Holland America Line: The Only Way To Visit Alaska In 2022

Eager to witness the majesty of Alaska, from the mountains and glaciers to the wildlife? Holland America Line can make it happen

Some may say they are specialists, but only Holland America Line can truly lay claim to being the Alaska experts.

After almost 75 years of operating in the region, Holland America Line is by far the largest and most experienced cruise and tour operator in Alaska and Canada’s Yukon territory, operating the largest network of staff, hotels and transportation amenities available in the Great Land.

Thanks to this extensive experience and knowledge, you can be sure that when you book with Holland America Line, you are in safe hands.

Alaska is a land of extreme natural beauty

Admitted to the USA in 1959 as the 49th state, Alaska – home to North America’s highest mountain, largest freshwater lake and the greatest number of glaciers – is a crossroad of cultures.

From the beauty of a carved totem pole or native craft to Russian onion-domed churches gleaming with icons, or Gold Rush history preserved in wooden frontier towns such as Skagway, there’s so much to Alaska.

Then there is the coastal scenery, as well as Denali National Park and extending into Canada’s remote Yukon Territory. Soft adventure comes in the form of dog sledding, experiences via helicopter, and walking on glaciers.

Dog sledding is a highlight of an Alaska cruise

Quite frankly, there is something for everyone and it is impossible to visit this land and not be amazed by what you discover.

How to discover Alaska

Holland America Line can take you to Alaska in a variety of ways.

A cruise is the ultimate introduction to the region’s ice-age glaciers, fascinating seaside towns and signature marine life. Holland America Line’s elegant ships take you closer to every calving glacier, every breaching whale, and every tranquil inlet, on seven-night sailings from Vancouver, Whittier (Anchorage) and Seattle.

From May to September 2022, Holland America Line is once again demonstrating its commitment to Alaska by having six ships in the region. Epic voyages of exploration follow the Inside Passage coastal waterways, stopping at Alaskan towns for sightseeing tours to glaciers, lakes, museums and areas of special interest.

Colourful and quirky, Skagway is a popular Alaska cruise stop

The remote towns tell the history of Alaska. There’s Sitka, with its Russian heritage, and Ketchikan, with its totem poles carved by Native American craftsmen. And not to missed, Skagway, where you can experience a swinging-door saloon from the days of the Gold Rush.

Holland America Line’s Land + Sea journeys add yet another layer of exploration. This concept combines a luxury cruise through Alaska’s Inside Passage and travel by road and rail into the scenic heartland.

It could be described as the complete Alaska experience, combining the great ice flows of the coastal region with glimpses of marine mammals such as whales, dolphins and seals, and through to the highlights of inland Alaska, including the great Denali National Park.

An Alaska Land + Sea Journey is all about wildlife

Here you can see wildlife at large, such as grizzlies and caribou, and then visit Gold Rush settlements and travel via fascinating modes of transport including a classic sternwheeler (boat) and a luxury glass-domed carriage on the McKinley Explorer train. Overnight accommodation is included en-route.

Every tour includes at least three nights on board a Holland America Line cruise ship, with all meals, activities and entertainment included.



On Alaska Land+Sea Journeys, you'll stay for up to three nights at Holland America Line’s McKinley Chalet Resort, located at the gateway to Denali National Park. This private sanctuary also features the warm hospitality and activities of Denali Square.

If that wasn’t enough, Holland America Line is also only cruise line to offer Land+Sea Journeys that include both Denali National Park and the Yukon.

Perhaps take a ride on the White Pass & Yukon railway?

The surprises keep on coming, however, as Holland America Line has also scooped another first, as the only cruise line offering the Yukon in combination with both an Inside Passage cruise and up to three nights at Denali National Park.

Holland America Line offers more glacier experiences, cruising Glacier Bay National Park, than any other premium cruise line. Itineraries also feature the Hubbard Glacier and the twin Sawyer Glaciers.

The facts are there for all to see. As Holland America Line states 'We are Alaska' To book a Holland America Line Alaska cruise or Land+Sea journey call 0344 338 8605 or visit hollandamerica.com.