Book your Fred Olsen 2023 Round the World in 80 Days with ROL Cruise
Fred Olsen has released details of its 80-Day Round the World voyage in 2023. Sailing on Borealis, this amazing holiday can be booked direct with ROL Cruise
Inspired by Jules Verne’s novel, Around the World in Eighty Days, this voyage is set to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Departing from Southampton, on 23 February 2023, you will get to encounter many of the same places as Phileas Fogg and his companion travelled through.
- Immerse yourself in the culture of Singapore
- Visit Tokyo during the Cherry Blossom Season
- Explore the 'Golden City' of San Francisco
- See the colours and cultures of India
Book early with ROL Cruise for a range of special offers
Early bookers will get the best choice of cabins and also some amazing special offers....
- Cruise from only £9,959 per person
- Free On-Board spend up to £1,000 per person
- Private UK Chauffeur Service
- EXCLUSIVE - FREE gratuities worth up to £790 per person
Benefits of booking with ROL Cruise
Explore all cruises with ROL CRUISE here
Trusted knowledge and expertise
ROL Cruise strives to offer 5★ service and with customer satisfaction at 98 per cent, their dedication shines through. Plus, ROL Cruises takes delight in providing you with unbiased and up-to-date advice.
Here when you need them.
ROL will look after your holiday as if it were their very own. The company's cruise experts are on hand 7 days a week from 8:30am until 8:00pm to help you in any which way they can.
UK’s No.1 Independent Cruise Specialist
From finding you the best deal possible and personalising your holiday to your needs to offering exceptional added value with an incredible aftercare service, ROL Cruise is there to guide and assist you every step of the way.
Plus, you can book with confidence knowing your cruise holiday is 100 per cent financially protected with ROL's ABTA & ATOL protection.
Why book with ROL Cruise?
✓ Earn exclusive Cruise Miles on every cruise booking, saving you £££s on future cruises
✓ ABTA & ATOL Protected – 100 per cent financially protected
✓ Celebrating 25 years of excellence
✓ UK’s No.1 Independent Cruise Specialist
✓ Flexible cancellations policies
✓ Open 7 days a week, 8.30am – 8pm
✓ 4.7/5 Feefo rating
Around the World from Liverpool
- 105 nights, departs on the 04 Jan 2022
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Borealis
- Liverpool, Southampton, Kings Wharf, + 48 more
Five Night Spanish Escape
- 5 nights, departs on the 02 Dec 2021
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Borealis
- Liverpool, La Coruña, Getxo, + 1 more
Scenic Scotland in Five Nights
- 5 nights, departs on the 28 Aug 2021
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Borealis
- Liverpool, Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, Lerwick, Shetland Islands, + 5 more
Around the World
- 101 nights, departs on the 06 Jan 2022
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Borealis
- Southampton, Kings Wharf, Nassau, + 46 more
French Cities & Spain
- 11 nights, departs on the 26 Sept 2021
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Borealis
- Liverpool, La Pallice, , + 8 more