand’s distinctive inkings. Once on solid ground, a litany of exciting shore excursions will take explorers beneath the surface of local life through exposure to ancient fire-walking rituals, kava ceremonies, glowing red ancestral rocks and crumbling temples hidden deep within the jungle. Whether you have always dreamed about seeing kangaroos lazing on golden beaches, or the sun setting over towering totem poles in Fiji, you can make it happen with Holland America Line. Perhaps it would make your year to swim alongside humpback whales in idyllic Bora Bora, or dive the barnacle-covered wreckages of discarded World War II tanks on the ocean floor in Vanuatu? The deliciously generous new itineraries mean there is ample time to tick off your wildest imaginings.

Rotorua, New Zealand

Picture being able to explore millennia of history, indigenous ancestral landmarks and empirical influences across multiple countries, all while only having to unpack once. Not since your backpacking days have you had the chance to leap into so many glorious destinations, one after the other. Only this time, you’ll do so from the lap of luxury, with none of the dubious mattresses and even more dubious neighbours. On the contrary, uncrowded Noordam and Zuiderdam both feature museum-quality art and outstanding live music alongside a medley of fine-dining orchestrated by the Culinary Council, an elite team of seven world-renowned chefs. From king-sized Mariner's Dream beds and whirlpool baths in elegant staterooms to sumptuous spas, you won’t find more sophisticated surrounds for your trip. You’ve been waiting for the world to open up again for so long, why not begin with the trip of a lifetime? Start dreaming now for 2022/23 and experience the best that Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific has to offer.

Sample Holland America Line itineraries 13 or 14-night Australia and New Zealand Sydney to Auckland 14 Jan 2023 – Noordam On a culinary shore excursion, enjoy a meal at Bennelong in Sydney, one of the world’s toughest restaurants to get a table at, followed by a behind the-scenes tour of the iconic Opera House. Learn about Melbourne’s rich heritage with a local historian. Then cross the Tasman Sea to sail through the deep fiords of New Zealand’s Milford Sound. Cycle through wine country, stopping for tastings along the way. Catch the scent of heirloom roses wafting from Wellington’s botanic gardens. Or spend an afternoon with a Māori family in Rotorua.

35-night Australia Circumnavigation Roundtrip Sydney 12 November 2022 – Noordam Immerse yourself in the Land Down Under on this unforgettable Australia circumnavigation. Bask in the brilliant colours of the Great Barrier Reef and stand in awe at the crumbling limestone landmarks of the Great Ocean Road. Befriend a kangaroo in Cooktown. Explore Darwin and the untamed Outback. Sip pinot noirs in the famed Yarra Valley. Enjoy overnight stays in Fremantle and Melbourne.

45-night Tales of the South Pacific Roundtrip San Diego 3 October 2022 – Zuiderdam Spend 45 blissful days exploring the lush South Pacific isles: American Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, and French Polynesia, and others. Wind down on overnight stays in Honolulu, Bora Bora, and Papeete.

34-night South Pacific Crossing San Diego to Sydney 8 October 2022- Noordam San Diego's skyline, Hawaii's mountains, the South Pacific's sun-drenched islands and the Sydney Opera House highlight a voyage of new discoveries and relaxing sea days. Plus, overnight stays at Bora Bora and Papeete.

Fjordland National Park, New Zealand