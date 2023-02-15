A-Rosa to combine Rhine cruises with Alps train journeys
A-Rosa River Cruises has launched two new itineraries that combine a three-night pre or post land-based stay and a train journey on the Bernina or Glacier Express, with a seven-night cruise along the Rhine.
Created specifically for the UK market, the itineraries will “offer customers the chance to visit various countries in one amazing journey, all seamlessly pulled together for agents into easy to book packages”, the line said in a statement.
The 11-day Bernina Express and the Rhine package will include three nights pre cruise that combines a stay in Lake Lugano with the opportunity to travel on the Bernina Express through the Swiss Alps, from Tirano to Chur.
This will be available weekly between April and September 2023, with prices from £2,999 per person.
Meanwhile, the Amsterdam to Basel and the Glacier Express itinerary will cruise the length of the Rhine, from Amsterdam through Germany and then to Basel, with a three-night post cruise stay including a journey on the Glacier Express, over the Alps to St Moritz.
A-Rosa added that this option will be available weekly between April and September 2023, with prices starting at £2,999 per person.
A-Rosa UK & Ireland managing director Lucia Rowe said: "These iconic train journeys are real bucket-list experiences for many customers.
"Combining them with a river cruise is the perfect option, and with private transfers included throughout, everything is taken care of to ensure a seamless trip.
Riviera Travel adds three new European river cruises for 2024
NCL’s Free at Sea upgrade package – what’s included, and why you should upgrade!
Experience an epic Emirates cruise with Formula 1 grandstand tickets included
Saga unveils full details of its new river ship Amadeus Elegant
The perfect Valentine's Day cocktail
Plan your next romantic getaway with Cunard
Adventures for the curious: Discover Europe with Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Top five romantic cruise destinations this Valentine's Day
Discover TUI River Cruises summer 2024 cruises - on sale now…
Why Explora Journeys is best for foodies - including exclusive recipes
Experience the Douro
- 7 nights, departs on the 02 Aug 2023
- A-ROSA, A-ROSA ALVA
- Porto, Porto, Régua, + 13 more
Danube Classics
- 7 nights, departs on the 27 Aug 2023
- A-ROSA, A-ROSA BELLA
- Engelhartszell an der Donau, Vienna, Vienna, + 7 more
Danube Classics
- 7 nights, departs on the 30 Jul 2023
- A-ROSA, A-ROSA RIVA
- Engelhartszell an der Donau, Vienna, Vienna, + 7 more
Danube Enchanting Christmas
- 5 nights, departs on the 22 Dec 2023
- A-ROSA, A-ROSA FLORA
- Engelhartszell an der Donau, Vienna, Melk, + 3 more
Danube Classics
- 7 nights, departs on the 12 Aug 2023
- A-ROSA, A-ROSA MIA
- Engelhartszell an der Donau, Vienna, Vienna, + 7 more