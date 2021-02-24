Sail aboard Golden Horizon – the world’s largest square-rigger

Luxury Cruise & More: New Cruise Company Gives New Meaning to Luxury Cruising Thinking of taking the plunge and booking that voyage-of-a-lifetime? Let Luxury Cruise & More build you a beautifully bespoke trip

One size does not fit all. And nor should it. Your travel needs are as unique as your fingerprint, and having someone that understands what really matters to you when helping you book your cruise is paramount. With new cruise agency Luxury Cruise & More, it’s the ‘more’ that makes them shine. Yes, the friendly team of cruise experts has more than 60 years of combined luxury travel experience, not to mention first-hand knowledge of the hand-picked cruise partners they work with, but it’s what they can bring to your trip beyond the voyage itself that makes all the difference. Luxury Cruise & More can help you tailor-make every element of your trip, from chauffeur services, international flights and pre- and post-cruise private villas, to private tours, private jets and yacht charters.



Established by cruise industry stalwarts Scott Anderson and Manish Suchde, the company launched last year after the pair spotted a gap in the market for a luxury tailor-made cruise specialist that enhances trips with land extensions either side. Having bounced back from redundancy as a result of the pandemic, the pair knew that when the travel industry made its comeback, cruisers would be looking for something truly unique. Working with only the best luxury ocean, river, expedition and yacht-style ships, the discerning Luxury Cruise & More team hand-picked a portfolio of luxury cruise partners who represent the highest standards of service and cuisine. In fact, Luxury Cruise & More is one of the UK's few cruise agents specialising in tailor-made five-and-six- star cruising holidays. With a firm focus on luxury ocean cruises, luxury river cruises, yacht and sailing holidays and last but not least, luxury expedition voyages, Luxury Cruise & More has access to excellent rates on flights, hotels, car hire and more. Of course, all your cruise line loyalty points and benefits are applied, and with the company being ATOL and ABTA bonded, you can rest assured your booking is safe and protected. Better still, Luxury Cruise & More can offer savings on travel insurance, including cruise and Covid-19 cover. So, whether your children have recently moved out and it’s time to do you, or you’ve decided to tick off some of those bucket-list destinations to celebrate your return to travel after a stressful year, Luxury Cruise & More can help. Why book with Luxury Cruise & More?

1. Tailor-made services from start to finish. Your perfect cruise looks completely different to the next person’s (though hopefully not from your travel companion). End-to-end bespoke services mean you can cherry-pick the things that matter to you most, from fine dining to feather duvets, as well as booking private tours to give you unrivalled insight into the incredible destinations you’ll visit. The team at Luxury Cruise & More has forged great relationships with expert guides all over the world, who are ready to show you their home like only a true local can. Enjoy an exhilarating safari in Africa, discover India’s hidden riches, or explore the lush jungles of Borneo, accompanied by trusted, wonderful guides.

2. Exclusive, small-ship portfolio. Intimate vessels with fewer guests on board equal attentive, discreet service, no queueing and ample space to wander the deck under a star-strung sky. Focusing on ships with smaller capacities – anything from a luxury cruise ship carrying 1,250 guests to an intimate sailing boat of just 42 passengers – the team of experts can match you with the perfect vessel to be your home-from-home on the waves. With a strictly-no-crowds policy, you can be assured of a peaceful voyage with Luxury Cruise & More.

3. Rich staff experience. From veteran cruise photographers to award-winning, CLIA Master-qualified travel advisors, the passionate team at Luxury Cruise & More really knows its stuff. And then there’s global brand ambassador Fred W Finn, who holds a Guinness World Record for having taken the greatest number of Concorde flights as a passenger. There’s little that Fred doesn’t know about impeccable service and luxury travel, having made 718 crossings and visited 139 fascinating countries. Fred has a particular affinity with Kenya, a place he has visited a staggering 600 times, and he will be hosting special cruises exclusively for clients of Luxury Cruise & More.