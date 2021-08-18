Marella Cruises launches first literature themed cruise

Marella Cruises has announced its first literature themed cruise across The Atlantic to appeal to book lovers. The cruise line will welcome authors and celebrities on board for the new cruise, departing in April 2022.

Bookworms and eager cruisers can unite for a special themed cruise from Marella Cruises. The new 16-night one-way transatlantic voyage – or the Cruise the ‘write’ way itinerary, as Marella is calling it – will depart on the adults-only ship Marella Explorer 2.



Sailing from Montego Bay, Jamaica, on 19 April 2022, this tailor-made cruise will feature guest talks and interactive workshops with authors and entertainers. Marella Explorer 2 will sail across the Atlantic before finishing in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Prices start from £1,644pp.



Guests will be able to enjoy the usual Marella Cruises experience on board with fully all-inclusive food and drink spots, evening entertainment including gameshows and quizzes and daytime activities such as dance classes and yoga.



Authors and entertainers including Sarah Cruddas, famous for her knowledge of space exploration, Tony Strange, known for impressions, and crime novelist Barbara Nadel, will share their stories on board and run guided workshops, at no extra cost.



Marella Cruises managing director Chris Hackney said: “We have had successes with our Electric Sunsets themed cruises, and we are excited to introduce our first themed cruise for literature fans next year.



“It offers something different for guests on board on a cruise where there are not as many days ashore as some of our other itineraries.”



Marella also intends to restart fly-cruises with a sailing from Corfu on 3 September 2021. Passengers will be able to fly from London Gatwick and visit Greek islands such as Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes and Crete, on the seven-night Iconic Islands itinerary on Marella Discovery.



Those aged 18 and older will be required to have had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days before travelling with the line, while under 18-year-olds will need to take a lateral flow test.