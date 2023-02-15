Search for your ideal Cruise
A-Rosa to combine Rhine cruises with Alps train journeys
The Bernina Express is Switzerland's classic train journey. Credit: A-Rosa

A-Rosa to combine Rhine cruises with Alps train journeys

Author: Gary Peters

Published on:

Updated on:

A-Rosa River Cruises has launched two new itineraries that combine a three-night pre or post land-based stay and a train journey on the Bernina or Glacier Express, with a seven-night cruise along the Rhine.

Created specifically for the UK market, the itineraries will “offer customers the chance to visit various countries in one amazing journey, all seamlessly pulled together for agents into easy to book packages”, the line said in a statement.

The 11-day Bernina Express and the Rhine package will include three nights pre cruise that combines a stay in Lake Lugano with the opportunity to travel on the Bernina Express through the Swiss Alps, from Tirano to Chur.

This will be available weekly between April and September 2023, with prices from £2,999 per person.

Meanwhile, the Amsterdam to Basel and the Glacier Express itinerary will cruise the length of the Rhine, from Amsterdam through Germany and then to Basel, with a three-night post cruise stay including a journey on the Glacier Express, over the Alps to St Moritz.

A-Rosa added that this option will be available weekly between April and September 2023, with prices starting at £2,999 per person.

A-Rosa UK & Ireland managing director Lucia Rowe said: "These iconic train journeys are real bucket-list experiences for many customers.

"Combining them with a river cruise is the perfect option, and with private transfers included throughout, everything is taken care of to ensure a seamless trip.

About Gary Peters

Gary is an experienced cruise journalist and editor who has been at the helm of Cruise Trade News since 2019. In that time, the brand has focused on investigative journalism and long-form feature content. Gary has also overseen the launch of new digital publications. Prior to joining Cruise Trade News – initially as deputy editor in 2018 – Gary worked in music and sport journalism, and as a senior editor for B2B magazines in the transport and environment sectors.

View Gary's profile
