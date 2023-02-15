A-Rosa to combine Rhine cruises with Alps train journeys

A-Rosa River Cruises has launched two new itineraries that combine a three-night pre or post land-based stay and a train journey on the Bernina or Glacier Express, with a seven-night cruise along the Rhine.

Created specifically for the UK market, the itineraries will “offer customers the chance to visit various countries in one amazing journey, all seamlessly pulled together for agents into easy to book packages”, the line said in a statement.

The 11-day Bernina Express and the Rhine package will include three nights pre cruise that combines a stay in Lake Lugano with the opportunity to travel on the Bernina Express through the Swiss Alps, from Tirano to Chur.

This will be available weekly between April and September 2023, with prices from £2,999 per person.

